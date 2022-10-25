Read full article on original website
Watch: What Sidney Crosby and Mike Sullivan Said After Loss to Oilers (+)
EDMONTON, Alberta — The Pittsburgh Penguins were not very good on Monday night. The Edmonton Oilers blitzed them for 47 shots and six goals, despite a 3-1 Penguins lead in the second period. Edmonton beat the Penguins 6-3 at Rogers Place, and the quiet locker room emptied quickly. Here’s...
markerzone.com
BRENDAN GALLAGHER FURIOUS AFTER BACK-TO-BACK MISSED CALLS
Brendan Gallagher gave the referee of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Wild an earful after a rough sequence. Clearly, the Habs' forward thought the ref missed one, maybe two calls. The internet will be the judge of that. Perhaps he felt that Brandon Durham tripped him, but personally I think...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS FAN THROWS MOST UNNECESSARY JERSEY TOSS OF ALL-TIME, LEON DRAISAITL THROWS IT BACK
Throwing a team's jersey on the ice is a major statement of disapproval that almost always causes a stir. Even when the throw itself makes sense, it is a questionable act. You paid for the threads (which ain't cheap, by the way) just to throw them on the ice and probably give one of the arena staff a free jersey. Awesome.
NHL
Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog
Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
markerzone.com
TRISTAN JARRY SWEEPS THE LEG ON LEON DRAISAITL (VIDEO)
I'm a firm believer that goalies should get more engaged in the physical part of the game. Not only are they the most equipped to do so, but the entertainment value alone would jolt the NHL's salary cap an extra 5% at a minimum. Don't ask me where I got those projections.
markerzone.com
BRAD MARCHAND RETURNS A MONTH EARLY, EXPECTED TO PLAY TONIGHT
On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins announced that star forward Brad Marchand will be returning much ahead of schedule after having double hip surgery this offseason. The infamous winger practiced on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk, as well as the top powerplay unit on Wednesday. He also led the team stretch at the end of practice.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
Knights’ Phil Kessel sets NHL mark for consecutive games
Vegas right winger Phil Kessel became the NHL’s all-time ironman when he started the Golden Knights’ road game against the
