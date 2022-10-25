Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Union edges Abingdon to win Mountain 7 boys cross country title
WISE — The team scoring in Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District boys cross country championships at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds was so close Union coach Mark Castle was not sure if his team had won. “Did we win it?” Castle asked when approached by the media after the meet....
Johnson City Press
Union, Gate City to square off for Mountain 7 tournament title
BIG STONE GAP — Union and Gate City will meet for the fourth time this season on the volleyball court. The Lady Bears and Lady Blue Devils, the Mountain 7 District's regular-season co-champions, took district tournament semifinal wins Tuesday at Union to advance to Thursday's championship match.
Johnson City Press
D-B boys pull off stunner; Lady Trailblazers capture first region title
GRAY — The word of the day at Tuesday’s Region 1 cross country championships at Daniel Boone was “upset” after streaks came to an end and predictions had to be thrown out the window. In the Class AAA races, the top three teams plus the first...
Johnson City Press
Castle has record day for Milligan golf team
The No. 11 Milligan women’s golf team concluded its fall slate in style by winning the Appalachian Athletic Conference Fall Preview Championship at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville this week. The Buffs topped the 10-team tournament by six strokes and defeated a pair of ranked conference opponents, No....
Johnson City Press
Third meeting of 1921 season set D-B, SH rivalry in motion
It was a century ago when Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett’s football rivalry was born. Before you dismiss the relevance of this story, consider two things. First, one second after this week’s game ends, it will take its place in history as well. Second, without the toughness of the pioneers of football, today’s game wouldn’t be as safe or exciting. Everybody who plays football today owes at least a nod of appreciation to the forerunners.
Johnson City Press
Will Science Hill's strength of schedule help against D-B?
When it comes to dissecting Friday’s matchup between Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill this week, rising to the forefront is strength of schedule. The Hilltoppers’ four losses came against Anderson County, Powell, Maryville and Daniel Boone — teams with a combined record of 31-5 and all are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications.
3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. All South Fork customers are urged to boil tap water before use once service is restored. The utility district says the water main break happened Tuesday night on Weaver Pike. South Fork did not […]
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: One-level living in a new home on the market in Johnson City
Evans & Evans Realtor Dillon Hoyle, takes for a tour of a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located near the Watauga River on 1.6 acres of land!. For more information call 423-213-1535 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
Va. Governor Youngkin visits Bristol, sees opportunity in Southwest Virginia
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Bristol Wednesday and said he sees opportunity for economic development in Southwest Virginia, but it will take collaboration. Youngkin spoke to a room full of the region’s legislative, business and education leaders at the Bristol Train Station as part of the Cardinal News Speaker Series. “This […]
Johnson City Press
Bucs trying to stay motivated as season winds down
East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles is disappointed in the results in his first season, but he continues to try to keep his team motivated. The Bucs take a 3-5 overall record into Saturday’s Southern Conference game at Wofford (1:30 p.m.). It’s a game be- tween two struggling teams. Wofford is 1-3 in the SoCon. ETSU is 1-5.
wcyb.com
Construction for new Dobyns-Bennett High School sports complex progresses
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Buck Van Huss sports dome at Dobyns-Bennett remains closed as renovations for a new athletic facility are underway. Construction for the Tribe Athletic Complex is progressing. Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Andy True said crews have been working on renovating the gym for the past...
Bristol, Va. Landfill cleanup expected to cost $30 million
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)– The Bristol, Virginia City Council has a high price tag on its hands. The city’s landfill, which ceased accepting waste in September, is estimated to cost up to $30 million to clean up. That estimate was provided by city manager Randall Eads. Bristol, Virginia Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said the city has […]
wcyb.com
Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued
There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
Kingsport Times-News
From Tidewater to SWVA, Potter having a ‘great’ time expanding entertainment business
NORTON — Ten years ago, Jahmal Potter came from the Tidewater area of Virginia to become a UVA Wise student and football player. A decade later, Potter is a children’s book author and a fixture at many public events with his DJ and event business, and that business has taken an unexpected and expansive turn.
Johnson City Press
Wise businessman tries new crop for winter horse feed
WISE – Eddie Buchanan is applying the same sort of observation and experimentation that built his industrial pump business another field – literally. At his Blacktree Ranch horse farm just outside Wise, Buchanan has worked to raise a series of national and world championship Appaloosa mares and stallions with the help of Harry Garner. While hay is part of the staple for winter feed for horses and other livestock, Buchanan said he has looked for hay with a protein content higher that grass hay.
Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
Coffee for a Cause: South Fork Coffee wins Tri-Cities Best
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a section of News Channel 11’s community coverage that asks you to choose your favorite businesses in the region. South Fork Coffee was chosen as the area’s top coffeehouse, among several competitors: Brewrista and the Bean – Johnson City Dos Gatos Coffee Bar – Johnson City The Coffee […]
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
