'They did nothing' | Penn State students, protesters gather in opposition of Uncensored America event

James Carroll
2d ago
nothing new, they hate others views and ideas all while screaming for tolerance and acceptance of theirs. do you understand what you are doing?
Jeff Welch
1d ago
protesting an event that you are not forced to attend IS JUST PLAIN STUPID !!! and just proves you are afraid of something that just might be TRUE !!!
Brennk
2d ago
Why are YOU allowed First Amendment Rights and no one is who you disagree with? Your protests and carrying on only gives those people that much more attention and headlines.
Police: Community urged to avoid event at PSU featuring Proud Boys founder
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State University Police are asking the community to avoid attending an upcoming event on campus featuring the founder of the far-right group, Proud Boys. According to a campus police release from Oct. 20, a mass email was sent out that included false and harmful information related to the controversial […]
Penn State cancels event with Proud Boys founder due to 'threat of violence'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penn State University officials canceled an event Monday featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes.Uncensored America, a student organization, planned to host a comedy event with McInnes. A clash between Penn State student demonstrators and alleged members of a far-right street gang led to the decision to cancel the planned event. "Due to the threat of escalating violence associated with tonight's event, Penn State University Police determined that it was necessary to cancel the speaking event in the interest of campus safety. Demonstrations regrettably turned violent," Penn State said in a statement on its website about an hour...
Penn State Cancels Comedy Show Featuring Gavin McInnes After Campus Protests
Penn State University abruptly canceled a comedy event featuring right-wing provocateurs Gavin McInnes and Alex Stein on Monday night, attributing the move to “the threat of escalating violence.” It was unclear whether the school’s statement was directed at student demonstrators or law enforcement officials, more than a dozen of whom were stationed around the building hosting the show by early Monday evening, including eight Pennsylvania State Police troopers on horseback, according to the Centre Daily Times. Stein attended Monday’s protests, where he gleefully filmed a female student spitting on him, posting the clip to Twitter and calling her a “Penn State Cutie.” Reportedly also present were members of the Proud Boys, the far-right group designated a terrorist organization by the Canadian government last year after it was founded by McInnes. The Monday comedy event was titled “Stand Back & Stand By,” according to Insider, in reference to a remark made by former President Donald Trump in 2020. It was hosted by the university chapter of Uncensored America, a nominal free-speech organization. The school rejected calls by students to cancel the event earlier this month.
ValueWalk
Digital Collegian
Poynter Institute's Al Tompkins encourages students to 'look for the larger story' at Penn State
As Penn State students and community members protested the Uncensored America event hosting Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes and comedian Alex Stein, Penn State hosted journalism professor Al Tompkins from the Poynter Institute. On Monday night, Penn State Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications began its week-long initiative to celebrate...
Digital Collegian
Penn State SPA hosts 'Together We Are' event to help community 'heal'
Penn State's Student Programming Association hosted "Together We Are" on Monday, allowing students and alumni to celebrate diversity and inclusion. Beginning at 6 p.m., students gathered in the HUB-Robeson Center for the free event. Multicultural and LGBTQ equity clubs set tables up as students performed, and free food was served to attendees.
