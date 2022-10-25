ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county

SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Kootenai Health experiencing phone outage

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The phone systems at Kootenai Health and all Kootenai Clinic locations are currently down. "Early this morning, Wed., Oct. 26, a vendor issue occurred that has impacted Kootenai Health, Kootenai Clinic and Kootenai Urgent Care’s land-line phone systems. Currently the hospital and many physician offices are unable to receive or make outbound calls. Kootenai Health is actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," said Caiti Bobbitt, a public affairs' strategist at Kootenai health.
Lewis and Clark high school evacuates due to electrical smoke

SPOKANE, Wash. - The scene is now cleared, students are going back into school. Last updated: Oct. 26 at 8:55 a.m. Right now, Lewis and Clark high school has evacuated due to an electrical odor and smoke coming from the east end of the schools basement. According to the battalion...
Crews put out fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane. According to Spokane County Fire District #9 Assistant Chief Jim Walkowski, nobody was hurt in the fire, but it was hard to put out due to heavy black smoke. The cause is under...
Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A student assaulted a staff member at East Valley High School on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Brian Talbott. Nobody was hurt and there was no risk to other students or staff. The student could face assault charges. Talbott said the school would deal with any legal...
Monroe Street construction expected end date pushed back

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've driven through downtown you've most likely noticed construction is still underway on Monroe Street and at peak times can cause some long delays. Originally the City of Spokane had expected for the construction on Monroe to be finished on Oct. 17 but now the expected completion date has been pushed back about 3 weeks to Nov. 11.
Reardan Future Farmers of America advance to semifinals in national competition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A team with the Reardan Future Farmers of America (FFA) advanced to the semifinals of the Agricultural Issues Forum at the FFA National Convention on Wednesday. Reardan High School (RHS) seniors Tyler Clouse and Andrew Schulz and junior Ashley Landt make up the Reardan FFA agricultural issues...
Gonzaga women ready to play someone besides themselves

The clock is running for the Gonzaga women – too quickly at times, but mostly not fast enough. The exhibition against Western Washington is still nine days away, which at times feels like an eternity after weeks of intrasquad practices. The Zags held another one Tuesday afternoon at the...
