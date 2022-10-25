Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Driver hit by suspects fleeing police talks about the experience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two juveniles crashed into a man in a pickup truck on an interstate in Kentucky while attempting to flee from police after a carjacking, police say. Stephen Snipp was towing a boat with his pickup truck, heading back from spending the day on the lake, when he was hit by the suspects.
Diver finds more human remains in Lake Mead, marking at least the sixth discovery this year
CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — After a diver found what appeared to be a human bone in Lake Mead, the park searched the area and uncovered more human remains, the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday. The diver, who is a private business operator at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
Kayla Montgomery's attorney, New Hampshire prosecutors discussing possible plea deal
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Plea deal discussions are underway between state prosecutors and the defense attorney for the stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who investigators believe was killed by her father. Kayla Montgomery was not present for Wednesday afternoon's hearing, which was originally scheduled as a dispositional conference and...
VIDEO: Teen's wheelchair-accessible Halloween costume goes viral — again
CHICAGO — An Illinois teen's ode to a 1980's classic movie is making him and his elaborate Halloween costume go viral, yet again. The Alfano family has become famous for creating elaborate costumes incorporating their now 13-year-old son Anthony's wheelchair. This year's costume is the famous skeleton key organ...
Iowa dad creates DIY 'Monst-door' that comes alive for trick-or-treaters
A very creative dad in Iowa is putting other homeowners' Halloween decorations to shame by bringing his front door to life. Greg Dietzenbach created the "Monst-door" from scratch by using a high-def TV for the blinking eyes, animated arms constructed from broom handles and a homemade, foam-hinged wreath for the door's moving mouth.
You may need an umbrella for Halloween trick-or-treating across Massachusetts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — StormTeam 5 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on forecast models, which indicate that trick-or-treaters in Massachusetts may need to carry umbrellas on Halloween night. "The next chance for rain is going to time out sometime on Halloween on Monday," said StormTeam 5 Chief Meteorologist Cindy...
Transportation experts urge change in management structure at the MBTA
BOSTON — The idea of shaking up the management structure at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gaining some speed. Under federal rules, every public transit agency in the country must have an outside agency watching over its shoulder to make sure riders are safe. In the case of the MBTA, that agency is the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
Doctors warn of rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases
BOSTON — Doctors are warning about a triple threat of viruses this winter. Hospitals are now concerned they may be overwhelmed a rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV. Mass General-Brigham saw 50 to 80 cases of children with RSV per day this weekend. It comes as COVID-19 cases are...
Lottery sales slump continues through September
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Officials at the Massachusetts Lottery are preparing to make the case that the Legislature and next administration should provide it with more money for advertising as it faces the dual threat of an increasingly competitive gambling world and inflation that gnaws away at players' disposable income.
LaHood: Timing perfect to restart MBTA from “ground zero”
BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing how to fix years of problems at the MBTA while state government stands on the threshold of a major change, and in the opinion of a former U.S. transportation secretary, they should use that timing as an opportunity to "think very seriously" about dismantling and reimagining the entire transit system.
Voters in Massachusetts, California considering two very different versions of millionaires' tax
BOSTON — Voters in Massachusetts aren't the only ones deciding whether some of the richest residents should be taxed at a higher rate. California also has a similar measure on the ballot. But the two measures are different in the ways they implement the new tax, the size of...
Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees
BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
Massachusetts students' math, reading scores plummet
A new report finds test scores for Massachusetts students have hit a 19-year low. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the "Nation's Report Card" found scores of tests it provides saw major impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Election deadlines Massachusetts voters need to know for the November election
BOSTON — As the November 2022 election in Massachusetts offers more options to vote than ever, voters should keep note of these dates as Election Day draws close. The voter registration deadline is 10 days before the election, which is Oct. 29, 2022. It is also the last day to make any changes to your voter registration, such as your address.
Why does Massachusetts ballot Question 1 require constitutional amendment to implement millionaires' tax?
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will decide onfour statewide ballot questions in the upcoming election, but only one is an amendment to the state constitution: Question 1, also known as the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax. The proposed amendment would establish an additional 4% state income...
