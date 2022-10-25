Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Ben Roethlisberger's latest 'Footbahlin' gives unique view of Steelers game-ending play in Miami
During his latest episode of “Footbahlin with Ben,” former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recorded himself and his co-host, Spencer Te’o, watching and analyzing Sunday night’s Steelers-Dolphins game in real time. It was interesting to see how he was taking in the game on television just like...
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans. For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve. The bad news for...
Wichita Eagle
Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
Cowboys Expected To Sign Free Agent Cornerback After Losing Jourdan Lewis To Injury
The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their dominant defense on Sunday. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot during the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions and is believed to be out for the remainder of the season. As a result, Dallas is turning to a free agent ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
U mad bro?: Matt Canada and Kenny Pickett shouldn't worry — Steelers fans are sinking their teeth into other folks instead
When I started covering the Pittsburgh Steelers more than 20 years ago, I learned two things very quickly. 1. Steelers fans bask in criticizing the quarterback and offensive coordinator. 2. The only thing Steelers fans enjoy more than criticizing the quarterback and the offensive coordinator is criticizing the media for...
New York Giants trade WR Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for draft capital
The New York Giants finally did it, they finally traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney after months of rumored talks between new general manager Joe Schoen and other teams. Unfortunately, Toney’s time comes to an end with Big Blue being stained by a myriad of injuries, notably two hamstring issues that limited his production this season.
WAPT
Saints HC Allen names Dalton starting QB despite Wisnton back healthy
NEW ORLEANS — Saints head coach Dennis Allen said today quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against Las Vegas despite Jameis Winston being back healthy. Allen went on to say he will stick with Dalton as his starter as long as he continues to like how the offense looks with him at the helm.
Cedrick Wilson looking to get more involved in Dolphins offense after slow start
MIAMI GARDENS — Cedrick Wilson Jr. signed into a very different situation than the one he’s currently living in. Just six days after signing Wilson to a three-year, $22 million contract on March 17, the Dolphins traded for star receiver Tyreek Hill. It was a deal that drastically changed not only the team’s outlook, but Wilson’s season as well.
