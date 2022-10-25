Wispr, a San Francisco, CA-based frontier-tech client electronics firm, raised $10m in fairness and debt as a part of its Seed II. Main traders on this spherical embody Neo, Triple Level Capital, MVP Ventures, and Fred Ehrsam, the co-founder of Coinbase and Paradigm Ventures. Their earlier traders, together with New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and 8VC, additionally elevated their possession within the firm. Wispr additionally introduced on some new angel traders like Tom Oxley (CEO of the neurotech startup, Synchron), and Arash Ferdowsi (co-founder and CTO of Dropbox). This brings the entire capital raised by Wispr to $14.6m.

