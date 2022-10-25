Drake women picked 3rd in MVC

DES MOINES – The Drake women’s basketball team was picked to finish 3rd in the MVC pre-season poll. Bulldogs went 9-9 last year in the MVC, finishing in 6th.

Media day on Monday and Drake returns 4 starters, which includes Grace Berg, Megan Meyer, and Katie Dinnebier.

The Dogs made the WNIT last season, but the goal this year is NCAA.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.