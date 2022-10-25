Read full article on original website
Trent Avenue and Cannon Street shelters to no longer be operated by Guardians Foundation
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane has announced it has ended the contractual relationship with the Guardians Foundation to operate the Trent Avenue and Cannon Street homeless shelters. According to the city, The Salvation Army has agreed to operate both locations. “Our top priority is to make a smooth...
'They're only giving us 90 days in the middle of winter:' Small Rathdrum community facing eviction
RATHDRUM, Idaho. - In the rural and quiet town of Rathdrum, the Mountain View Home Community is facing possible eviction during the coldest months of the year. “It’s a hell of a way to enter winter,” Resident Roger Gee said. Gee has lived in the mobile home park...
Northside resource center pitches idea to end homelessness in the county
SPOKANE, Wash. - New Hope Resource Center will be bringing Charles Durrett to North Spokane in their pitch to end homelessness. Charles Durrett is an architect known for his creating of the Haystack Heights Housing Community in Spokane. This housing model is something New Hope is interested in applying to help fight homelessness on the Northside of Spokane.
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Kootenai Health experiencing phone outage
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - The phone systems at Kootenai Health and all Kootenai Clinic locations are currently down. "Early this morning, Wed., Oct. 26, a vendor issue occurred that has impacted Kootenai Health, Kootenai Clinic and Kootenai Urgent Care’s land-line phone systems. Currently the hospital and many physician offices are unable to receive or make outbound calls. Kootenai Health is actively working with the vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," said Caiti Bobbitt, a public affairs' strategist at Kootenai health.
Spokane Valley teenager stabbed on Centennial Trail
The Spokane County Sheriffs deputies are searching for a person who stabbed a Spokane Valley teenager. Right now, that teen is in the hospital in critical condition.
Lewis and Clark high school evacuates due to electrical smoke
SPOKANE, Wash. - The scene is now cleared, students are going back into school. Last updated: Oct. 26 at 8:55 a.m. Right now, Lewis and Clark high school has evacuated due to an electrical odor and smoke coming from the east end of the schools basement. According to the battalion...
Crews put out fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Fire crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at Pounder Excavation in North Spokane. According to Spokane County Fire District #9 Assistant Chief Jim Walkowski, nobody was hurt in the fire, but it was hard to put out due to heavy black smoke. The cause is under...
Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A student assaulted a staff member at East Valley High School on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Brian Talbott. Nobody was hurt and there was no risk to other students or staff. The student could face assault charges. Talbott said the school would deal with any legal...
Fairchild Air Force Base military dogs complete training to keep mission-ready
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Military working dogs at Fairchild Air Force base performed UH-1N Huey training with their handlers this week. According to the base, this training was completed to strengthen their bond, keep them mission-ready, no matter how "ruff" the job gets.
Leaders from City of Spokane and Spokane County activate emergency order for Camp Hope
Leaders with the City of Spokane and Spokane County held a press conference on Thursday to discuss an emergency order for Camp Hope. City spokesman Brian Coddington released a statement on the move, calling it "a demonstration of the united regional commitment to improving the situation for everyone."
Deputies searching for person who stabbed a teenager near the Spokane River
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are searching for a person responsible for a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. If you have any information, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.
Monroe Street construction expected end date pushed back
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you've driven through downtown you've most likely noticed construction is still underway on Monroe Street and at peak times can cause some long delays. Originally the City of Spokane had expected for the construction on Monroe to be finished on Oct. 17 but now the expected completion date has been pushed back about 3 weeks to Nov. 11.
South Hill residents dealing with water damage after maintenance work at nearby water tower
SPOKANE, Wash. - A City of Spokane maintenance project at a water tower on the South Hill became much more than that for nearby residents last week. The water tower, called the Garden Park Reservoir, is located near the intersection of 37th Ave. and Lee St., close to Hamblen Park.
Café Carambola burglary suspect arrested in CDA just hours after theft
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - A local business in downtown Coeur d’Alene is being credited with catching a burglary suspect. The burglary happened Monday evening at Café Carambola. The suspect reportedly got away with all the cash in the cash register, several art pieces from Mexico, and a cell phone.
City Council approves payment in $4 million settlement with family of man killed by police
The Spokane City Council on Monday approved payment to the family of a man killed by police in 2019. The family had settled its lawsuit against the city for $4 million last month.
Reardan Future Farmers of America advance to semifinals in national competition
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - A team with the Reardan Future Farmers of America (FFA) advanced to the semifinals of the Agricultural Issues Forum at the FFA National Convention on Wednesday. Reardan High School (RHS) seniors Tyler Clouse and Andrew Schulz and junior Ashley Landt make up the Reardan FFA agricultural issues...
Spokane man hopes to make it big in Nashville
Help this Spokane man make it big in Nashville by watching his Tiktok entered in a competition to open for Josh Turner. Click here to watch.
Malik Roberson out as coach of Ferris football, school collecting further information
Malik Roberson is out as head coach of the Ferris High School football team for the last two games of the season. In an email sent to the parents of the players on Friday, school principal John O’Dell wrote that Roberson “will not be working with the team for the remainder of the season as further information is collected.”
Gonzaga women ready to play someone besides themselves
The clock is running for the Gonzaga women – too quickly at times, but mostly not fast enough. The exhibition against Western Washington is still nine days away, which at times feels like an eternity after weeks of intrasquad practices. The Zags held another one Tuesday afternoon at the...
