KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The phone systems at Kootenai Health and all Kootenai Clinic locations are currently down. "Early this morning, Wed., Oct. 26, a vendor issue occurred that has impacted Kootenai Health, Kootenai Clinic and Kootenai Urgent Care’s land-line phone systems. Currently the hospital and many physician offices are unable to receive or make outbound calls. Kootenai Health is actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," said Caiti Bobbitt, a public affairs' strategist at Kootenai health.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO