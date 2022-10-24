Officials, citizens react to ‘unprecedented’ weekend shooting

OXFORD — A shooting at a memorial service on Piedmont Avenue and Granville Street left six people injured on Saturday. Details as to how it happened are still trickling in. In the meantime, citizens of Oxford and its officials offered their thoughts on the incident.

Commissioner Bryan Cohn said the shooting was “devastating, it’s absolutely devastating.” He went to the scene, just three blocks from his house, after the incident.

“I can’t really accurately describe the chaos of that moment,” Cohn said. “It was horrific.

“That is just not something that happens in a small town, it’s something you read about. So for us to live it is beyond tragic.”

“I would only add, we’re extremely proud of our first responders,” Cohn continued. “We believe Oxford is a great place, it’s a safe town — we’re definitely behind our Police Department and our investigators.

“What has taken place is an unprecedented tragedy for a small town like Oxford,” Mayor Jackie Sergent said in a statement to The Dispatch. “We are of course praying for the recovery of the victims, especially the children, along with their families, and hope that anyone with verifiable information will contact the Oxford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.”

She thanked the first responders at the scene, which included Granville and Vance County Sheriff’s Offices and the Henderson Police Department.

“While we are praying for all those who have been impacted,” Sergent continued, “let us remember the value of coming together in support of one another so we might seek to strengthen our community in the face of this adversity.”

Oxford Downtown Economic Development Corp. President Pierre Gingue weighed in on Saturday’s tragedy from a business perspective.

“Obviously, [the] tragic event the other night in Oxford, I think it’s unfortunately a part of all the growing pains of the city, it’s been a small town with a small population. As the town grows, the potential for things like this to happen also grows,” Gingue said. “Obviously, our thoughts and prayers, but [we] want people to feel safe in Oxford.”

“These hopefully continue to be isolated incidents,” Gingue continued, “where the town is perceived as safe and open for business and all of us who make a living down here want to continue to make sure that people do still come visit us.”

Pastor Ronnie Morton, of Greater Joy Baptist Church, said he and his congregation were “angry” but looking for ways to stop similar crimes in the future. He said the sort of “angry young men” who commit crimes like Saturday’s can be caught at a young age and turned onto a path to a brighter future — he saw this happen during his stint on Granville County’s school board.

Oxford resident Anna Wheeler was at a brewery nearby the scene of the shooting when it happened Saturday night.

“Honestly, it wasn’t anything, really,” Wheeler said of her initial reaction to hearing the gunshots. “I mean, you have a bunch of hunters here. But then it stopped after a couple of them — then it happened a lot more.”

“I just know that it’s definitely been happening a lot more recently,” Wheeler said. “I guess it’s just more of me growing up and noticing what happens more often. I guess it has been happening, but I hear more about it now.”

Some other Oxford residents took to Facebook to post their thoughts after the incident.

“That comes with uncontrolled growth and not having proper amount of law enforcement members to deter crime,” Oxford resident Joe Hennessey posted on Facebook a day after the incident. “More worried about art displays and social districts than taking care of our police. Welcome to big-city problems.”

“I read in the local paper that action to raise salaries for our police officers is delayed pending a ‘study,’ ” Todd Allred, another Oxford resident, posted on Facebook. “Sorry, city management ... sadly here’s the results of that ‘study.’ Do something.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Detective Kevin Dickerson at the Oxford Police Department at 919-693-3161. People are also encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.