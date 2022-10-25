ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Police seize more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills in Massachusetts; 23 charged

BOSTON — Nearly two dozen people in Massachusetts are facing charges after police seized more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing deadly narcotics. Investigators said leaders of a drug-trafficking organization distributed the pills throughout the North Shore region. Some of the drugs allegedly contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, officials said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Missing Massachusetts teen could be in New Hampshire, police say

RAYNHAM, Mass. — Raynham, Massachusetts, police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Investigators said Colleen Weaver, 16, left her house in the area of Orchard and King Streets in Raynham, Massachusetts, between 1 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 18. Weaver's...
RAYNHAM, MA
VIDEO: Teen's wheelchair-accessible Halloween costume goes viral — again

CHICAGO — An Illinois teen's ode to a 1980's classic movie is making him and his elaborate Halloween costume go viral, yet again. The Alfano family has become famous for creating elaborate costumes incorporating their now 13-year-old son Anthony's wheelchair. This year's costume is the famous skeleton key organ...
CHICAGO, IL
Iowa dad creates DIY 'Monst-door' that comes alive for trick-or-treaters

A very creative dad in Iowa is putting other homeowners' Halloween decorations to shame by bringing his front door to life. Greg Dietzenbach created the "Monst-door" from scratch by using a high-def TV for the blinking eyes, animated arms constructed from broom handles and a homemade, foam-hinged wreath for the door's moving mouth.
IOWA STATE
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations hover between close numbers over past couple days

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire COVID-19-positive hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, still hovering around 130 people for the past couple of days. There are 131 patients in New Hampshire hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly down from 138 people Tuesday. There were also 131 patients who were positive for COVID-19 in hospitals Monday. Of those 131 people, 32 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations drop over weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 dropped over the weekend. According to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, there were 131 people in hospitals Monday who tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, there were 158 people and on Saturday, there were 149 people.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals increase Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who tested positive for COVID-19 increased Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 138 people who tested positive Tuesday, up from 131 people on Monday. Of those 138 people, 32 are specifically being treated for the virus, which is three people less from Monday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VIDEO: More showers with some breaks of sunshine

Unsettled weather continues over the next few days with times of clouds and periods of wet weather. Cooler but sunny conditions return for late week and the upcoming weekend. Today looks drier than Monday. After some initial mist, fog and drizzle, a few breaks of sunshine are possible, which should help temperatures reach the lower and middle 60s. We can't rule out a passing shower or two during the day.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire names Teacher of the Year

HUDSON, N.H. — New Hampshire has a new Teacher of the Year. Christian Cheetham has been teaching at Alvirne High School in Hudson for seven years. He learned of the honor Monday during a surprise celebration. Cheetham is a retired Air Force officer who oversees the school's Junior ROTC...
HUDSON, NH
Video: Off-and-on showers in New Hampshire

An unsettled pattern as the latest system slowly moves through, but turning brighter later in the week. Clouds and on/off showers and a few t-showers this afternoon. While it won't be a total washout in most areas, and it looks wettest for southern/southeastern areas. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 50s around 60 with a light northerly breeze.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Video: Showers, but mild temperatures in New Hampshire

Unsettled weather continues over the next several days with times of clouds and periods of wet weather. Cooler but sunny conditions return for late week and the upcoming weekend. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm continue this afternoon. It will be damp at times through tonight, but not a washout. Lows...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

