Read full article on original website
Related
Food Network
What Temperature to Cook Turkey
Use this guide to ensure your Thanksgiving dinner turns out a success!. The best way to ensure that your Thanksgiving turkey stays delicious and moist is by cooking it at the right temperature and taking it out at the correct temperature. What Temperature to Cook the Turkey?. Cook your turkey...
Food & Wine
Chipotle-Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs
Cookbook author Carrie Schloss is a big fan of recipes that are both savory and sweet, and says these cranberry-glazed meatballs are one of her favorite go-to appetizers, especially during the winter holiday season. The chipotle pepper and honey added to this cranberry sauce gives it gentle notes of heat and sweetness. She also makes sure the meatballs are well-seasoned with cumin, ancho chile powder and smoked paprika, so that every bite is full of flavor. Using quick-cooking gluten-free oatmeal in the meatballs instead of breadcrumbs makes this a great gluten-free appetizer. If you like, use ground beef or pork instead of turkey to make these meatballs.
Popular Instagram slow cooker recipes made easy
Try these delicious recipes that save on active cooking time so you can prep ingredients, set it in a slow cooker and enjoy.
goodmorningamerica.com
Easy, cozy slow cooker recipes from buffalo chicken to lasagna
What better time of year than fall and winter to start getting hearty and healthy ingredients to create simple, satisfying meals that cook low and slow until ready to serve. "Good Morning America" tapped a handful of food bloggers and recipe developers to share their most popular dishes that have made their Instagram followers hungry with just a post and don't require hours of undivided attention in front of the stove or oven.
agupdate.com
Pork Taco Rice Casserole
10 oz. diced tomatoes and green chilies (undrained) 2 C. sharp cheddar cheese (shredded) Preheat oven to 375°. In a medium skillet, begin browning pork. Add taco seasoning and garlic powder to pork and stir to combine. In another large skillet, toast the rice in butter until it is...
iheart.com
Easier recipes heading into the holidays!
Recently, Doug spoke with Food and Lifestyle Influencer, Shannisty Ireland, who had some good recipes to start off your holiday season! The first one needs to have a note nearby warning people that it may be HOT, so make it as hot as you'd like. Ingredients:. ●1 cup Southern Recipe...
EatingWell
Menemen (Turkish Scrambled Eggs with Tomatoes)
Heat oil in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add onion, bell pepper, paprika, crushed red pepper, salt, cumin and oregano; cook, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add tomato and tomato paste; cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced slightly and thickened, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low and add eggs; cook, stirring, until the eggs are fully cooked but still soft and saucy, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley. Garnish with crushed red pepper, if desired. Serve with warm bread.
Slow Cooker Beef Barley Soup
If you are looking for the perfect, easy recipe to inaugurate the year's soup season, this slow cooker beef barley soup recipe is just what you need! Not only is this recipe from food blogger and recipe developer Erin Johnson delicious and seasonally appropriate, but thanks to the magic of a slow cooker, it is the ultimate low-maintenance recipe. "This soup is hearty and delicious and is perfect for fall," Johnson says.
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for autumn pies
Pies feel all kinds of right at this time of the year. Not only are they all wrapped up, so dressed perfectly for autumn, they’re also the ideal weekend project for when you’re hunkering down at home. So satisfying, so sustaining, so seasonal. Spinach, celeriac and gouda pie...
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
macaronikid.com
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
Comments / 0