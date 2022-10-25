ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Drake women picked 3rd in MVC

By John Sears
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcwvI_0ilNE2LE00

DES MOINES – The Drake women’s basketball team was picked to finish 3rd in the MVC pre-season poll. Bulldogs went 9-9 last year in the MVC, finishing in 6th.

Media day on Monday and Drake returns 4 starters, which includes Grace Berg, Megan Meyer, and Katie Dinnebier.

The Dogs made the WNIT last season, but the goal this year is NCAA.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Iowa’s Clark, Iowa State’s Joens named to AP women’s hoops All-America team

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa were unanimous picks for The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball All-America team released Tuesday. Boston led South Carolina to its second national championship and swept nearly ever major award last season. Expectations are high once again for the top-ranked Gamecocks and Boston, who was on all 30 ballots from the […]
AMES, IA
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Matt Campbell special teams comments cause stir

Nebraska football fans know a thing or two about special teams units that are firmly on the struggle bus. It’s not a stretch to say that special teams struggles the last few years directly contributed to the firing of Scott Frost. That’s why some comments made by Iowa State head coach, and alleged Husker head coach target Matt Campbell about special teams has some NU fans more than a little bothered.
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Running to State for Ryan

In a follow-up to John Sears’ recent inspiring story on Pella Christian’s Ryan Natelborg, the Eagles reached their goal of qualifying for State. The PC runners received a video message from their now paralyzed teammate before the qualifying meet, and then called Ryan afterwards.
PELLA, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, October 26th, 2022

(Grinnell) -- Leaders from Grinnell College and the City of Grinnell are taking steps to respond after students say passing motorists have yelled racial epithets. Grinnell Mayor Dan Agnew says there's been a lot of verbal activity and students are starting to feel threatened. Grinnell College is distributing safety kits, has put up temporary lighting, and may install security cameras in some areas of the campus. Earlier this month, racist graffiti.
GRINNELL, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Des Moines Schools chastise Council Bluffs Schools’ response to Hoover-Jefferson fight

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Hoover High School’s football coach claims Thomas Jefferson High School students tormented his players with racist threats after their game ended Friday. In dueling statements, Council Bluffs Schools has denied any evidence of racist actions while Des Moines Public Schools is standing by their coach and players. “Some of my guys […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Jack Trice sculpture installation begins Tuesday at Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University will kick off its Jack Trice 100-Year Commemoration next week and Tuesday the installation of a sculpture in his honor begins. Trice was Iowa State’s first Black athlete. He played football, ran track and field, and was a student of animal husbandry. Trice suffered severe injuries in his second […]
AMES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Police: Mountain lion seen twice in Indianola

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A mountain lion has been spotted twice in Indianola, the Indianola Police shared on Saturday. According to a Facebook post the police shared, the mountain lion was first spotted on the southwest side of town on Friday. As of Saturday morning, the police said it is approximately six miles east of town. […]
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Council Bluffs Jefferson citing “no direct evidence” of racism alleged by Des Moines school

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A day after both principals shared a conversation about the events that transpired after the Hoover-Jefferson football game the Council Bluff Community School District said it doesn’t believe that acts of aggressiveness lie solely on Jefferson students. The district’s Chief Communications Officer Diane Ostrowski sent the following statement to WHO 13 […]
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Agriculture Online

Iowa cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement's outdoor stockpile of manure was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle,...
GRINNELL, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy