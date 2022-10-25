Last Thursday evening Ald. Matt Martin (47th) held a Transportation and Infrastructure Ward Night Out at Martyr’s, a music venue at 3855 N. Lincoln Ave. in North Center. Martin has been a vocal advocate for pedestrian and biking infrastructure improvements within and beyond the boundaries of his ward since he was elected in 2018. Martin proposed downtown congestion pricing at the city’s 2021 budget talk. He was the first alderman to bring a traffic-calmed Slow Street to his ward. And in June, after Peter Paquette, a 75-year-old ward volunteer, was killed by a distracted driver while crossing Irving Park Road in a marked crosswalk at Hoyne Avenue, Martin penned an op ed in the Sun-Times listing things the Illinois Department of Transportation can and should do to improve safety on state-controlled roads like Irving Park.

