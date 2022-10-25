ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

VIDEO: Teen's wheelchair-accessible Halloween costume goes viral — again

CHICAGO — An Illinois teen's ode to a 1980's classic movie is making him and his elaborate Halloween costume go viral, yet again. The Alfano family has become famous for creating elaborate costumes incorporating their now 13-year-old son Anthony's wheelchair. This year's costume is the famous skeleton key organ...
CHICAGO, IL
WCVB

Iowa dad creates DIY 'Monst-door' that comes alive for trick-or-treaters

A very creative dad in Iowa is putting other homeowners' Halloween decorations to shame by bringing his front door to life. Greg Dietzenbach created the "Monst-door" from scratch by using a high-def TV for the blinking eyes, animated arms constructed from broom handles and a homemade, foam-hinged wreath for the door's moving mouth.
IOWA STATE
WCVB

Transportation experts urge change in management structure at the MBTA

BOSTON — The idea of shaking up the management structure at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gaining some speed. Under federal rules, every public transit agency in the country must have an outside agency watching over its shoulder to make sure riders are safe. In the case of the MBTA, that agency is the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Doctors warn of rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV cases

BOSTON — Doctors are warning about a triple threat of viruses this winter. Hospitals are now concerned they may be overwhelmed a rise in COVID-19, flu and RSV. Mass General-Brigham saw 50 to 80 cases of children with RSV per day this weekend. It comes as COVID-19 cases are...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Lottery sales slump continues through September

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Officials at the Massachusetts Lottery are preparing to make the case that the Legislature and next administration should provide it with more money for advertising as it faces the dual threat of an increasingly competitive gambling world and inflation that gnaws away at players' disposable income.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

LaHood: Timing perfect to restart MBTA from “ground zero”

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing how to fix years of problems at the MBTA while state government stands on the threshold of a major change, and in the opinion of a former U.S. transportation secretary, they should use that timing as an opportunity to "think very seriously" about dismantling and reimagining the entire transit system.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees

BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Massachusetts students' math, reading scores plummet

A new report finds test scores for Massachusetts students have hit a 19-year low. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also known as the "Nation's Report Card" found scores of tests it provides saw major impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy