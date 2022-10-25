ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

northwestmoinfo.com

2022 All-MEC Cross Country

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (MEC All-Conference Honorees Yr. Team Score Time) 1 Bailey ROBINSON JR CAMERON HIGH SCHOOL — 21:11.61. 2 Maecy HINKEBEIN 9 ST. PIUS X HIGH SCHOOL High school 21:28.96. 3 Lydia GABRIELSON 9 CHILLICOTHE HIGH SCHOOL 2 21:29.41. 4 Katherine POHREN SO MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 3 21:47.87. 5...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lois Darlene Dill

New Hampton, MO: Lois Darlene Dill, 91, New Hampton, MO passed away Tuesday, October. 25, 2022, at a Kansas City, MO hospice house. She was born on October 2, 1931, in Gentry County, Missouri the daughter of John and. Mabel (Magee) Meyer. On April 16, 1949, she married Vern W....
NEW HAMPTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Class 3 District 16 All-District Volleyball

A white volleyball on the floor in a darkened gym. Trinity Fansher (Savannah) Rylee Vierthaler (Maryville) Addison McVicker (Cameron) Kinsley Grissom (Savannah) Anastyn Pettlon (Maryville) Bailey Flanagan (Lafayette)
SAVANNAH, MO
Austin Monitor

Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief

In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire

HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
BOERNE, TX
northwestmoinfo.com

Dorothy Lee Booth

Dorothy Lee Booth, 97, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at a Bethany, MO nursing home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 29 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery and/or Kirkley Chapel Building Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Stanberry Board Open To Idea Of Stanberry/King City Wrestling Arrangement

Stanberry's Cheerleaders were recognized at Stanberry's October School Board meeting. Stanberry School board members favored the idea of a 1-year agreement which would allow wrestlers from the King City School District to participate in the sport with Stanberry. The idea was presented before the board at their October meeting. The King City School District would handle the financial requirements. One stipulation would require that all wrestlers compete under the Stanberry name. It would be a 1-year agreement which could be revisited in the future. There will be now be further discussions regarding such an arrangement.
STANBERRY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Harrison County Inmate Charged in Assault at Pattonsburg Jail

Baley James Turner. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault which is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail in Harrison County has been charged with three additional counts of felony assault alleged to have taken place in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A probable cause affidavit filed by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year old Baley Turner assaulted another inmate on September 12th, causing physical injury.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

David Ray Mott

The family of 75-year-old David Ray Mott of Pattonsburg will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
PATTONSBURG, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Robert “Bob” William Moore

Robert “Bob” William Moore – age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home in Lathrop. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Converse Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Converse Cemetery, south of Lathrop. There is no scheduled visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
LATHROP, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
DEKALB COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Pattonsburg Board Approves Girls Varsity Basketball Coach

Pattonsburg School Board members approved their Student Performance Data Report and hired a Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach during their October meeting. Lee Warford will be the Varsity Girls Basketball Coach and Assistant Boys Basketball Coach. Superintendent Bill Pottorff discussed the maintenance plans for the school’s football field when the...
PATTONSBURG, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Negotiating with Daviess County to Provide Law Enforcement Coverage

DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- The City of Gallatin is working to contract with Daviess County to provide law enforcement services through the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to cover the City of Gallatin. Sheriff Larry Adams Jr. says they are in the process of looking how to provide the best coverage and to be cost effective. More information will be available at a later date.
GALLATIN, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Assault Charges Issued Against Pattonsburg Resident

Dawson J Toombs. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Pattonsburg resident is charged in connection with an assault alleged to have taken place on Tuesday. Dawson Toombs was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charged in the Daviess County court with domestic assault. A warrant was...
PATTONSBURG, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gentry County Route T Bridge to Close Today

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the bridge over Brushy Creek on Gentry County Route T today for urgent bridge maintenance. Route T will close between Route A and Lone Rock Trail from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is expected to take one day to complete.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO

