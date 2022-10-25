Stanberry's Cheerleaders were recognized at Stanberry's October School Board meeting. Stanberry School board members favored the idea of a 1-year agreement which would allow wrestlers from the King City School District to participate in the sport with Stanberry. The idea was presented before the board at their October meeting. The King City School District would handle the financial requirements. One stipulation would require that all wrestlers compete under the Stanberry name. It would be a 1-year agreement which could be revisited in the future. There will be now be further discussions regarding such an arrangement.

STANBERRY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO