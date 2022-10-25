Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
Related
northwestmoinfo.com
2022 All-MEC Cross Country
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (MEC All-Conference Honorees Yr. Team Score Time) 1 Bailey ROBINSON JR CAMERON HIGH SCHOOL — 21:11.61. 2 Maecy HINKEBEIN 9 ST. PIUS X HIGH SCHOOL High school 21:28.96. 3 Lydia GABRIELSON 9 CHILLICOTHE HIGH SCHOOL 2 21:29.41. 4 Katherine POHREN SO MARYVILLE HIGH SCHOOL 3 21:47.87. 5...
northwestmoinfo.com
Lois Darlene Dill
New Hampton, MO: Lois Darlene Dill, 91, New Hampton, MO passed away Tuesday, October. 25, 2022, at a Kansas City, MO hospice house. She was born on October 2, 1931, in Gentry County, Missouri the daughter of John and. Mabel (Magee) Meyer. On April 16, 1949, she married Vern W....
northwestmoinfo.com
Class 3 District 16 All-District Volleyball
A white volleyball on the floor in a darkened gym. Trinity Fansher (Savannah) Rylee Vierthaler (Maryville) Addison McVicker (Cameron) Kinsley Grissom (Savannah) Anastyn Pettlon (Maryville) Bailey Flanagan (Lafayette)
Flash Flood Alley could see some action on flood relief
In the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Legislature directed the creation of a plan that could guide state and local flood control policy. Now the regional plan concerning Central Texas is getting close to the finish line. Set for completion in January, the plan includes more than...
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
CBS Austin
Popular Texas restaurant destroyed in fire
HILL COUNTRY, Texas (WOAI) — The beloved Hillbillyz of Texas restaurant was destroyed by a major fire on Tuesday, according to fire crews. Hillbillyz is located just 17 miles outside of Boerne. Several departments, including firefighters from Kendalia, Sisterdale, Bergheim, Boerne, and Waring were called to battle the blaze.
northwestmoinfo.com
Dorothy Lee Booth
Dorothy Lee Booth, 97, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at a Bethany, MO nursing home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 29 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Miriam Cemetery and/or Kirkley Chapel Building Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Board Open To Idea Of Stanberry/King City Wrestling Arrangement
Stanberry's Cheerleaders were recognized at Stanberry's October School Board meeting. Stanberry School board members favored the idea of a 1-year agreement which would allow wrestlers from the King City School District to participate in the sport with Stanberry. The idea was presented before the board at their October meeting. The King City School District would handle the financial requirements. One stipulation would require that all wrestlers compete under the Stanberry name. It would be a 1-year agreement which could be revisited in the future. There will be now be further discussions regarding such an arrangement.
northwestmoinfo.com
Harrison County Inmate Charged in Assault at Pattonsburg Jail
Baley James Turner. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Minnesota man charged with seriously injuring a Bethany resident in an assault which is alleged to have taken place the same day he was released from jail in Harrison County has been charged with three additional counts of felony assault alleged to have taken place in the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A probable cause affidavit filed by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office alleges 22-year old Baley Turner assaulted another inmate on September 12th, causing physical injury.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joseph Man Arrested In Buchanan County on Multiple Charges Tuesday
ST JOSEPH, MO – A St. Joseph man was arrested in Buchanan County on multiple charges tuesday. Shortly after 6:15 P.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 28-year-old Christian L. Cross on an outstanding misdemeanor St. Joseph Police Department warrant for a failure to appear charge. He was also...
northwestmoinfo.com
David Ray Mott
The family of 75-year-old David Ray Mott of Pattonsburg will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
58-year-old Texas man charged with trafficking in New Braunfels
A 58-year-old Texas man accused of human trafficking was arrested by New Braunfels police Friday.
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in Texas
After President Biden announced an order that Venezuelan migrants would be sent back to Mexico without the proper paperwork, migrants are still crossing the Texas-Mexican border. And some are seeing the numbers on a large scale. This could also be considered human smuggling.
northwestmoinfo.com
Robert “Bob” William Moore
Robert “Bob” William Moore – age 83 of Lathrop, MO passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at his home in Lathrop. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Converse Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at Converse Cemetery, south of Lathrop. There is no scheduled visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Bethany Residents Facing Burglary Charges in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – Two Bethany residents have been charged in DeKalb County with felony counts resulting from an incident alleged to have taken place last week. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year old Brady Harville and 21-year old Tayton Reed Berendes entered into a building for the purpose of committing theft. It is alleged both possessed tools commonly used for breaking in to a building.
northwestmoinfo.com
Pattonsburg Board Approves Girls Varsity Basketball Coach
Pattonsburg School Board members approved their Student Performance Data Report and hired a Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coach during their October meeting. Lee Warford will be the Varsity Girls Basketball Coach and Assistant Boys Basketball Coach. Superintendent Bill Pottorff discussed the maintenance plans for the school’s football field when the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Negotiating with Daviess County to Provide Law Enforcement Coverage
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- The City of Gallatin is working to contract with Daviess County to provide law enforcement services through the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department to cover the City of Gallatin. Sheriff Larry Adams Jr. says they are in the process of looking how to provide the best coverage and to be cost effective. More information will be available at a later date.
northwestmoinfo.com
Assault Charges Issued Against Pattonsburg Resident
Dawson J Toombs. Photo by Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. DAVIESS COUNTY, MO- A Pattonsburg resident is charged in connection with an assault alleged to have taken place on Tuesday. Dawson Toombs was taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charged in the Daviess County court with domestic assault. A warrant was...
northwestmoinfo.com
Gentry County Route T Bridge to Close Today
Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the bridge over Brushy Creek on Gentry County Route T today for urgent bridge maintenance. Route T will close between Route A and Lone Rock Trail from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Work is expected to take one day to complete.
Comments / 0