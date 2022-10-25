Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Opportunity Center discusses possibility of a change in management
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) held a public meeting on Tuesday to address some of the concerns regarding a possible transition of management of a Shasta County Opportunity Center. The Opportunity Center (OC) has been around since 1964 and offers employment opportunities to...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Department of Child Support Services to host winter coat giveaway
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County Department of Child Support Services, in collaboration with the Shasta County Housing and Community Action Agency, and Shasta County Health and Human Services, will be preparing local children for winter weather by hosting a Drive-Thru Winter Coat Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 9. Adults can drive-thru with children and receive new winter coats for the upcoming cold temperatures. Each child will receive one winter coat and children must be present.
actionnewsnow.com
Addiction on the streets in Redding: Violence, theft, and drug use
REDDING, Calif. - Police along with city and county organizations are still tackling the best way to deal with large transient encampments and people living on the streets in Redding. Action News Now has been following the difference at the Nurpon area, known before as the Henderson Open Space and...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Happy Valley area stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 1:39 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit says it has stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Happy Valley area. The fire was reported off the 6200 block of Saddle Trail Road, west of Anderson, Wednesday afternoon. According to CAL FIRE, the Saddle...
krcrtv.com
Third annual "Trunk or Treat" returns to Redding with a new look
REDDING, Calif. — Halloween is still a few days away but it’s never too early to Trunk or Treat!. The third annual Trunk or Treat for Pathways to Hope took place at 2280 Benton Drive. It was a free event and Educative Coordinator Deirdre Mitchell said the goal is to bring families together and connect them with resources.
actionnewsnow.com
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
krcrtv.com
Food & haircuts for homeless at MLK Park in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A group of people, unaffiliated with any church or government agency, shows up at Redding's Martin Luther King Park every Saturday morning to feed, clothe and care for the homeless. A man who goes by"Skippy" is just one of the people who's been showing up the...
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
krcrtv.com
Low water levels at Shasta Lake reveal local history
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — We've been enduring another summer of drought in the Northstate. But, if you're a local history buff, it's not all bad. If there were any rain clouds, there would be a silver lining. Once again, mother nature is revealing the secrets of Shasta Lake: man-made...
actionnewsnow.com
Taco Bell stabbing suspect to go to trial for competency
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the deadly stabbing outside of a Redding Taco Bell earlier this year was in court on Wednesday. The Shasta County District Attorney’s Office said the defense was called into question Brent Close’s competency to stand trial and has requested a trial to address that before setting jury trial dates for a murder trial.
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of pounds of marijuana and guns found at Corning home
CORNING, Calif. — One man faces criminal charges after police say they found 350 pounds of processed marijuana and guns at a home in Corning. According to the Corning Police Department, officers went to a home in the 1400 block of Fig Lane on Oct. 26 after receiving information that there was an illegal marijuana grow on the property.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
visitredding.com
TOP 10 HIKES NEAR REDDING, CALIFORNIA
Interested in hiking? Well…Redding is “the trail capital of California” so you are in a good location to start your journey. If you love the outdoors and you haven’t yet visited Redding, what are you waiting for?. A veritable playground for the active, it offers everything...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
actionnewsnow.com
6,500 pounds of trash removed from Redding drainage ditch
REDDING, Calif. - More than 6,500 pounds of trash was removed from the Rother drainage ditch in Redding on Tuesday. The Redding Police Department said the Community Work Program Officers, the Public Works Liaison, Officer Josh Tracy and a work crew removed the trash that piled up in the drainage ditch near Hartnell Avenue and Bechelli Lane.
actionnewsnow.com
Former Redding Police Corporal to stand trial on drug charges
REDDING, Calif. - A former Redding police corporal will stand trial in connection with a large scale marijuana operation. Will Williams was arrested in April 2021. A judge in Redding found there's enough evidence for Williams and two others to stand trial. after last week's preliminary hearing. According to the...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
krcrtv.com
Know Your Candidate: Amarjit Singh, Anderson City Council
ANDERSON, Calif. — With Election Day just two weeks away, it is time to start looking closely at your ballot and deciding your vote. In continuation of our Know Your Candidate series, KRCR spoke with Amarjit Singh running for Anderson City Council. Singh was born and raised in India...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested for possibly burglarizing Pit Stop Store in Big Bend Sunday
BIG BEND, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says that a man was arrested for burglarizing the Pit Stop Store in Big Bend on Sunday at 8:25 a.m. Doug Wakefield, the owner of the store, called deputies and told them about a burglary in-progress. He said that the suspect had broken a window and gained entry to the business. An off-duty employee, who lives near the business, told Wakefield about this.
krcrtv.com
City of Redding approves proposal for project at Old Costco location
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission met on Tuesday to discuss plans for the old Costco location. The proposal was quickly approved, unanimously, and no public comments were made. During the meeting for the repurposing of the Costco property, a few components were discussed. One component...
