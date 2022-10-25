ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Orange County shares list of tourist tax award recipients

Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs have awarded $3,473,626 to a number of local arts organizations in the most recent bout of funding awards, made possible by Tourist Development Tax collection. Each year the county, by way of United Arts, awards funding to cultural nonprofit organizations that “enhance the Orlando...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Maker Faire returns to the fairgrounds in early November

Maker Faire Orlando (Website) will return with its annual celebration of do-it-yourself science, art, robots, and tech things to the Central Florida Fairgrounds on November 5 and 6. The 10th annual festival will showcase local makers ranging from tech enthusiasts to garage scientists to crafters with 250 exhibits, power racing,...
ORLANDO, FL
In Bloom Florist has sold to new owners

In Bloom Florist (Facebook | Website) has sold to new owners after 30 years of business. The shop, originally opened by John Kobylinski in 1990, was originally named Orlando Flower Mart and has been co-run with his wife Sally since 2001. Sally Kobylinski shared with Bungalower that the business was sold to a serial entrepreneur and new Orlando transplant, Susan Lo, who also purchased the wholesale operation as well.
ORLANDO, FL
Red Bull hosting “Mind the Gap” skateboarding competition this week

Red Bull will be hosting a skateboarding competition on Saturday, October 29 at Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando, featuring world-class and amateur skaters. Red Bull’s Mind the Gap will kick (flip) off at 5 p.m. with skaters starting to jam at 7 p.m. A “jam,” in case you didn’t know, is when a skater tries to perform as many tricks as possible in a given window of time, while three judges score them on their best moves.
ORLANDO, FL

