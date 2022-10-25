Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayoral allies block CTA oversight ordinance, Lightfoot denies it was a power move
It was an interesting day for transportation issues at City Hall, to say the least. This morning in advance of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget address, a couple dozen people showed up for Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s City Council Bike Jam, blocking traffic in front of the municipal headquarters. The purpose was to call attention to the need for a citywide network of bike-priority streets, something several alders voiced support for during Monday’s Chicago Department of Transportation budget hearing. “Our city doesn’t need more car-centric infrastructure or piecemeal improvements,” the group tweeted prior to the blockade. “Our city needs elected official with the vision and will to give us a Bike Grid. We DEMAND it.”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
47th Ward bike-ped infra night celebrates progress inspite of bureaucratic headwinds
Last Thursday evening Ald. Matt Martin (47th) held a Transportation and Infrastructure Ward Night Out at Martyr’s, a music venue at 3855 N. Lincoln Ave. in North Center. Martin has been a vocal advocate for pedestrian and biking infrastructure improvements within and beyond the boundaries of his ward since he was elected in 2018. Martin proposed downtown congestion pricing at the city’s 2021 budget talk. He was the first alderman to bring a traffic-calmed Slow Street to his ward. And in June, after Peter Paquette, a 75-year-old ward volunteer, was killed by a distracted driver while crossing Irving Park Road in a marked crosswalk at Hoyne Avenue, Martin penned an op ed in the Sun-Times listing things the Illinois Department of Transportation can and should do to improve safety on state-controlled roads like Irving Park.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 27
More coverage of Vasquez’s CTA oversight ordinance, and Lightfoot allies’ squelching of it (Sun-Times, Block Club) With help from Metra, One Central developer is renewing pitch for state funding for dubious “transit hub” (Crain’s) One injured in semi crash on Kennedy near Montrose that shut...
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot attend Forest Hill Flyover groundbreaking
The project will construct a bridge over the CSX railroad.
Forest Park Review
Pace proposes pulling plug on suspended suburban routes
Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs. This is part of Pace’s proposed 2023 budget, which was previewed during the Sept. 21 meeting of the Pace Board...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Ald. Vasquez introduces ordinance to compel CTA to meet with City Council quarterly
As Chicago continues to recover from COVID-19, the CTA is still struggling to provide reliable public transportation. Adding insult to injury, On September 14 agency president Dorval Carter Jr. failed to show up for his own City Council hearing on poor service, infuriating transit advocates and alderpersons. In an effort...
chicagoconstructionnews.com
Two years of capital improvements identified in Chicago Works Infrastructure Plan
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); — The 2023-24 Chicago Works Plan sets out the next phase of a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar infrastructure plan for Chicago’s 77 communities. Over the next two years, the focus will be on decades of underinvestment in Chicago’s infrastructure by prioritizing projects that improve the...
Metra leaders speaking out against proposed merger
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Metra leaders are set to speak out against a proposal to merge two major railway companies.Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern want to consolidate and create a single railway extending from Mexico to Canada.Metra says the merger will lead to a big increase in freight train traffic throughout the northwest suburbs and all that extra traffic could disrupt their service and cause extensive delays.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Man fatally struck at Chatham bus stop is 2nd pedestrian killed at 79th/King in 2 months
Sadly, there were two pedestrian fatalities in Chicago last weekend. Early Saturday morning Saturday an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, as he crossed 51st Street at Sawyer Avenue in Gage Park. And on Sunday morning a reckless driver struck a 57-year-old man at a bus stop at 79th Street and King Drive in Chatham and injured three other people.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Allegedly drunk driver fatally struck Luis Martinez Ortiz, 54, early Saturday in Gage Park
Tragically, Chicago’s pedestrian fatality epidemic continued this weekend as an allegedly drunk driver struck and killed 54-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz early Saturday morning in Gage Park. According to police, on Saturday, October 22, at about 4:15 a.m., Martinez Ortiz was crossing the west leg of the intersection of 51st...
fox32chicago.com
Man giving high-quality tents to homeless people says Chicago has failed them: 'Red tape is killing people'
CHICAGO - Andy Robledo has been called "the dude doing the orange tents." And rightfully so. He has been providing the high-quality, bright orange tents to the city’s homeless population for about a year. The striking temporary dwellings can be found at many of the city’s encampments: "Tent City"...
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral election fight spills into Chicago City Council meeting
CHICAGO - Mayoral politics spilled over onto the City Council floor Wednesday after members resoundingly rejected incumbent Lori Lightfoot’s attempts to appoint retiring Ald. James Cappleman (46th) as Education Committee chair, replacing former Ald. Michael Scott Jr. (24th). The failed attempt to nominate Cappleman was a rebuke to mayoral...
CPD warn thieves stealing Kias, Hyundais using method shown on social media
Chicago police have issued warnings about clusters of car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais, and using a method demonstrated on social media.
Fire rips through Illinois Medical District parking garage; dozens of cars destroyed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An extra-alarm fire ripped through a parking garage in the Illinois Medical District on the city's Near West Side Tuesday afternoon.The fire broke out in a truss-roof parking garage for the Garibaldi Square on the Park townhouse complex at 711 S. Ashland Ave., between Flournoy and Polk streets. One car caught fire, and the blaze spread to nearly 30 other cars. The roof of the garage collapsed onto the vehicles, potentially causing more cars to catch fire.A 2-11 alarm was raised for extra equipment and manpower. Just under 100 fire personnel were brought in to battle the...
Lightfoot And Mayoral Hopeful Sophia King Spar After Council Votes Down Mayor’s Pick For Committee
CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and an alderperson challenging her in next year’s election traded barbs at Wednesday’s City Council meeting after a proposal to install a new committee chair was voted down. Lightfoot backed an appointment Wednesday to nominate retiring Ald. James Cappleman (46th) to head...
Austin Weekly News
Proposed Galewood restaurant wants liquor license despite moratorium
Urban Smoke Café catering company wants to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 6134-38 W. North Ave. in Galewood. But the plan isn’t without controversy because the restaurant plans to serve drinks in an area that was voted dry. The owner also has a history of accumulating complaints by neighbors.
Chicago mayoral politics take center stage at city council meeting over vote for education chair
A routine city council meeting suddenly turned testy when the mayor called for a vote to install retiring Alderman James Cappleman into the vacant position of chairman of the Education Committee.
nadignewspapers.com
Damage from Sept. 11 storm that flooded basements on North & NW sides not eligible for federal disaster relief
Federal disaster relief will not be coming to homeowners whose basements flooded during the Sept. 11 storm that dropped up to six inches of rain in less than two hours on parts of the North and Northwest sides, including Portage Park, Jefferson Park, Mayfair, Sauganash Park and Forest Glen. The...
Man Robbed While Dining at Restaurant in River North
A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
A Sociologist Photographed 100 Chicago Buildings Just Before They Were Torn Down. What Happened To The Sites 10 Years Later?
CHICAGO — A historical two-flat in North Lawndale is now a vacant lot. So is a former check cashing store in Englewood. Three homes in Lincoln Park have combined into one mansion. The contrast of then-and-now — and how location plays a leading role — is part of a...
