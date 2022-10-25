Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Rams' Sean McVay issues explicit response to Christian McCaffrey trade
Rams head coach Sean McVay appeared to be somewhat surprised the San Francisco 49ers landed Pro Bowl running back Christian McCaffrey.
Eagles & Jets heat up trade deadline, why Bill Belichick is ruining Mac Jones, should Matt Ryan hang it up & embarrassing Halloween stories
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Trade season is upon us. It kicked off last week with the Carolina Panthers' blockbuster trade of Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. It continued this week with the New York Jets acquiring Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson & on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears sending defensive end Robert Quinn to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former NFL Coach: Vrabel Will Do 'Whatever is Necessary'
Eric Mangini, who once coached Vrabel, says the Tennessee Titans boss is successful because he values "flexibility" over "ego."
Troy Aikman praises Joe Burrow during 'Monday Night Football': 'He's an assassin'
Joe Burrow's ears were ringing Monday night, the day after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. During the "Monday Night Football" contest between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman praised Burrow's Week 7 performance. "I'm...
Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury Gives Savage Response to Christian McCaffrey Trade
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he wasn't too worried when the San Francisco 49ers traded for running back Christian McCaffrey.
What makes WSU’s Martin Stadium so menacing?
Says Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, ‘I couldn’t tell you exactly why it makes it difficult but it has proven to be a tough place to play’. No. 14 Utah Utes play the Washington State Cougars Thursday night in Pullman.
NFL 'Noles Week 8 Schedule
Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off with Thursday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m., Prime). It will wrap up with Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m., ESPN). Neither of those game feature any former Florida State standouts, but the Sunday slate includes plenty. Here is a rundown of what Seminoles are with what teams during Sunday's action:
ESPN1530 On Demand: The Mo Egger Show For 10/26/22
Podcasts of The Mo Egger Radio Show are a service of Longnecks Sports Grill. On Wednesday's show, we talked about how the Bengals have used the preseason to put themselves in a position to make a run now that they've reached the middle of the season. Plus, Brandon Kravitz from...
Dick Vitale Rips Manhattan for Firing Steve Masiello
The ESPN analyst was critical of the school’s decision to part ways with their longtime coach.
Latest timeline for Lions WR Jameson Williams' return: 'At least probably another month'
The Detroit Lions remain optimistic Jameson Williams will play this fall, but Lions coach Dan Campbell said the rookie wide receiver likely will not see the field until at least December. "We feel like we’re going to have him before this season’s out," Campbell said Wednesday. "It’s hard to say when that’s going...
Watch: Rich Scangarello Talks Tennessee's Defense, Road Environment and More
Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media on Tuesday following practice, as the No. 19 Wildcats look to hand No. 3 Tennessee its first loss of the 2022 season. Scangarello talked the Volunteers' defense, what impresses him about UT quarterback Hendon Hooker, the ...
