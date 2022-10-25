The god of thunder himself, Thor, is one of the major players in Norse mythology, and will butt heads with Kratos in Sony Santa Monica’s latest. So, let’s become the Gods of Lore as we take a look at how Thor initially appeared in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to what we already know about the thunder god in the game, and what that might mean for his ultimate fate as the end times, Ragnarok itself, thunders closer.

4 DAYS AGO