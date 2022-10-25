Read full article on original website
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ McLeod Showing Off His Scoring Touch in Second Season
When you watch Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan McLeod on the ice, the biggest thing that sticks out to you is his effortless skating stride. His top-end speed, edge work, and agility rank up there with some of the best on the team. Raise your hand if you’ve ever mistaken him for Connor McDavid because, with the way he jets around the ice, I know I have.
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
Knights’ Phil Kessel sets NHL mark for consecutive games
Vegas right winger Phil Kessel became the NHL’s all-time ironman when he started the Golden Knights’ road game against the
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS TO GET MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AGAINST ARIZONA ON TUESDAY
The Columbus Blue Jackets are about to get a big boost to their lineup on Tuesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes. After being sidelined for the last two weeks, forward Patrik Laine will return to the lineup. Laine suffered an elbow injury on the opening night of the season against Carolina. He left the game and did not return.
Blue Jackets recall No. 6 overall pick David Jiricek
Another top pick from the 2022 draft is about to get his chance at the NHL level. The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled David Jiricek from the minor leagues after Adam Boqvist was moved to injured reserve. Boqvist suffered a broken foot in Tuesday night’s game and will miss six weeks.
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have placed 2016 first round pick Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. Bellows, 24, was the 19th overall pick in 2016 and hasn't really lived up to expectations as a first round...
markerzone.com
DALLAS' 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICK EJECTED FOR DANGEROUS CROSS-CHECK IN SHL GAME (VIDEO)
During the second period of Tuesday's game between Leksands IF and Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, Dallas Stars 2022 first-round pick Lian Bichsel was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking. The 18-year-old skates through the neutral zone, towards his team's bench, when he cross-checks...
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA CONFIRMS A SETBACK IN SEAN COUTURIER'S REHAB
Sean Couturier is one of, if not THE, most important Philadelphia Flyers at the moment, and his back injury is keeping him from the lineup to start the 2022-23 season. John Tortorella has the guys playing exactly how they need to in order to win - at least, six games in - but getting Couturier back was always a massive piece of this puzzle.
markerzone.com
GEMEL SMITH PULLS ADAM GAUDETTE OFF THE BENCH AND SNUFFS HIM (VIDEO)
Gemel Smith is not known for his fighting acumen. In 9 AHL seasons, he has just six fighting majors. But tonight, something came over him when he yanked Marlies' forward Adam Gaudette off the bench and dropped the gloves; Gaudette never really obliged, but Smith still landed one really clean punch.
markerzone.com
FLYERS HEAD COACH JOHN TORTORELLA SHARES UNFORTUNATE UPDATE ON JAMES VAN RIEMSDYK
The Philadelphia Flyers will be without the services of 33-year-old forward James van Riemsdyk for an undetermined amount of time as he is headed for surgery according to Head Coach John Tortorella. Tortorella told reporters on Tuesday morning that van Riemsdyk has a broken finger and will be having surgery...
markerzone.com
BRENDAN GALLAGHER FURIOUS AFTER BACK-TO-BACK MISSED CALLS
Brendan Gallagher gave the referee of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Wild an earful after a rough sequence. Clearly, the Habs' forward thought the ref missed one, maybe two calls. The internet will be the judge of that. Perhaps he felt that Brandon Durham tripped him, but personally I think...
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU ISSUES SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AS CANUCKS' HURDLES MOUNT
Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau announced a few injury updates today, which is probably the last thing the city needed today. First, he announced that Tucker Poolman was placed on long-term injured reserve, adding $2.5 million in related cap relief. Poolman's concussion history is suspected to be the root of his absence, as he publicly dealt with chronic migraines as recently as this past spring. But the club has kept tight lips around it, for obvious reasons.
markerzone.com
PROGRESS ON COYOTES' VISITORS SPACES IS CAUSE FOR CONCERN W/ HOME OPENER TWO DAYS AWAY
The Arizona Coyotes' temporary home -- Arizona State's Mullett Arena -- was flagged by the NHL as insufficient, specifically with regards to standards of amenities for visiting teams. The team was forced to make alterations to the facility before their first home game, which is scheduled for this Friday. A...
markerzone.com
JIM MONTGOMERY MAKES HILARIOUS COMPARISON REGARDING YOUNGER GENERATION OF PLAYERS
I feel like I hear this everyday about every sport, but the NHL is becoming a young man's game; younger each year so it seems. Talent development has never been better, which likely has to do with the rise of younger-aged stars in the NHL. Nevertheless, the old guard has...
markerzone.com
TEEMU SELANNE'S SON SIGNS CONTRACT IN FINLAND
Earlier this month, Teemu Selanne's son, Eetu, signed a professional try-out contract (PTO) with the Wheeling Nailers of the East Coast Hockey League, but it didn't work out as he was released just over a week later. Eetu Selanne will now look to play professionally in Finland as he's reportedly...
