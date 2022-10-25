Read full article on original website
startattle.com
Peyton Aldridge, Kara McKee The Voice 2022 Battles “More Than Words” Extreme, Season 22
Peyton Aldridge performs “More Than Words” by Extreme, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Battles. Peyton Aldridge and Kara McKee perform Extreme’s “More Than Words” during The Voice Battles. Startattle.com – The Voice. Contestant: Peyton Aldridge. Age: 25. Hometown: Marks, Mississippi. Contestant #2: Kara McKee.
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Wants a 'Do-Over' After a Technical Issue During a Battle Round Performance
A minor technical issue on Tuesday's The Voice had coach Blake Shelton hoping for a do-over!. The final episode of the season 22 Battle Rounds featured Team Blake's Bryce Leatherwood pitted against husband-and-wife duo The Dryes for a performance of Brooks & Dunn's "Red Dirt Road." But things got off to a bit of a rocky start for the makeshift trio, and the coaches seemed to notice right away during their critiques.
startattle.com
Bryce Leatherwood, The Dryes The Voice 2022 Battles “Red Dirt Road” Brooks & Dunn, Season 22
Bryce Leatherwood performs “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks & Dunn, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Battles. Bryce Leatherwood and The Dryes perform Brooks & Dunn’s “Red Dirt Road” during The Voice Battles. Startattle.com – The Voice. Contestant: Bryce Leatherwood. Age: 22. Hometown: Woodstock, Georgia.
‘The Voice': Two Team Blake Artists Go Head-to-Head on a Brooks & Dunn Hit [Watch]
Coaches are beginning to downsize their Season 22 teams on The Voice as several artists have already gone home, which meant the nerves were high heading into the fifth night of the battle rounds on Tuesday's (Oct. 25) episode. The nerves were even higher for 22-year-old Bryce Leatherwood, who had...
startattle.com
Andrew Igbokidi, Zach Newbould The Voice 2022 Battles “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” Whitney Houston, Season 22
Andrew Igbokidi performs “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Battles. Andrew Igbokidi and Zach Newbould perform Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” during The Voice Battles. Startattle.com – The Voice.
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby
Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
Talking With Tami
In Case You Missed It: Niecy Nash-Betts & Jessica Betts On ‘Tamron Hall Show’
On the Tuesday, October 4 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2020, joined the show in-studio for a daytime exclusive interview about how their relationship blossomed and making history as the first same-sex couple to be featured on the cover of Essence magazine. The Emmy winning actress who stars in ABC’s “The Rookie: Feds” spoke about the personal importance of incorporating Jessica’s last name into her own and shared her honest conversation with daughter Dia about how she identifies. Jessica, who Niecy refers to as her ‘hersband,’ also gave insight as to how the couple transitioned from friendship to romantic partnership and explained how she hopes their groundbreaking Essence cover will open up the dialogue for further representation. See more inside and video clip…
How Rich Is Tia Mowry?
Actress Tia Mowry, best known for her role as Tia Landry in the Emmy Award-winning TV series "Sister, Sister," recently announced her divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, in an...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Sweetest Photos of Son Miles
The more, the merrier! When it comes to their baby boy, Miles, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love sharing shots of the little one. Miles was born in May 2018, joining his older sister Luna, who arrived in 2016. “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” the Lip Sync Battle cohost tweeted when she and the EGOT winner welcomed their baby boy. Legend retweeted the post at the time.
Exclusive: David Mann Opens Up About Hidden Battle With Depression On ‘Tamron Hall’ Show
Depression is one of those things that many people deal with but a great number of folks don’t discuss. Until now, David Mann was one of those people. David Mann Compares His Depression To “Drowning”. On Wednesday’s upcoming episode of “Tamron Hall” Gospel Superstar Tamela Mann and comedian...
Chrissy Teigen Reveals New Pregnancy Food Struggles on Date with Husband John Legend
Chrissy Teigen is celebrating both the good and the unexpected during her pregnancy. In a post on Instagram Wednesday, the cookbook author, 36, shared that her "spoiled rotten stomach" is not what it used to be. "I could do ANYTHING to it — street meat, landlocked sushi, stuff that smelled...
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
Jenna Johnson Helps Husband Val Chmerkovskiy and Gabby Windey With ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Routine: ‘He Is All Yours’
Sharing her man! Jenna Johnson helped her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Gabby Windey, with one of their routines — and told them not to hold back on the passion. “Rumba’s a really hard dance. Technically, but also emotionally,” Johnson, 28, said in a pre-taped package during the Monday, October […]
Andy Cohen Apologizes Following ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Backlash, Says He “Should’ve Been More in Tune” With Garcelle Beauvais’s Feelings
Andy Cohen has issued a public apology to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais following recent fan backlash over events that occurred in part two of the show’s reunion. During the reunion, Lisa Rinna admitted she was the one who threw Beauvais’s book in the trash, referring...
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals His One Regret and Where He Stands With Jill Today (Exclusive)
Jacob is opening up about his Bachelor in Paradise romance. In an interview with ET, the reality star revealed that he has one regret about his time on the beach -- and gave an update on where he and his ex, Jill, stand today. Jacob and Jill had an unforgettable...
Blake Shelton Once Called Miranda Lambert ‘Complicated’ When They Were Married
In 2015, country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert revealed that her then-husband Blake Shelton thought she was 'complicated.'
The Talk’s Natalie Morales competes against her ex Today show co-hosts as she announces new on-air gig
NATALIE Morales has announced a new hosting role in direct competition with her ex-Today Show castmates. The journalist will move forward as a correspondent for CBS News alongside her position at The Talk. Natalie, 50, has pursued a new role at the network including the duty of hosting the true...
Tia Mowry Reflects on Living in Her ‘Authenticity’ After Cory Hardrict Split, Reveals How Their Kids Are Adjusting
Looking forward to the future. Tia Mowry candidly addressed her state of mind amid her split from husband Cory Hardrict. “I’m doing fantastic. I am doing great. I feel very blessed, I feel very honored to be here,” the actress, 44, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 17, at an event in Los Angeles. Mowry […]
