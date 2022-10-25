ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games

The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
Yardbarker

Things looking up for Kings ahead of Jets matchup

Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan is beginning to like what he sees from his team. He'll look for more reasons to be optimistic when the Kings host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night. Los Angeles played its best game of the season on Tuesday in a 4-2 win against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games

Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
NHL

Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings

Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

'Potvin socks' sold during Islanders game against Rangers

Hall of Fame defenseman tells rival fans to 'wear chant' they've been saying for 43 years. New York Rangers fans can now wear their heart on their feet, and New York Islanders legend Denis Potvin is all for it. When the Islanders hosted the Rangers at UBS Arena on Wednesday,...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Hynes Makes Changes to Predators Defensive Pairings

The Nashville Predators' five game losing streak has prompted head coach John Hynes to make a few minor adjustments to the lineup. The Preds have struggled on both side of the ice and in net so far this season, but it is the defense that is getting the fine tuning heading into tomorrow's game against Central Division rival St. Louis Blues.
NHL

Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
ELMONT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy