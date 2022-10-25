Red Bull will be hosting a skateboarding competition on Saturday, October 29 at Ace Cafe in downtown Orlando, featuring world-class and amateur skaters. Red Bull’s Mind the Gap will kick (flip) off at 5 p.m. with skaters starting to jam at 7 p.m. A “jam,” in case you didn’t know, is when a skater tries to perform as many tricks as possible in a given window of time, while three judges score them on their best moves.

