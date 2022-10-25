ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NESN

NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout

The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
On3.com

Staff predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State

Monsoons. Overmatched back-up quarterbacks. Fluky punt drops, and unprecedented review failure followed by Big Ten apologies. NFL opt-outs in a COVID season with limited practice time. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been hit with all that and more against MSU since coming back to Ann Arbor to coach —...
ANN ARBOR, MI

