Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind Thor
The god of thunder himself, Thor, is one of the major players in Norse mythology, and will butt heads with Kratos in Sony Santa Monica’s latest. So, let’s become the Gods of Lore as we take a look at how Thor initially appeared in Norse Mythology, discuss how that compares to what we already know about the thunder god in the game, and what that might mean for his ultimate fate as the end times, Ragnarok itself, thunders closer.
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
msn.com
Terrifying close-up of an ant's face gives horror movie monsters a run for their money
It turns out that zooming in on an ant’s face is an absolute nightmare. A close-up photograph of an ant was sent in as a submission to the 48th annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition — and the results are freaky. The tight shot of the tiny insect,...
Elle
Vermithor's Introduction on House of the Dragon Says a Lot About Daemon's Worldview
Before Prince Daemon accepts a marriage proposal from his niece, Princess Rhaenyra, in episode 7 of House of the Dragon, he gifts her a bit of wisdom about Targaryen rule: “If the King isn’t feared, he is powerless.” He continues, “If you are to be a strong queen, you must cultivate love and respect, yes, but your subjects must fear you.”
Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Launch Maps: Full List
With just days remaining until the full release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, it appears the game's full list of multiplayer maps has been leaked. Here's a breakdown of all of the multiplayer maps players can expect to see in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch.
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
ComicBook
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Game Announced
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be getting a board game adaptation of some kind. Square Enix announced they were working on some kind of tabletop adaptation of Final Fantasy VII Remake at Essen Spiel earlier this month. This will be an "original board game" designed in house by Square Enix, but no other details were announced other than that the games were "coming soon." Square Enix is also developing a board game version of Chocobo's Dungeon, which is due for release in 2023. This would be the first official Final Fantasy board game produced that wasn't a licensed Monopoly game.
Gamespot
God of War Ragnarök - Combat and Enemies Elevated
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Combat and Enemies Elevated. This episode will explore how the team at Santa Monica Studio is elevating the fluid and expressive combat of God of War Ragnarök, as well as the importance of building a unique, memorable, and varied cast of enemies for players to test their skill against.
techunwrapped.com
The graphics of the new Call of Duty are so incredible that it seems that you are watching a movie
It is simply amazing. Playing on an Xbox Series X in 4K and HDR, the cutscenes the game is delivering have absolutely blown my mind. If Black Ops 2 drew attention as soon as the campaign started with that scene in the bar with the neon lights, now Modern Warfare 2 rewrites the concept of leaving your mouth open with a mountain gorge that looks like something out of a YouTube video in resolution 8K.
Netflix’s new series sci-fi series 1899 is basically Titanic meets Event Horizon
The new show comes from the creators of Dark
Kang the Conqueror - the powers and origin of the next big MCU villain
Here's everything you need to know about Kang the Conqueror, the next big MCU villain
The Tab
We asked Newcastle and Northumbria students for their most embarrassing night out stories
It’s no secret that the students of Newcastle have a bit of a reputation for their radge nights out and so with another Freshers’ Week under our belts, we wanted to hear exactly what you guys had been up to – knowing it would definitely be less than PG. We love your dedication to the session, it’s no doubt what gives Newcastle its edge and reputation throughout the country.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 post-credits scene and Campaign ending explained
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign teases one of the biggest stories yet, but what does it all mean for the future of the franchise? We’ve put together everything you need to know. Spoiler warning: the following article discusses the end of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign.
I Used AI To Show What The Characters Of "House Of The Dragon" According To The Book
Was the season finale a shocker for you? Look at these AI images and see if you're equally shocked at the results.
In Style
Jennifer Coolidge Said Men DM Her With Pictures of Anything "Besides Their Face"
Jennifer Coolidge revealed a cheeky fact about what's going down in her DMs — and spoiler alert: it's a lot of unsolicited photos. While promoting the second season of her Emmy-winning show White Lotus on Monday's episode of Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, the talk-show host asked her if she receives a lot of messages from men on her socials. Her response?
Musk-Twitter Deal: What Happens When a Company Goes Private?
The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Tesla CEO Elon Musk is set to finally complete his acquisition of Twitter on Friday, according to a Bloomberg News report. Musk will pay $54.20 per share to take the social media company private at a valuation of about $44 billion. ...
‘Terrifier 2’ is Coming to Streaming Just in Time For Halloween
If you’re a fan of gory horror movies led by a murderous clown, then you’re in luck because the highly anticipated slasher sequel, Terrifier 2, is finally coming to streaming just in time for Halloween. The movie, which first hit theaters on Oct. 6, will exclusively join the horror-themed streaming platform Screambox on Monday, Oct. 31.
aiexpress.io
Dead Cells Is Getting A Free Boss Rush Update This Week
Replace [Tue 25th Oct, 2022 11:55 BST]: It is virtually right here! Useless Cells’ Boss Rush mode ought to be up and reside on Swap tomorrow, October twenty sixth. The developer has been working exhausting on getting yet one more free replace ship-shape for console homeowners, and we do not have to attend for much longer in any respect.
Relationship: Messages And More
It's one thing to have a crush on a girl; it's quite another to completely win and keep her love for you. Girls are drawn to men who are not only handsome or attractive, but also articulate. That's why you might see a guy who isn't particularly attractive but is always with the best girls.
Comments / 0