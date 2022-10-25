Read full article on original website
Related
Don't Forget to Consider Sign-On Bonuses When Shopping for a Credit Card
When it comes to financial products like credit cards, you want to get the most bang for your buck. In the case of credit cards, companies can draw customers through benefits like sign-on bonuses and cash-back programs. Just as banks offer sign-on bonuses, we’ve got some of the best sign-on...
Amazon shoppers can use Venmo for first time ahead of holiday shopping
Amazon shoppers will be able to purchase products online and through its mobile app using Venmo for the first time just ahead of the holiday shopping season.
Number of Gifts People Are Buying This Holiday Season Drops Dramatically
The holidays have always been an expensive time, but, with inflation rates hitting new highs, some are seriously tightening Santa's belt this year. Covering everyone on one's list can add up fast and cutting a few people is one of the easiest ways to bring down cost this year. According to Deloitte's 37th annual Holiday Retail Survey, the average shopper plans to buy nine holiday gifts this season--a drop from the 16 that they planned to buy in 2021.
Millennial Money: 7 credit card moves to stretch your budget
As prices on goods and services soar, every bit of value squeezed from credit cards helps. Perhaps paying an annual fee became less appetizing. Maybe you scaled back expenses in certain categories a credit card once rewarded, or you’re seeking opportunities to save with your credit cards. When you...
People plan to buy fewer holiday gifts this year
American consumers are planning on buying seven fewer gifts this year compared to last year as inflation continues to put pressure on household budgets, according to recent survey results.
Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans
Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
The Best Balance-Transfer Credit Cards
If you have high-rate credit card debt, consider refinancing it with a balance-transfer credit card. Especially as interest rates tick up, carrying a balance on a credit card becomes more burdensome. Average annual percentage rates on credit cards run from about 15% to 20%, and some cards have rates of nearly 30%.
4 Best Credit Cards for People With a Credit Score Below 700
If your credit score is in the 600s, you’ve still got some work to do before you can enter the post-700 big leagues — but you’re not in the basement, either. The next card you choose could be your ticket to the realm of excellent credit, where you’ll get the perkiest perks, the swankiest cards and the lowest interest rates. But for now, where you land between 600-700 will determine which cards offer your best chance at approval.
The 10 best credit cards of October 2022
If you're looking for a new credit card, our guide to the best credit cards takes you through the pros and cons of all the cards that earn cash back, travel points, or ones that can help you pay down your debt.
CNET
Pay Your Credit Card Twice a Month (or More) to Boost Your Credit Score
Credit scores are mysterious creatures, but they can be critical when buying a house or car, renting an apartment or even applying for a job. The three major credit bureaus -- Experian, TransUnion and Equifax -- have various types of credit scores, but they all generally consider basic credit factors such as payment history, mix of credit types and the average age of your accounts.
Does Paying Off A Car Loan Early Hurt Your Credit?
If you’re approaching the end of your car loan term, you may be thinking about paying off the note early but are wondering if doing so will hurt your credit score. Paying off your car loan early will hurt your credit score, but only in the short term because having an open credit account that you regularly make payments on has a greater positive impact on your credit score overall. However, there are other factors to consider as well. Here’s what you need to know.
WKBW-TV
No Credit Check Loans Online With Instant Approval And Same Day Deposit | Best Offers For October 2022
Have you ever wanted to get a loan but felt like your credit score was too low? With the economy being so tough, it's easy to see why people might have trouble getting a loan. But that doesn't mean you must be left out in the cold. There are now...
Avoid Holiday Stress With These Early Shopping Tips
So I woke up yesterday and saw that many national chains have started holiday shopping “sales.” One headline said, “black Friday starts on Halloween this year.” Cray-Cray — Seriously, Cray-Cray!...
7 Best Bank Bonuses and Promotions To Take Advantage of Before End of Year
You're in the market for a new bank account, and plenty of financial institutions are clamoring for your business. From now through the end of the year, you can earn money by simply opening an account...
How To Get a Credit Card with Bad Credit
Got bad credit? You can still qualify for some credit cards; just be sure you do your research first.
CNET
Switch From a Credit Card to a Debit Card to Save More Money
Credit cards can be a powerful tool in your financial arsenal. Along with convenient payments almost anywhere -- online or in physical stores -- credit cards also provide easy financing for big purchases and can give you rewards back on your spending. The convenience and benefits of credit cards come...
KTVZ
‘Unprecedented’ demand for I Bonds offering a 9.62% rate overwhelm Treasury’s site
The demand to buy US Series I savings bonds this week has been so great that it temporarily crashed the Treasury web site where those bonds are purchased. That could mean some investors’ requests may not be processed in time to lock in the bond’s 9.62% rate by the October 28 deadline.
Business Insider
US Bank Shopper Cash Rewards card review: Up to 6% cash back at popular retailers like Amazon and Walmart and a unique feature you won't find on any other card
Is the US Bank Shopper Cash Rewards the best card for you?. Frequently asked questions (FAQ) Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
How to Keep Your Bank Fees to a Minimum
From ATM withdrawal to monthly maintenance fees, these charges can add up.
3 ways your credit card can help you save at the grocery store
There are many credit cards that offer rotating categories and merchant-specific discounts that you can use next time you're at the grocery store. Photo Illustration by Fortune: Original Photograph by Getty Images. In recent years, many Americans have found that their dollars aren’t going quite as far at the grocery...
Comments / 0