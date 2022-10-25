Read full article on original website
Pedestrian Dead After Being Struck by Hit and Run Driver This Morning
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call for a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
Former Eureka Woman Arrested for Murder in Los Angeles
A former Eureka woman has been arrested for murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. In May of 2017, she was arrested for being involved in multiple hit and run collisions in Eureka. Then in December of 2017, she was arrested for leading Colorado State Troopers on a breakneck chase through three Colorado counties in a stolen van.
[Update: Good News!] Search for Missing Honeydew Resident Underway
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A search and rescue for a missing woman is currently underway in the Honeydew area. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 58-year-old Kari Rene Nelson, who was last seen by a family member at a property on the 47000 block of Mattole Road.
Rescue of Honeydew Woman– Photos/Details
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. Search and rescue teams have located missing woman Kari Nelson alive and uninjured, nearly 28 hours after she was last seen going for a walk on a Honeydew property. On Oct. 25, 2022, just before 5 p.m., a search team including...
Illegal Firearms and Narcotics Seized in a McKinleyville Bust
On October 24, 2022 at about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Eureka Police Department, with the assistance from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and HCSO K9 Yahtzee, served a search warrant at a residence on the 1000 block of Hiller Road in McKinleyville. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into 47-year-old Jed Vandanplas of McKinleyville for illegal firearms and narcotics.
Fire Near the Bayshore Mall This Morning
This morning, about 7:15 a.m., a black column of smoke rose from near the Bayshore Mall. It looked ominous but, according to Humboldt Bay Fire spokesperson, Talia Flores, “It was a transient camp fire that caught a big chunk of carpet which made it look like a larger fire than it was. No vehicles, no buildings involved.”
Vehicle Crashes Into Eureka Home Tonight
If you can’t see the video, try clicking this link. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available. This site uses Akismet to...
Chico is Looking for a Foster Family While He Receives Medical Treatment
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Chico is a white and black Dogo Argentino who is around 3 years old. Chico is suffering from heartworms and needs a foster home for him to receive the medical treatment he needs. All medical expenses are covered by the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund.
Deadwood Manor: A Horrifying Local Fundraiser (and a Listing of all the Hauntings in Humboldt This Halloween Season)
What do charitable donations have to do with skeletons? The more spooktacular the skeleton-involved trick is, the more St. Jude will be able to treat kids with cancer, for free. Joining the haunted gallery of selfless skeletons raising money to fight childhood cancer with St. Jude Children’s Hospital, local host of the most ghosts, Victor Ruelas at Eureka’s Deadwood Manor, has upped the ante this year by teaming up with Skeletons For St. Jude’s, and turned this local haunt into a hair-raising fundraiser.
8 New Hospitalizations, 143 New Cases; Humboldt Data Dashboard Transitions Next Week
Humboldt County Public Health reported today eight new hospitalizations including one resident in their 50s, five in their 70s and two aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 83 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 60 new probable cases for the period...
Margaret Kaye Aiton: She loved color and the brighter the better
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Margaret Kaye Aiton (McCann) passed peacefully on October 15, 2022 at the St....
Haunted Kinetic Lab of Horrors
If you’ve ever been a spectator at the annual Kinetic Grand Championship, you likely marveled at a giant steam punk shark, enormous sparkly horse, huge ham hock, or big foot. (If you haven’t, …. oh dear. You poor thing. Please check out https://kineticgrandchampionship.com/ ). Not only are...
Pam Olson: She ‘lived with a balance of strength and grace’
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Pamela Walsh...
Andrew McKaye: Beloved South Fork High School Librarian and Teacher
Andrew McKaye of Fortuna California died on October 18th at the age of 99. He was born on October 12, 1923 at Diamond Lake, Michigan where he spent the summers of his childhood and youth. During the school year he lived in South Bend Indiana which he considered home. In...
Arcata Expands Bike Share Program
The City of Arcata’s bike share program is expanding to include four additional locations!. The City is happy to announce that thanks to funding through the Humboldt County Association of Governments and partnerships with the Yurok Indian Housing Authority and the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of Arcata will be expanding its bike share program to an additional four locations throughout town. This expansion will help increase the accessibility and interconnectivity of Arcata and, due to the new locations’ proximity to public transportation hubs, will also allow for better multi-modal transportation. New bike share stations will be located at the 30th St. subdivision, Valley West Boulevard, 7th & I Street and Shay Park along Foster Avenue.
Lyft Ridesharing Service Now Available at the Arcata Airport
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. The Humboldt County Aviation Department is excited to announce a new partnership with Lyft. On Tuesday, Oct. 18 the Board of Supervisors approved the authorization to execute a non-exclusive concession agreement with Lyft to offer ridesharing services to and from the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV).
Retired Clerk Recorder Manager Endorses Nielsen in Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Local Doctor Receives California Medical Association’s Most Prestigious Award
Press release from the Humboldt-Del Norte County Medical Society:. DONALD I. BAIRD, M.D., has received the California Medical Association’s (CMA) most prestigious award, the Frederick K.M. Plessner Memorial Award. The award, which honors the California physician who best exemplifies the ethics and practice of a rural country practitioner, was announced at the 2022 CMA House of Delegates in Los Angeles. Dr. Baird was nominated by his colleagues through Humboldt-Del Norte County Medical Society, which is the local professional association for physicians, chartered under the California Medical Association.
‘SUP WITH THE SUPES: Cannabis Reform, Fire Prevention, Compensation for the Supervisors, & Planning Commission Ethics, OH MY!!
The Board of Supervisors’ meeting for Tuesday, October 25th will get started promptly at 9 o’clock before your neighbor’s rooster is done blowing his lid! This week, your Board of Supervisors is poised to handle several issues of public interest, and receive department reports updating the Supes as usual – with everything from pay raises for department heads, to a ban of herbicides Below is a breakdown of them so that with a quick read, you can see what’s going down, and speak your mind during public comment.
Silicon Valley Executives Launch Non-Profit that will Benefit Budding Entrepreneurs from Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods
Two highly experienced Silicon Valley executives announced today the launch of a Northern California nonprofit angel venture aimed at supporting a unique group of budding entrepreneurs: students, faculty, and staff from Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods. Lost Coast Ventures (LCV) was founded by Cal Poly Humboldt alumni...
