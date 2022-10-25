Read full article on original website
Sureno gang member with violent criminal history among Metro Gang Unit’s 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One of Metro Gang Unit's 10 Most Wanted is a member of the Sureno gang with a violent criminal past. They placed Fernando Jesus Hernandez, 24, on its 10 Most Wanted List. The dangerous parole fugitive has an extensive criminal history including convictions for...
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
Wanted parole fugitive arrested after police chase in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive was arrested by officials Monday night after a police chase occurred in downtown Salt Lake City. According to officials, the chase began in Bountiful and ended in Salt Lake after police requested assistance in tracking down the suspect's car after he fled during a traffic stop.
SLCPD search for suspect after stolen truck crashes into car and police SUV
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a stolen truck crashed into a car, critically injuring the driver. Officials with SLCPD said the driver of a stolen pick-up ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of the woman’s car near 500 South and 1000 West around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Auto-pedestrian crash in Pioneer Park district leaves woman critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Editor's note: This article is in the process of being updated. Refresh your browser for the latest version. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after she reportedly walked in front of a car in Salt Lake City's Pioneer Park neighborhood, authorities stated.
Residents terrified as more than dozen shots ring out in northern Utah neighborhood
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after more than a dozen gunshots rang out in a Hooper neighborhood early Sunday morning. Deputies said it happened around 2:45 a.m. and when they got to the scene, people were seen fleeing the area. Some people were detained according to deputies.
Neighbors express concerns about street where student was hit
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A Springville High School senior was hit by a car before school Tuesday morning near the intersection of 260 South and Canyon Road. Springville Police said the girl suffered serious injuries and was still undergoing treatment as of Tuesday afternoon. Neighbors told 2News the crash...
Silver Alert canceled for missing man with Alzheimer's in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kelley was found safe in Bountiful Tuesday night, according to police, and the alert was canceled. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver-Alert has been activated for a 78-year-old man last seen in Salt Lake City who police say suffers from Alzheimer's. Officials said Robert Kelley...
Utah Attorney General's Office says Orem City did not break law
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A spokesman for the Utah Attorney General’s Office said investigators have wrapped up their inquiry into dozens of complaints against the Orem City Council. Rich Piatt said the Orem City Council did not violate the state’s open meeting statute, or a state law that...
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
Murray schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on school grounds
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in the Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to kindly pick up after their pets. The district spokesperson, Doug Perry, sent a letter...
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
GALLERY: Runners gather for inaugural campus safety run on anniversary of McCluskey death
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The inaugural Utah Race for Campus Safety was held over the weekend on the four-year anniversary of Lauren McCluskey’s death. McCluskey, a student-athlete at the University of Utah, was shot and killed on campus by her ex-boyfriend on Oct. 22, 2018, after she had contacted law enforcement multiple times for help.
GALLERY: 70+ people still displaced as crews battle Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Crews were working to extinguish a fire at a Sugar House apartment development more than 18 hours after it started. Flames were visible Wednesday afternoon from the roof of the building near 1040 East 2220 South. The unoccupied, under-construction apartment complex caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, forcing hundreds of residents in surrounding buildings to evacuate.
Utah AG probes Orem City Council over 'unprecedented action' surrounding district split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For Orem City Council member Tom Macdonald, the moves by Mayor David Young have been unlike anything he’s ever seen. “I've been on the city council almost nine years, and you're right, it is outside the norms,” he said. Macdonald was referring to...
How Utahns can track their ballot ahead of Election Day
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — According to the Salt Lake County Clerk, approximately 5% of ballots had already been returned as of Tuesday, and the majority of voters should have received their ballots by mail. So what happens if it doesn't arrive?. David Wolf‘s ballot came in the mail...
Drone footage shows massive fire burning at Sugar House complex under construction
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Drone footage captured on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning reveals a sizable fire raging at a Sugar House complex while it was still under construction. Numerous residents of the nearby apartments were forced to evacuate. Many of them could be seen standing, some...
GALLERY: Fire smoldering in rubble as crews demolish site of 4-alarm Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — More than 30 hours after it began, the remnants of a 4-alarm fire were still present as smoke rose from the smoldering rubble during demolition. The incident had fire crews scrambling to keep it from spreading to nearby buildings since before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tens of thousands of gallons of water was hosed on the flames continuously throughout the night and the following day, when a cold front dropped rain and snow on the area. But due to issues with construction scaffolding and structural integrity, crews weren't adequately able to extinguish the fire without putting themselves in extreme danger.
Search, rescue crews urging Utahns to be prepared for colder weather after busy weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following two incidents over the weekend in Utah canyons, search and rescue crews are urging people to be prepared for colder weather. According to the sheriff's office, the search and rescue operations could have ended very differently; it all came down to having the right equipment and paying attention to the weather.
Developers behind burned Sugarhouse apartment complex plan to rebuild
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The developers behind an under-construction apartment complex that caught fire last night in Sugar House say they plan to rebuild. “The goal is to rebuild the project as planned,” said Ron Cole of Eight Bay Advisors, which provided financing for the project. That...
