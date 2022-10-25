Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Syracuse Fire and Rescue used new rough-terrain vehicle to fight Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new brush attack vehicle is up and running for Syracuse Fire and Rescue. Its first time in action was the Sunday wildfires. This new GMC truck features a water tank and pump, installed by a local company, to fight fires in rough terrain. The...
klkntv.com
Century-old home near Hallam survives Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A house built over 100 years ago near Hallam survived a devastating wildfire in Lancaster County on Sunday. The owner, 98-year-old August ‘Gus’ Wendelin, says the fire burned down his garage, some outbuildings and a trailer home. But the house was left untouched.
Crete firefighters injured over the weekend; one worked even while injured
A Crete firefighter is in the hospital on Monday with burns over 20% of his body. He's been a volunteer with the fire department for about five years but has even more experience fighting land fires.
WOWT
Lancaster County displaced residents are able to return home after fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ominous scene in the skies Sunday night didn’t deter farmers and firefighters from battling the wind-swept blaze in Lancaster county. ”Good people,” Dwayne Pospisil, Lincoln farmer said. Pospisil and his family said it would’ve been a lot worse if it was not for...
KETV.com
Fire extinguished at Fremont apartment complex
FREMONT, Neb. — A faulty electronic charging cord reportedly started an apartment fire in Fremont on Thursday. According to a release from the Fremont Fire Department, crews were alerted to the fire at the Cambridge Apartments near Churchill Drive and Buckingham Road at 4:09 a.m. Firefighters were told the sprinklers had activated and people might have been trapped inside.
WOWT
Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
klkntv.com
Hay bales available for Nebraska farmers affected by wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Many acres of land were destroyed in Sunday’s wildfires, but the Pleasant Dale Volunteer Fire Department said it has hay available for any farmers impacted. Twenty bales are ready for anyone needing to feed their livestock. If you have questions, contact the department at...
WOWT
Seward County residents help rescue animals after Sunday’s wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the rain moves out, animals that were evacuated from the path of the wildfires are moving back to their homes. On Monday, volunteers who opened their pens, cages and gave their time to help rescue those animals said they were just doing their part. The Lancaster...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Would-be thieves topple ATM at Lincoln bank
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is asking for help identifying the three men who used a stolen pickup truck to try to break into an ATM. About 4 a.m. Monday, the men tied an ATM at Westgate Bank near 17th and South Streets to the pickup.
WOWT
Fire that spread into Lancaster County was accidental, State Fire Marshal says
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A wildfire that burned in Lancaster County on Sunday was ruled accidental, according to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said the fire that started at SW 86th/W Apple Road in Gage County and then spread into Lancaster County was sparked by someone “shredding on a property.”
Suspect in Neb. quadruple homicide released from hospital, transferred to jail
The suspect of a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on August 4 has now been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail. Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of August 5, Troopers with the NSP SWAT Team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to CHI St. Elizabeth where he has been receiving treatment since.
1011now.com
Farmer's work to save fields from Lancaster County wildfire
The fire's size was about three miles wide and at least five miles long, said John McKee, Saline & Jefferson counties Emergency Manager.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating possible arson after dumpster fire damages building
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police began an arson investigation on Sunday after a dumpster fire damaged a building in northeast Lincoln. Around 6:20 p.m., officers were sent to help Lincoln Fire & Rescue investigate the fire near North Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue. A witness saw two children, around...
klin.com
Arson Suspected After Fire Outside Lincoln Building
Lincoln Police say an arson investigation is underway after a fire was reported outside a building in northeast Lincoln Sunday evening. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says LFR responded to a dumpster fire around 6:20 p.m at 2145 North Cotner Blvd. The fire also damaged a portion of the building. “A...
WOWT
York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring
YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
UPDATE, 10 a.m. — Lincoln Police revealed more about the woman they say was behind the wheel. They say the 45-year-old was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police also say the crash caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe...
KETV.com
Cellphone and electronic surveillance help uncover multi-million dollar meat theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Cellphone records and electronic surveillance Lancaster County Sheriff investigators and Home Land Security Investigations in Omaha to uncover a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting packing plants in six states including Nebraska and Iowa. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said It started with the discovery of two...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction
A better chance for showers here on Thursday ahead of a warmer and drier end to the week.
klin.com
UPDATE: Evacuations Ordered in SW Lincoln and Lancaster County Due to Vegetation Fire
Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency: -EMERGENCY MESSAGE If you are between 54th and 38th Firth to Olive Creek, please Evacuate now to the north and east. Nebraska State Patrol: Troopers are assisting emergency management with evacuations of some areas in southern Lancaster County and northern Gage County due to a large fire.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
A Monday morning fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters, but still caused thousands of dollars in damages.
