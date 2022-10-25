Read full article on original website
Related
bungalower
Orange County shares list of tourist tax award recipients
Orange County Arts and Cultural Affairs have awarded $3,473,626 to a number of local arts organizations in the most recent bout of funding awards, made possible by Tourist Development Tax collection. Each year the county, by way of United Arts, awards funding to cultural nonprofit organizations that “enhance the Orlando...
bungalower
Maker Faire returns to the fairgrounds in early November
Maker Faire Orlando (Website) will return with its annual celebration of do-it-yourself science, art, robots, and tech things to the Central Florida Fairgrounds on November 5 and 6. The 10th annual festival will showcase local makers ranging from tech enthusiasts to garage scientists to crafters with 250 exhibits, power racing,...
bungalower
In Bloom Florist has sold to new owners
In Bloom Florist (Facebook | Website) has sold to new owners after 30 years of business. The shop, originally opened by John Kobylinski in 1990, was originally named Orlando Flower Mart and has been co-run with his wife Sally since 2001. Sally Kobylinski shared with Bungalower that the business was sold to a serial entrepreneur and new Orlando transplant, Susan Lo, who also purchased the wholesale operation as well.
bungalower
SunRail running special train for Kissimmee’s Boo! on Broadway Halloween event
Kissimmee Main Street (Facebook | Website) will be hosting its annual free Halloween street party, Boo! on Broadway on Friday, October 28th, and they are partnering with SunRail to help ease any transportation headaches this year. SunRail (Facebook | Website) will be offering an additional northbound pickup train at 9...
bungalower
Red Bull hosting “Mind the Gap” skateboarding competition this week
Red Bull will be hosting a skateboarding competition on Saturday, October 29 at Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando, featuring world-class and amateur skaters. Red Bull’s Mind the Gap will kick (flip) off at 5 p.m. with skaters starting to jam at 7 p.m. A “jam,” in case you didn’t know, is when a skater tries to perform as many tricks as possible in a given window of time, while three judges score them on their best moves.
Comments / 0