On Saturday, October 22, 2022, The Oak Grove High School Marching Band won their 4th State Championship in a Row in Class 4a at the Alabama Marching Championships at Tuscaloosa High School in Northport. They also received awards for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Visual Performance, Outstanding Color Guard, and Outstanding General Effect. Earlier this month, they won Grand Champion at the Heart of Dixie Marching Festival in Prattville, where they also received straight superior ratings, best in class colors guard, best in calls percussion, and best in class band. Next weekend they will compete in the Bands of America Regional Championships at Jacksonville State University. Congratulations to the Oak Grove Band!

OAK GROVE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO