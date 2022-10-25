ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayoral allies block CTA oversight ordinance, Lightfoot denies it was a power move

It was an interesting day for transportation issues at City Hall, to say the least. This morning in advance of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget address, a couple dozen people showed up for Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s City Council Bike Jam, blocking traffic in front of the municipal headquarters. The purpose was to call attention to the need for a citywide network of bike-priority streets, something several alders voiced support for during Monday’s Chicago Department of Transportation budget hearing. “Our city doesn’t need more car-centric infrastructure or piecemeal improvements,” the group tweeted prior to the blockade. “Our city needs elected official with the vision and will to give us a Bike Grid. We DEMAND it.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

47th Ward bike-ped infra night celebrates progress inspite of bureaucratic headwinds

Last Thursday evening Ald. Matt Martin (47th) held a Transportation and Infrastructure Ward Night Out at Martyr’s, a music venue at 3855 N. Lincoln Ave. in North Center. Martin has been a vocal advocate for pedestrian and biking infrastructure improvements within and beyond the boundaries of his ward since he was elected in 2018. Martin proposed downtown congestion pricing at the city’s 2021 budget talk. He was the first alderman to bring a traffic-calmed Slow Street to his ward. And in June, after Peter Paquette, a 75-year-old ward volunteer, was killed by a distracted driver while crossing Irving Park Road in a marked crosswalk at Hoyne Avenue, Martin penned an op ed in the Sun-Times listing things the Illinois Department of Transportation can and should do to improve safety on state-controlled roads like Irving Park.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 27

More coverage of Vasquez’s CTA oversight ordinance, and Lightfoot allies’ squelching of it (Sun-Times, Block Club) With help from Metra, One Central developer is renewing pitch for state funding for dubious “transit hub” (Crain’s) One injured in semi crash on Kennedy near Montrose that shut...
Forest Park Review

Pace proposes pulling plug on suspended suburban routes

Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs. This is part of Pace’s proposed 2023 budget, which was previewed during the Sept. 21 meeting of the Pace Board...
chicagoconstructionnews.com

Two years of capital improvements identified in Chicago Works Infrastructure Plan

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The 2023-24 Chicago Works Plan sets out the next phase of a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar infrastructure plan for Chicago’s 77 communities. Over the next two years, the focus will be on decades of underinvestment in Chicago’s infrastructure by prioritizing projects that improve the...
CBS Chicago

Metra leaders speaking out against proposed merger

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra leaders are set to speak out against a proposal to merge two  major railway companies.Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern want to consolidate and create a single railway extending from Mexico to Canada.Metra says the merger will lead to a big increase in freight train traffic throughout the northwest suburbs and all that extra traffic could disrupt their service and cause extensive delays.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Man fatally struck at Chatham bus stop is 2nd pedestrian killed at 79th/King in 2 months

Sadly, there were two pedestrian fatalities in Chicago last weekend. Early Saturday morning Saturday an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, as he crossed 51st Street at Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park. And on Sunday morning a reckless driver struck a 57-year-old man at a bus stop at 79th Street and King Drive in Chatham and injured three other people.
fox32chicago.com

Mayoral election fight spills into Chicago City Council meeting

CHICAGO - Mayoral politics spilled over onto the City Council floor Wednesday after members resoundingly rejected incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s attempts to appoint retiring Ald. James Cappleman (46th) as Education Committee chair, replacing former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th). The failed attempt to nominate Cappleman was a rebuke to mayoral...
CBS Chicago

Fire rips through Illinois Medical District parking garage; dozens of cars destroyed

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a parking garage in the Illinois Medical District on the city's Near West Side Tuesday afternoon.The fire broke out in a truss-roof parking garage for the Garibaldi Square on the Park townhouse complex at 711 S. Ashland Ave., between Flournoy and Polk streets. One car caught fire, and the blaze spread to nearly 30 other cars. The roof of the garage collapsed onto the vehicles, potentially causing more cars to catch fire.A 2-11 alarm was raised for extra equipment and manpower. Just under 100 fire personnel were brought in to battle the...
Austin Weekly News

Proposed Galewood restaurant wants liquor license despite moratorium

Urban Smoke Café catering company wants to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 6134-38 W. North Ave. in Galewood. But the plan isn’t without controversy because the restaurant plans to serve drinks in an area that was voted dry. The owner also has a history of accumulating complaints by neighbors.
NBC Chicago

Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North

A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
