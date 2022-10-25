ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

markerzone.com

BRENDAN GALLAGHER FURIOUS AFTER BACK-TO-BACK MISSED CALLS

Brendan Gallagher gave the referee of tonight's matchup against the Minnesota Wild an earful after a rough sequence. Clearly, the Habs' forward thought the ref missed one, maybe two calls. The internet will be the judge of that. Perhaps he felt that Brandon Durham tripped him, but personally I think...
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Mailbag: Canucks' issues; Avalanche scoring depth without Landeskog

Here is the Oct. 26 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. What is the biggest problem in Vancouver right now? -- @punmasterrifkin. The Vancouver Canucks aren't defending hard enough and the consequence appears on the scoreboard at...
markerzone.com

TRISTAN JARRY SWEEPS THE LEG ON LEON DRAISAITL (VIDEO)

I'm a firm believer that goalies should get more engaged in the physical part of the game. Not only are they the most equipped to do so, but the entertainment value alone would jolt the NHL's salary cap an extra 5% at a minimum. Don't ask me where I got those projections.
markerzone.com

BRAD MARCHAND RETURNS A MONTH EARLY, EXPECTED TO PLAY TONIGHT

On Wednesday, the Boston Bruins announced that star forward Brad Marchand will be returning much ahead of schedule after having double hip surgery this offseason. The infamous winger practiced on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk, as well as the top powerplay unit on Wednesday. He also led the team stretch at the end of practice.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

