FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout
The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake
Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Key Offensive Weapon
The Green Bay Packers knew they were taking a risk entering the 2022 season with the depth chart that they had at the wide receiver position. They traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent, leaving a major hole in their passing offense.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Banged-Up Receiver Corps
A day after a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur managed one laugh over the course of a press conference that lasted about 22 1/2 minutes.
Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard won't practice for Packers on Wednesday
The Green Bay Packers will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers and receiver Allen Lazard during Wednesday’s practice, the first in prep of Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills. Rodgers, who hasn’t practiced each of the last two Wednesdays, is still dealing with a thumb injury suffered on the...
Staff predictions: Michigan vs. Michigan State
Monsoons. Overmatched back-up quarterbacks. Fluky punt drops, and unprecedented review failure followed by Big Ten apologies. NFL opt-outs in a COVID season with limited practice time. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been hit with all that and more against MSU since coming back to Ann Arbor to coach —...
Michigan State football: Four-star RB Kedrick Reescano decommits from Spartans
EAST LANSING — Michigan State football’s hyped 2023 recruiting class lost another key piece Thursday. Four-star running back Kedrick Reescano announced his decommitment from the Spartans, the fourth player to do so in this recruiting cycle. ...
