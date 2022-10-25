ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton Wants a 'Do-Over' After a Technical Issue During a Battle Round Performance

A minor technical issue on Tuesday's The Voice had coach Blake Shelton hoping for a do-over!. The final episode of the season 22 Battle Rounds featured Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood pitted against husband-and-wife duo The Dryes for a performance of Brooks & Dunn's "Red Dirt Road." But things got off to a bit of a rocky start for the makeshift trio, and the coaches seemed to notice right away during their critiques.
Us Weekly

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Talking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Tia Mowry?

Actress Tia Mowry, best known for her role as Tia Landry in the Emmy Award-winning TV series "Sister, Sister," recently announced her divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, in an...
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Sweetest Photos of Son Miles

The more, the merrier! When it comes to their baby boy, Miles, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love sharing shots of the little one. Miles was born in May 2018, joining his older sister Luna, who arrived in 2016. “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” the Lip Sync Battle cohost tweeted when she and the EGOT winner welcomed their baby boy. Legend retweeted the post at the time.
Us Weekly

Jenna Johnson Helps Husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Routine: ‘He Is All Yours’

Sharing her man! Jenna Johnson helped her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Gabby Windey, with one of their routines — and told them not to hold back on the passion. “Rumba’s a really hard dance. Technically, but also emotionally,” Johnson, 28, said in a pre-taped package during the Monday, October […]
