FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern Men's Swim and Dive team Battles With Emory
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Addison wins Class 1A title 3-0 over Covenant Christian
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Bayside, Pelham, Mountain Brook, Spanish Fort advance to semifinals
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Class 5A State Championships: Westminster Christian 3, Arab 0
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Prattville Christian, Ohatchee, St. Luke's and Plainview Advance To Wendesday's Class 3A Semifinals
thecutoffnews.com
University Of Montevallo Falcons Volleyball Falls Short to No. 13 West Florida
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Swim Successful at Berry College Tri-Meet
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA Elite 8 State Volleyball Championships: Bayshore, Pleasant Valley, Donoho, G.W. Long Move to Semifinals with First-Round Wins
thecutoffnews.com
Resurgent Miles College Lady Bears Volleyball Thrive From Recommitment
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Men's Soccer Falls to AUM, 2-1,, Sunday
thecutoffnews.com
AHSAA State Volleyball Championships: National-Record Setting Bayside Academy Leads List Of Reigning Champs Chasing Another Blue Map
thecutoffnews.com
Oak Grove High School Marching Band Wins 4th State Championship In A Row
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, The Oak Grove High School Marching Band won their 4th State Championship in a Row in Class 4a at the Alabama Marching Championships at Tuscaloosa High School in Northport. They also received awards for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance, Outstanding Color Guard, and Outstanding General Effect. Earlier this month, they won Grand Champion at the Heart of Dixie Marching Festival in Prattville, where they also received straight superior ratings, best in class colors guard, best in calls percussion, and best in class band. Next weekend they will compete in the Bands of America Regional Championships at Jacksonville State University. Congratulations to the Oak Grove Band!
thecutoffnews.com
The Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band Receives All Superiors At Multiple Competitions
On October 15, 2022, at the 42nd Annual Pell City Marching Invitational, the Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band received Superiors in all categories, including Band, Drum Major, Color guard, and Percussion and their Color Guard received Best In Class. At the Lake Martin Invitational on Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band received superior in all categories, including Band, Color Guard, Drum Major, and Percussion. Congratulations, Hueytown High School Golden Gophers Marching Band.
thecutoffnews.com
McAdory High School Band Of Gold Wins Big At Competitions
At the Heart of Dixie Marching Contest in Prattville on October 8, 2022 , the McAdory High School Band Of Gold received Superior ratings in Drum Major, Majorette, Color Guard, Dance Line, Percussion, and Overall Band! Earlier in October, the Band Of Gold received Superior ratings for Drum Major, Majorette, Dance Line, Color Guard, Percussion, and Band at the Covered Bridge Marching Festival in Oneonta. At the Covered Bridge Marching Festival, the band also placed Second Overall in Division One, and the Color Guard and Dance Line received Best In Class. Congratulations, McAdory High School Band Of Gold.
thecutoffnews.com
Bessemer Public Library Presents Merritt D. Long Author/Storyteller - Thursday, October 27, 2022 - 5:30 pm till 7:30 pm - Bessemer Public Library
Bessemer Public Library Presents Merritt D. Long Author/Storyteller - Thursday, October 27, 2022 - 5:30 pm till 7:30 pm - Bessemer Public Library. Bessemer Public Library 40 19th Street North Bessemer, Al 35020. Merritt D. Long, will be on hand with his book "My View From The Back Of The...
thecutoffnews.com
Canaan Baptist Church Presents Faith Fest - Saturday, Oct. 28, 2022 - 2 pm till 8 pm - 2543 Morgan Rd. Bessemer
Canaan Baptist Church Presents Faith Fest - Saturday, Oct. 28, 2022 - 2 pm till 8 pm - 2543 Morgan Rd. Bessemer. FREE CONCERT. Festival Games, Food Trucks, Corn Hole Tournament, an Illusionist and more. Highroad, Port City Worship, Bentley Burns Magician.
thecutoffnews.com
The Big Blow Out Trunk Or Treat - Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 pm till 7 pm - Old Littleon's Parking Lot 2911 Dartmouth Av. Bessemer
The Big Blow Out Trunk Or Treat - Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 pm till 7 pm - Old Littleon's Parking Lot 2911 Dartmouth Av. Bessemer 35020. "It has been a pleasure sereving you in District # 3" Bessemer City Councilor Cynthia S. Donald. Sponsors - Hay Ride and...
thecutoffnews.com
Jefferson County To Resume COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program Applications on October 24, 2022
Due to receiving an additional $5 million in funding from the State of Alabama, Jefferson County will resume taking applications for its COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on Oct. 24, via its web portal at ERAP.JCCAL.org. The program was temporarily suspended on June 30, 2022, so that the County could ensure processing of applications that were in the pipeline without exhausting funding.
thecutoffnews.com
6th Annual Taste of Bessemer, Job Fair & Business Expo Set For Thursday, November 3rd, 2022 From 4 pm till 8 pm @ Bessemer Civic Center
The Taste of Bessemer is an opportunity for local vendors to interact with potential customers. The 6th Annual Taste of Bessemer, Job Fair & Business Expo is scheduled for Thursday, November 3rd at the Bessemer Civic Center located at 1120 Ninth Avenue SW. The event, organized by the Bessemer Area Chamber of Commerce, will feature live entertainment, several food and business display vendors and fun for the entire family! Doors will open at 4 pm, and the event will last until 8 pm.
