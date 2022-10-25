Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languagesRickyManhattan, NY
MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets
You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
'He's doing some stuff that we've never seen before': Kevin Durant praises 'unique' and 'athletic' Ja Morant ahead of Nets-Grizzlies matchup
Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant has complimented Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, saying that the 23-year-old, fourth year NBA player is 'doing some stuff that we've never seen before.'. Durant, 34, and who is now in his 15th year in the league, also called the 2019 2nd overall...
Grizzlies podcast: Running out of words to describe Ja Morant
Drew Hill and Chris Herrington discuss Ja Morant’s historic start for the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 35.3 points through the first four games of the season.
Watch Grizzlies' Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight
Ja Morant wasn't content to toss an alley-oop highlight against the Brooklyn Nets. He topped it with an alley-oop dunk of his own for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Late in the second quarter, Tyus Jones dribbled down on a fastbreak and passed it to Morant, who threw down a one-handed dunk with his left hand. It was impressive because Morant often finishes with his right hand but had the power to catch and finish with the...
Ja Morant has turned the Memphis Grizzlies into the NBA's new FOMO team | Giannotto
The plan was practical, in theory. I couldn’t go to all three basketball games on three-consecutive days. Not with two young kids. So an executive decision was made. I went to see Bronny James on Saturday night at Collierville High School and then went to the Memphis Tigers exhibition game against Christian Brothers on Sunday afternoon at FedExForum because that was the only way to watch them.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How to Watch Mavericks-Pelicans Game On Tuesday
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) and New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) will play each other on Tuesday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Ben Simmons baffled by ‘bulls–t’ call after fouling out yet again during Nets loss to Grizzlies
The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After splitting their first two games, the Nets were unable to overcome 38-point explosions from the Memphis Grizzlies’ backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, losing 134-124 in the end, dropping to 1-2 to start the season. One pressing area of concern for Nets, in particular, is Ben Simmons’ form, as he clearly has a lot of work left to do before he gets back to his All-Star level.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings on TV, live stream plus game time
The Memphis Grizzlies are scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Sacramento. Memphis is 3-1 on the season after beating the Brooklyn Nets 134-124 on Monday. Ja Morant led the way with 38 points and 7 assists. The Kings are 0-3 on the season after losing...
Doncic’s 37 Points Not Enough in Mavs’ Loss to Pelicans: 5 Big Observations
The Dallas Mavericks got off to a slow start on Tuesday night while the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans were red-hot. DallasBasketball.com lays out five of the biggest observations from Dallas’ 113-111 loss.
Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
Nets at Grizzlies: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.
Ja Morant takes flight and scores 38 in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Brooklyn Nets
Flying towards the basket, Ja Morant plucked the ball out of mid-air and dunked it one-handed into the net for a gravity defying alley-oop.
Mavs at Nets GAMEDAY: 'No Panic' Dallas Seeks Bounce-Back Win vs. Durant, Irving
The Dallas Mavericks loss to the New Orleans Pelicans left bad taste in everyone's mouths as the team left Smoothie King Center. Now, Luka Doncic, Christian Wood and the rest of the gang will try to bounce back against a struggling Brooklyn Nets squad playing on the second night of a back-to-back.
Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Unlikely To Be Involved In Russell Westbrook Trade Talks
The Miami Heat were once among the targets for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. According to one gambling website, the Heat are not among the potential suitors for Westbrook. The Heat were not on the list for BetOnline.ag. Here's the list:. Russell Westbrook Next Team IF Traded. Indiana Pacers.
Nets star Kevin Durant’s intriguing reaction to Grizzlies fans blatantly recruiting him to Memphis
Monday night produced a truly memorable spectacle between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies. The two teams’ top stars came out to play, and fans were treated to an epic encounter between two sides that just would not let up. In the end, however, it was the Grizzlies who came away with a statement win, 134-124.
Dallas Mavs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: 5 Big Things to Watch
The Dallas Mavericks will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. What are some of the biggest key things to watch? DallasBasketball.com has you covered.
Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid
Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
Grizzlies' John Konchar not in starting five Monday night
The Memphis Grizzlies did not list John Konchar in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Konchar will move to the bench Monday after filling in for Dillon Brooks (thigh) in each of the Grizzlies' first three games. Our models project Konchar, who has a $4,400 salary...
