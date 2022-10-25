Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Wildfire Systems Receives Strategic Investment from Citi Ventures
Wildfire Systems, a San Diego, CA-based supplier of a fintech platform that powers white-label reward applications and buying companions, obtained an funding from Citi Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to help its technological innovation and continued capacity...
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
aiexpress.io
Mogling Bio Receives Seed Investment from Kizoo Technology Capital
Mogling Bio, a Berlin/Ulm, Germany-based biotech firm, obtained a seed funding from Kizoo Know-how Capital. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its improvement efforts. Led by CEO Dr. Jürgen Reess, Mogling Bio develops pharmacological approaches...
financefeeds.com
BitMEX CEO Alexander Hoeptner resigns, CFO takes lead
Crypto exchange BitMEX announced the allocation of new leadership roles following the departure of its chief executive officer Alexander Hoeptner. BitMEX has promoted auditing veteran and its chief financial officer Stephan Lutz as its new CEO. He has originally joined the exchange in May 2021 with nearly a decade of experience as partner at auditing and consultancy giant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).
Faraday Future Announces Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Funding Progress
GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. Ms. Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer until October 12, 2022, and is assisting the Company to ensure an orderly transition. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026006161/en/ Faraday Future today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Ascend Elements Raises $300M in Funding
Ascend Elements, a Westborough, MA-based engineered supplies and lithium-ion battery recycling firm, raised $300M in fairness and debt financing, together with $200m in Collection C fairness investments. The spherical was led by Fifth Wall Local weather, and joined by SK ecoplant, with participation from Oman Funding Authority, Lithium Americas Company,...
aiexpress.io
Klink Finance Raises $500K in Funding
Klink Finance, London, UK-based supplier of a gamified digital asset platform, raised $500K in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Blockchain Founders Fund (BFF) with participation from UOB Enterprise Administration, Signum Capital, TechMeetsTrader, and StartupGym. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to drive its product launch...
aiexpress.io
Vesttoo Closes 80M in Series C Funding; Valued at USD1 Billion
Vesttoo, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based supplier of a technology-driven international insurance coverage danger switch platform, raised $80M in Sequence C funding. The spherical was led by Mouro Capital and a personal fairness fund, valuing the corporate at $1 billion. As well as Gramercy Ventures, Black River Ventures and Hanaco Ventures additionally participated.
aiexpress.io
Wispr Raises $10M in Funding
Wispr, a San Francisco, CA-based frontier-tech client electronics firm, raised $10m in fairness and debt as a part of its Seed II. Main traders on this spherical embody Neo, Triple Level Capital, MVP Ventures, and Fred Ehrsam, the co-founder of Coinbase and Paradigm Ventures. Their earlier traders, together with New Enterprise Associates (NEA) and 8VC, additionally elevated their possession within the firm. Wispr additionally introduced on some new angel traders like Tom Oxley (CEO of the neurotech startup, Synchron), and Arash Ferdowsi (co-founder and CTO of Dropbox). This brings the entire capital raised by Wispr to $14.6m.
aiexpress.io
Sealance Raises Seed Funding
Sealance, a Miami, FL-bases supplier of a decentralized cryptocurrency belief platform, raised an undisclosed quantity in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Galaxy and Ribbit Capital, with participation from Coinbase Ventures, Gemini Frontier Fund, Luno Expeditions and Soar Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to...
Dynamic Announces New Chief Business Development Officer
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a professional services provider for wealth advisors, today announced that Steve Kulesza, CFP® has joined the firm as Chief Business Development Officer. As a member of the Dynamic leadership team reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Cannon, Kulesza will lead the firm’s revenue growth and practice initiatives, including advisor recruitment, asset management growth and other services such as Dynamic Concierge, the firm’s premium support service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005862/en/ Steve Kulesza, CFP®, has joined Dynamic Advisor Solutions as Chief Business Development Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Perygee Raises $4.75M in Seed Funding
Perygee, a Boston, MA-based firm offering a light-weight and full safety platform for Web of Issues (IoT) and Operational Expertise (OT), raised $4.75m in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Ballistic Ventures with participation from cybersecurity angels Ray Rothrock, John Donovan, Ohad Finkelstein, Corey Thomas, and Bryson Bort. As a part of the funding, Barmak Meftah, Co-founder and Normal Associate of Ballistic Ventures, will be a part of the Perygee Board of Administrators. Angel investor John Donovan, CEO of Qudit Investments and former CEO of AT&T Communications, will be a part of as a board advisor.
monitordaily.com
Decisiv Completes $15MM Financing with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital
Decisiv, a company that provides Service Relationship Management (SRM) solutions, completed $15 million in financing with investment funding provided by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. Decisiv will use the capital to support ongoing expansion across its core network of users and into new asset management and data services offerings for customers.
aiexpress.io
Google Cloud improves security, adds CNAPP integration with Lacework
Securing the cloud isn’t straightforward. Enterprises working in hybrid and multicloud environments have so many disparate methods and apps working without delay that it may be tough to make sure there aren’t any vulnerabilities for cybercriminals to take advantage of. Not to mention detecting energetic exploitation of those entry factors.
pymnts.com
B2B AP Firm Finexio Raises $35M to Grow Embedded Payments
B2B accounts payable (AP) Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) company Finexio has completed an oversubscribed $35 million Series B round as it aims to capture a growing desire for digital payment tools. The round was led by J.P. Morgan, with assistance from existing investor Patriot Financial Partners and new investors Discover Financial Services,...
aiexpress.io
Shadowbox Closes Series A Funding
Shadowbox, a San Diego, CA-based supplier of healthcare automation options, closed its Sequence A financing with Baleon Capital. Baleon Capital will make investments as much as $6 million. The corporate will use the funds to broaden gross sales and advertising and marketing, improve its AI-driven “fast-matching” know-how, and domesticate relationships...
Sporos Capital Partners Closes Equity Investment In Cannabis MSO, Story Companies
Sporos Capital Partners, a cannabis private equity firm, has closed on its equity investment in Story Companies LLC, a privately-held multi-state operator. Proceeds of the investment, from a Sporos affiliated vehicle, will be used to support the growth and expansion of Story’s vertically-integrated operations. The terms of the Sporos investment were not disclosed.
aiexpress.io
Penny Black Raises Further £1.3M in Seed Funding
Penny Black, a London, UK-based supplier of an ecommerce platform turning packaging right into a new advertising channel, raised £1.3M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by AGFA, and ninepointfive. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress, broaden operations and its enterprise...
aiexpress.io
Sepio Raises Series B Funding Round
Sepio, a Rockville, MD-based supplier of a bodily layer-based asset threat administration answer, raised an undisclosed quantity in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by U.S. Enterprise Companions (USVP). The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and gross sales organizations wanted to deal...
TechCrunch
The UserTesting sale to private equity is bad news for unicorns
Holders of UserTesting shares have some cause for joy. The customer insight platform is selling for what it describes as a “premium of approximately 94% over [its] closing stock price” yesterday. As a result, shares of UserTesting soared today as investors digested the news. UserTesting dropped earnings this...
