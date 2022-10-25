Read full article on original website
Police seize more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills in Massachusetts; 23 charged
BOSTON — Nearly two dozen people in Massachusetts are facing charges after police seized more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing deadly narcotics. Investigators said leaders of a drug-trafficking organization distributed the pills throughout the North Shore region. Some of the drugs allegedly contained methamphetamine and fentanyl, officials said.
Missing Massachusetts teen could be in New Hampshire, police say
RAYNHAM, Mass. — Raynham, Massachusetts, police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a week. Investigators said Colleen Weaver, 16, left her house in the area of Orchard and King Streets in Raynham, Massachusetts, between 1 and 4 a.m. on Oct. 18. Weaver's...
Full video: New Hampshire AG, Manchester police chief announce arrest of Adam Montgomery in death of Harmony
VIDEO: New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announce that Adam Montgomery had been arrested in connection with his daughter Harmony's death. Read the full story here.
Kayla Montgomery's attorney, New Hampshire prosecutors discussing possible plea deal
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Plea deal discussions are underway between state prosecutors and the defense attorney for the stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who investigators believe was killed by her father. Kayla Montgomery was not present for Wednesday afternoon's hearing, which was originally scheduled as a dispositional conference and...
Granite Staters can drop off unwanted prescription drugs Saturday during Drug Take Back Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Unused or unwanted prescription drugs can be dropped off at dozens of police stations across New Hampshire this Saturday for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. >> Find a collection site near you (you might...
VIDEO: Teen's wheelchair-accessible Halloween costume goes viral — again
CHICAGO — An Illinois teen's ode to a 1980's classic movie is making him and his elaborate Halloween costume go viral, yet again. The Alfano family has become famous for creating elaborate costumes incorporating their now 13-year-old son Anthony's wheelchair. This year's costume is the famous skeleton key organ...
Iowa dad creates DIY 'Monst-door' that comes alive for trick-or-treaters
A very creative dad in Iowa is putting other homeowners' Halloween decorations to shame by bringing his front door to life. Greg Dietzenbach created the "Monst-door" from scratch by using a high-def TV for the blinking eyes, animated arms constructed from broom handles and a homemade, foam-hinged wreath for the door's moving mouth.
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations hover between close numbers over past couple days
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire COVID-19-positive hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, still hovering around 130 people for the past couple of days. There are 131 patients in New Hampshire hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly down from 138 people Tuesday. There were also 131 patients who were positive for COVID-19 in hospitals Monday. Of those 131 people, 32 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations drop over weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 dropped over the weekend. According to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, there were 131 people in hospitals Monday who tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, there were 158 people and on Saturday, there were 149 people.
More than 100 people in need of assistance arrive unannounced at Massachusetts hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — More than 100 people, including children, are being housed at a hotel in Massachusetts after they were brought there unannounced. Kingston, Massachusetts, town administrators said the state gave them no warning. Since Friday, 107 people have shown up, including recent arrivals from Venezuela and Haiti. They...
2 New Hampshire school districts receiving more than $1 million each for cleaner school buses
Two New Hampshire school districts will receive more than $1 million each for greener school buses. Henniker will get nearly a $1.6 million federal grant and Rumney will get a grant of nearly $1.2 million. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law through the EPA's Clean School Bus Program. "Anybody...
Potential for leaf drop highest in southern parts of New Hampshire this week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Following a few cloudy and damp days in New Hampshire, sunshine will finally make a return on Thursday. The relief from the wet weather also comes with a gusty breeze. Northwesterly winds will gust close to 30 mph in parts of the state Thursday. With plenty...
New Hampshire COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals increase Tuesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who tested positive for COVID-19 increased Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 138 people who tested positive Tuesday, up from 131 people on Monday. Of those 138 people, 32 are specifically being treated for the virus, which is three people less from Monday.
VIDEO: More showers with some breaks of sunshine
Unsettled weather continues over the next few days with times of clouds and periods of wet weather. Cooler but sunny conditions return for late week and the upcoming weekend. Today looks drier than Monday. After some initial mist, fog and drizzle, a few breaks of sunshine are possible, which should help temperatures reach the lower and middle 60s. We can't rule out a passing shower or two during the day.
New Hampshire names Teacher of the Year
HUDSON, N.H. — New Hampshire has a new Teacher of the Year. Christian Cheetham has been teaching at Alvirne High School in Hudson for seven years. He learned of the honor Monday during a surprise celebration. Cheetham is a retired Air Force officer who oversees the school's Junior ROTC...
New Hampshire drought conditions continue to improve; just 3% of state considered to be in moderate drought stage
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Just 3% of New Hampshire is considered to be in a drought, a big improvement from where things stood in the summer. The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows about 3.24% of New Hampshire, an area in southern Rockingham County, is still seeing moderate drought conditions.
Video: Off-and-on showers in New Hampshire
An unsettled pattern as the latest system slowly moves through, but turning brighter later in the week. Clouds and on/off showers and a few t-showers this afternoon. While it won't be a total washout in most areas, and it looks wettest for southern/southeastern areas. Highs will be seasonable in the upper 50s around 60 with a light northerly breeze.
Video: Showers, but mild temperatures in New Hampshire
Unsettled weather continues over the next several days with times of clouds and periods of wet weather. Cooler but sunny conditions return for late week and the upcoming weekend. Showers and an isolated thunderstorm continue this afternoon. It will be damp at times through tonight, but not a washout. Lows...
Leaders gather in Concord to find solutions for homelessness in New Hampshire as winter nears
CONCORD, N.H. — While the cold weather hasn't really hit yet, some homeless shelters around New Hampshire are reporting that they are already full as leaders seek more solutions for the issue. On Tuesday, people looking for answers to homelessness gathered in Concord. From all around the state, many...
New Hampshire leader in business, media honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from BIA
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire and WMUR are celebrating a giant in local business and media. Fred Kocher received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire. "I've had the good sense and the privilege of living in New Hampshire much of my life....
