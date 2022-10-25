Read full article on original website
Flying Magazine
FlyExclusive, SmartSky Expands Wi-Fi Partnership Ahead of IPO
The Part 135 operator also expanded its partnership with SmartSky Network, the fast-growing air-to-ground (ATG) inflight connectivity provider. [Courtesy: flyExclusive]. After announcing last week that it would become a publicly traded company through a $600 million special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, flyExclusive also shared that it was planning to purchase as many as 14 Cessna Citations from Textron Aviation.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance TWO WXY V3 “Cerebral” Launches On November 4th
Receiving our first look at the recently debuted New Balance TWO WXY V3 in late September, official images of the first of six inline propositions has been revealed alongside an expected November 4th release date. Disparate from its other colorways centered around connections held by the brands roster of athletes,...
Digital Trends
Ecovacs launching robotic lawnmower, commercial floor-cleaning robots in 2023
Ecovacs, a prominent name in the world of home service robots, is expanding its lineup with a robotic lawnmower and commercial floor cleaning robot. The two products are expected to arrive in China next year, although pricing and North American release dates are yet to be determined. The robot lawnmower,...
satnews.com
Gilmour Space is offering a tech demo satellite mission from Australia in 2024
Australian rocket and satellite builder, Gilmour Space Technologies, is offering a new rideshare mission into LEO — this time, on one of the company’s G-class satellite buses (or G-Sat) scheduled to be launched in late 2024. The G-Sat is a modular 100 kg. satellite bus or platform being...
Aviation International News
ART Pairing Flightlab with Brunner's NovaSim VR Sim
Advanced Rotorcraft Technology (ART) plans to demonstrate its Flightlab software using Brunner’s NovaSim virtual reality (VR) flight simulator that provides a 360-degree external view. The combination will allow clients to “fly” various models of helicopters to differing degrees of fidelities. “Partnering with ART shows the full potential...
aiexpress.io
PickNik Robotics wins Space Force, NASA contracts
PickNik Robotics introduced that it just lately gained two contracts, a SpaceWERX contract to work on robotics for the U.S. House Power and a NASA Small Enterprise Innovation Analysis (SBIR) Section I contract, in addition to a Colorado Superior Industries Accelerator (AIA) grant for area robotics. The corporate’s contract with...
