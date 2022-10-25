ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Aussie boxer Billy Dib is diagnosed with stomach cancer - just six years after he tragically lost his first wife to leukemia

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former boxing world champion Billy Dib has revealed he has cancer, six years after losing his first partner to leukemia.

The 37-year-old Sydneysider described the situation as 'frightening' after intense stomach pain last week led to the discovery of a tumour.

Dib, who held the IBO super-featherweight title in 2008 and the IBF featherweight belt in 2011, has since undergone surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zpRvu_0ilNGR9K00
Former boxing world champion Billy Dib (pictured recovering from an operation with his son) has revealed he has stomach cancer, six years after losing his first partner to leukaemia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g2Cpw_0ilNGR9K00
The 37-year-old Sydneysider (pictured with wife and child) described the situation as 'frightening' after intense stomach pain last week led to the discovery of a tumour

He said he was initially sent home from hospital with painkillers before seeking out another doctor, who found a five centimetre cancerous tumour.

'Despite sharing the ring with some dangerous opponents in my career, this is one of the most frightening situations I have found myself in,' Dib wrote in a Facebook post.

'I am so grateful that they took my pain so seriously and together with my brother Mohammad and Dr. Pham I am grateful that they took action which saved my life.

'At the moment I am recovering from the surgery and it has been tough. I have been unable to eat for the last 9 days and am contemplating a return to the featherweight division (jokes).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJee6_0ilNGR9K00
Dib held the IBO super-featherweight title in 2008 and the IBF featherweight belt in 2011

Although he is in recovery from the operation, the former world champ says he still has a battle ahead of him.

'They've cut it out, they've said they've got it all but I'm in recovery and it's very hard,' he told Wide World of Sports.

'Who knows what God has got planned for me. The tumor was behind my gallbladder.

'I'm in bed right now, I don't know if I need chemo in the future. They've taken the tumor out but they want to test it and see what kind of cancer it is and if it's going to spread.'

Dib was in Melbourne recently for the George Kambosos-Devin Haney world-title rematch, and has been filming a television show called The Challenge.

He was also at a press conference that turned physical last week, supporting his cousin, fellow boxer Billel Dib.

Dib lost his wife Sara in 2016 due to complications stemming from her leukemia treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cW3So_0ilNGR9K00
Dib tragically lost his wife Sara in 2016 (pictured) due to complications stemming from her leukaemia treatment

The pair brought forward their wedding to two weeks after her diagnosis and she died just six weeks later.

Dib remarried and welcomed a son three years later.

He retired in 2018 but made a return to the ring a year later and has fought five times since.

His last fight was on the Gold Coast in March, with a victory over Jacob Ng bringing his record to 48 wins and six losses.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michigan news anchor, 31, who put her career on hold to raise her children dies after an 11-month battle with blood cancer

A former Michigan news anchor died at age 31 on Wednesday after an 11-month battle with a rare blood cancer, leaving behind her husband and two young children. Faith Rempe, who was known as Faith Gantner when she appeared on WNEM-TV5, was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) in October 2021, just three weeks after her second son was born.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Man’s life saved after dodgy pie supper led to cancer diagnosis

Severe food poisoning following a dodgy steak pie supper led to surgeons discovering a rare kidney cancer and a place on a clinical drugs trial for a Falkirk man.William Dunnachie, 69, was admitted to Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert, near Falkirk, with suspected food poisoning in 2017 from a takeaway steak pie supper.Surgeons had to perform emergency surgery on Mr Dunnachie’s gallbladder and noticed abnormalities in his kidney.Subsequently, he had to have his gallbladder and kidney removed at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.If I hadn’t bought that steak pie, I might not be here todayWilliam DunnachieThe pensioner was...
Upworthy

Doctors explain why man was asked to play a saxophone throughout his nine-hour brain surgery

Saxophone music was heard emanating from an operating theater at Rome's Paideia International Hospital recently while a critical brain surgery was taking place. You would think the sound was a speaker, but that was not the case. The music source was the patient, playing the instrument on the operating table while a team of surgeons worked to remove a tumor from his brain, reported The Washington Post. The patient was awake for the entire nine-hour procedure. The 35-year-old patient, a saxophonist, had to play because his performance was required for the team to navigate his brain and avoid harming the areas he needed to continue playing the instrument, according to Christian Brogna, a neurosurgeon who oversaw the procedure.
Daily Mail

'It was like the world had been vacuumed of people': Richard E Grant reveals the 'abyss' of grief left him feeling alone after the death of his wife

Richard E Grant has candidly revealed that the loss of his wife Joan left him feeling alone and like he was 'walking through an empty London' similar to a zombie film. Speaking to Fearne Cotton on her Happy Place podcast, the Oscar nominee, 65, spoke candidly about his grief and how he and daughter Olivia, 33, were dealing with life following her death.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

671K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy