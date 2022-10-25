ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete, NE

KETV.com

Fire extinguished at Fremont apartment complex

FREMONT, Neb. — A faulty electronic charging cord reportedly started an apartment fire in Fremont on Thursday. According to a release from the Fremont Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire at the Cambridge Apartments near Churchill Drive and Buckingham Road at 4:09 a.m. Firefighters were told the sprinklers had activated and people might have been trapped inside.
FREMONT, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
klkntv.com

Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
PLEASANT DALE, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Would-be thieves topple ATM at Lincoln bank

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help identifying the three men who used a stolen pickup truck to try to break into an ATM. About 4 a.m. Monday, the men tied an ATM at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets to the pickup.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Suspect in Neb. quadruple homicide released from hospital, transferred to jail

The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment since.
LAUREL, NE
1011now.com

Farmer's work to save fields from Lancaster County wildfire

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has approved new federal standards for dressers, armoires and other furniture that can tip over injuring children. The fire's size was about three miles wide and at least five miles long, said John McKee, Saline & Jefferson counties Emergency Manager. Person jumps from second-floor apartment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
klin.com

Arson Suspected After Fire Outside Lincoln Building

Lincoln Police say an arson investigation is underway after a fire was reported outside a building in northeast Lincoln Sunday evening. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says LFR responded to a dumpster fire around 6:20 p.m at 2145 North Cotner Blvd. The fire also damaged a portion of the building. “A...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring

YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
YORK, NE
klkntv.com

Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police

UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction

A faculty panel at the University of Florida is expected to cast a "no confidence" vote Thursday for the school's pick for its next president. A better chance for showers here on Thursday ahead of a warmer and drier end to the week. Sarpy County Museum move to Papillion. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare

A Monday morning fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters, but still caused thousands of dollars in damages. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office confirms to 6 News that they are looking into a report that a serial killer lived in Fremont County. I-80 backed up from semi crash. Updated: 7 hours...
OMAHA, NE

