IOWA STUDENT STRAW POLL FINAL RESULTS
THE FINAL RESULTS ARE IN FROM SECRETARY OF STATE PAUL PATE’S IOWA YOUTH STRAW POLL ON TUESDAY. A TOTAL OF 16,629 STUDENTS FROM MORE THAN 140 IOWA SCHOOLS VOTED FOR THEIR PREFERRED CANDIDATES IN IOWA’S U.S. SENATE, U.S. HOUSE AND GUBERNATORIAL RACES. THE FINAL RESULTS SHOW REPUBLICAN KIM...
Several eastern Iowa sheriffs endorse proposed gun amendment on Nov. ballot
Six sheriffs on the eastern side of Iowa are endorsing adding a new amendment to the Iowa Constitution. Voters in Iowa will decide if an amendment is added on November 8 that has language similar to the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution. But opponents of the amendment argue it...
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds isn’t really pro-life
Governor Reynolds continues to take victory laps for how she has managed the pandemic. She touts her efforts to be the first state to command kids back to school and to keep Iowa “open for business” as Iowans were filling hospital beds and clinging to life on ventilators.
Beyond the Podium: Iowa's 2022 midterm candidates
Liz Mathis (D) - Airs night of October 27th.
Iowa GOP establishment abandons state auditor candidate
When Governor Kim Reynolds made news in May by pleading with supporters to help her get her "own" attorney general and a state auditor who wouldn't scrutinize her actions, Republican Party of Iowa state chair Jeff Kaufmann defended the appeal. In a written statement, Kaufmann said the governor "should be promoting Republican candidates up and down the ticket," because "Iowans know how worthless our current state auditor, state treasurer and attorney general have been."
Iowa House District two candidates weigh in on abortion rights after new Iowa poll
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register poll shows most Iowans support legal abortion, despite a push by the GOP for major restrictions either through the courts, or possible legislative proposals. Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson and democratic State Senator Liz Mathis, who is running against Hinson in...
New IA poll: 61% of Iowans support abortion in all or most cases
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows a majority of Iowans, 61%, believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases. 33% say it should be illegal in most or all cases and 6% are not sure. However most Iowans, whether they believe abortion...
What Iowa voters should know ahead of Election Day
Iowans have until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 to request their absentee ballot in this year’s election. It’s also the last day to preregister to vote. But don’t worry: voters can register at their polling locations on Election Day, and Iowans looking to vote early can still head to their local county auditor’s office or satellite location to cast a ballot.
First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District
The Republican congressman who unseated Steve King in the last election cycle faces a challenge next month from a Nevada Democrat who had little ambition for public office but couldn’t abide the incumbent going unopposed. “By the time we got to January of this year, it was clear that there was not going to be […] The post First-time candidate seeks to unseat GOP freshman in Iowa’s 4th District appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
New IA poll: AG Tom Miller ahead of his opponent Brenna Bird by 16 percentage points
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll shows 49% of Iowans would vote for Iowa AG Tom Miller and 33% would vote for his republican opponent, Brenna Bird. 7% of voters wouldn't vote in this race, 5% of Iowans would vote for someone else and 6% aren't sure. 804 Iowa adults were surveyed and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
The first time I felt Iowa wasn't home
Zach Elias grew up in Bettendorf and is a graduate student in philosophy who studied at the University of Dubuque. I consider myself a curious person. Sometimes that quality has been to my benefit. Sometimes it has been to my detriment. My curiosity particularly emerges during any election season. Every...
Gov. Reynolds Appoints New Judge To Iowa Court Of Appeals
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is appointing Tyler Buller to the Iowa Court of Appeals. He replaces Judge David May, who was appointed to the Iowa Supreme Court earlier this year. Buller is currently an Assistant Attorney General in the Iowa Department of Justice. Reynolds made the announcement today.
Judges are on the ballot statewide come November: Here's what you need to know
IOWA, USA — Local 5 will have live election results at this link on Tuesday, Nov. 8 starting at 8 p.m. Iowans will hit the polls on Nov. 8 to vote for highly contested races that will elect the state's governor, U.S. senator, members of Iowa's statehouse legislature and more.
“Just like a nightmare:” Fentanyl’s damages to Iowa communities
Devin Anderson was a football player and the captain of the soccer team at Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant, and Walnut High School in the small town of Avoka, Iowa. He grew up in the western-Iowa town with a population of 1,300 with his mother Brooke Anderson and his two younger brothers — Drew, 13 , and Drake, 14. Devin was a good student and kid, Brooke said.
Hold Up, Iowa is One of the Scariest States?
Oooh, it's that time of the year: it's the spooky season! The time of year when we celebrate dressing up, handing out candy, watching horror flicks, and trying to scare those around us!. It's also a great time to revisit a simple question: do you believe in ghosts? When you...
ACT test scores lowest in the U.S. in 30 years
Experts say the pandemic is to blame for such low test scores among high schools this year. In Iowa, the average ACT score was 21.4; 36 is the highest score for the test. But that's not much lower than last year's scores, so the State Board of Education sees this as a win,
Check Out The 10 Largest Lakes in the State of Iowa (Plus a Few Fun Facts)
It's a little past summer, but it's not too late to bundle up and catch a view of one of Iowa's more than 65 lakes (Take that Nebraska, with your mere 14 lakes). If you're needing a bucket list of staycation getaways for next year, we've got you covered. For those still dreaming of getting out on the water, whether it be to fish, boat, swim, or bird watching, bundle up and try your hand at some of the best fishing holes our state has to offer.
14 Iowa Town Names Outsiders Might Have A Hard Time With
What's in a name? If you live in a certain place, it pays for you to know how to pronounce it. Visitors are allowed to mess up sometimes, but there are some towns here in the Hawkeye State that even the natives can't get right. Others, there is just no excuse for. Like when people say "Warshington" when they're affectionately referring to Washington. Sometimes, "Coralville" comes out as "Coraville". You wonder how much their longtime residents and natives actually like that. Let's try to start with getting these 14 straight.
Fareway Stores join statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa
Fareway Stores, Inc. announced Monday it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is led by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Fareway is a family-owned business based in Boone, Iowa. They are working with Secretary Pate’s office to...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
