Green Bay, WI

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN— Saturday, Oct. 29 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. Unused prescription medication can be stolen, misused or abused. Sometimes, it’s even where addiction gets it start. Unused and expired medicine should not be flushed down toilets or poured down drains, as it can contaminate the water.
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
New Ashwaubenon Hy-Vee store opening Nov. 8

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A new Hy-Vee grocery store is set to open in Ashwaubenon on Nov. 8. The announcement was made this week on the Hy-Vee website. The 125,000 square foot space is located at the old Shopko location at Bay Park Square Mall. It includes a Wahlburgers restaurant and Starbucks.
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator

Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
Opening Date For Hy-Vee Announced

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new grocery store will open in Ashwaubenon soon. For months, crews have been working to transform the former Shopko store in Bay Park Square Mall into a Hy-Vee grocery store. The Ashwaubenon store will feature fresh produce, full service meat and seafood department, beer,...
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin

It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
Wisconsin DHS: “Potentially very serious respiratory season”

(WSAW) - “This could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially for the children in Wisconsin.”. Those were the words from Tom Haupt, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist and Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. He briefed reporters from all over Wisconsin during a press call Wednesday regarding the state’s respiratory illnesses.
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
Without more people moving to Wisconsin, its workforce may shrink by 130K by 2030

Without more people moving to Wisconsin, the state’s working age population is expected to shrink by about 130,000 people within eight years. That’s according to a recent report by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association. The report found that Wisconsin struggles to attract and retain young people. Additionally, research shows that Wisconsin loses more college graduates than it retains.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Small appliances, big savings

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Small appliances like air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers can not only save us time in the kitchen but also a lot of electricity. Brad looks at the cost savings compared to the traditional ways of cooking in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Also,...
Health Benefits of Collagen

Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about the benefits of collagen supplements and how to use it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes

Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy

A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter. Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state. The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.
