spectrumnews1.com
Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN— Saturday, Oct. 29 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. Unused prescription medication can be stolen, misused or abused. Sometimes, it’s even where addiction gets it start. Unused and expired medicine should not be flushed down toilets or poured down drains, as it can contaminate the water.
WSAW
WI averaging 800 cases of RSV a week, pediatric units nearing capacity
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials want to warn parents about an increase in RSV cases throughout Wisconsin. As of last week, Wisconsin is averaging well over 800 cases a week. Officials believe that number will climb soon to thousands per week. No deaths have been reported. Wisconsin’s...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
TOPEKA – (October 27, 2022) – Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge,...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Driver going 100 mph in crash with Wisconsin senator
Police say a Pennsylvania woman who was killed alongside her daughter in a car crash involving the Wisconsin state Senate’s minority leader was driving at 100 mph seconds before the collision. The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday released documents including an inspection of the vehicle driven by 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, who was killed along with her 5-year-old daughter, Khaleesi Fink, in the July 22 crash. The crash involved two other vehicles, one of which was driven by Democratic Sen. Janet Bewley. Police say Bewley pulled out onto a highway in front of Ortman's car. Ortman collided with Bewley then her car spun across the median of a highway and into the path of another vehicle.
94.3 Jack FM
Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Wisconsin
It's that time of the year when it gets darker earlier and stays darker longer. This can seriously affect some people. It can also impact our sleep. Driving tired is always dangerous, but we all have busy lives which may put us behind the wheel when we aren't at 100% sometimes a quick car nap is all you need to feel better, but is it legal to sleep in your parked car?
WSAW
Wisconsin DHS: “Potentially very serious respiratory season”
(WSAW) - “This could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially for the children in Wisconsin.”. Those were the words from Tom Haupt, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Respiratory Disease Epidemiologist and Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. He briefed reporters from all over Wisconsin during a press call Wednesday regarding the state’s respiratory illnesses.
wpr.org
Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states
About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
wpr.org
Without more people moving to Wisconsin, its workforce may shrink by 130K by 2030
Without more people moving to Wisconsin, the state’s working age population is expected to shrink by about 130,000 people within eight years. That’s according to a recent report by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association. The report found that Wisconsin struggles to attract and retain young people. Additionally, research shows that Wisconsin loses more college graduates than it retains.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Small appliances, big savings
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Small appliances like air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers can not only save us time in the kitchen but also a lot of electricity. Brad looks at the cost savings compared to the traditional ways of cooking in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Also,...
WSAW
7 Investigates: Aspirus and Anthem in active negotiations to come to contract agreement
(WSAW) - Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aspirus are in active negotiations, with both organizations saying they are hoping to come to an agreement to become part of each other’s health network. However, patients are getting confused. Anthem members around north central Wisconsin shared letters they received with...
Fox11online.com
Health Benefits of Collagen
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts in Appleton joins Living with Amy to talk about the benefits of collagen supplements and how to use it. Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
WSAW
Wisconsin Department of Health Services announces approval of new housing support service
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced the federal approval of a new housing support service. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently approved a plan that would help the homeless find stable housing. The Wisconsin DHS said the new housing support service is a...
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, and you also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place, so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
wortfm.org
WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes
Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
wxpr.org
Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy
A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter. Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state. The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.
WSAW
6 central Wisconsin schools to receive grants from EPA’s clean bus rebate program
(WSAW) - Six central Wisconsin school districts are among the nearly 400 schools to receive a share of the $1 billion earmarked for the ‘clean bus’ program. The EPA received about 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for more than 12,000 mostly electric buses. About 5% of the buses will run on compressed natural gas or propane.
