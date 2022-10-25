ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Wichita Eagle

Chase Claypool Opens Up About Steelers Offensive Woes

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn't getting any better. This week, they'll shut down the opportunity for Calvin Austin to return and look to change something - anything - to find a spark before the bye week. Head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't feel like there's a major issue with this group...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
CINCINNATI, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

U mad bro?: Matt Canada and Kenny Pickett shouldn't worry — Steelers fans are sinking their teeth into other folks instead

When I started covering the Pittsburgh Steelers more than 20 years ago, I learned two things very quickly. 1. Steelers fans bask in criticizing the quarterback and offensive coordinator. 2. The only thing Steelers fans enjoy more than criticizing the quarterback and the offensive coordinator is criticizing the media for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WAPT

Saints HC Allen names Dalton starting QB despite Wisnton back healthy

NEW ORLEANS — Saints head coach Dennis Allen said today quarterback Andy Dalton will start Sunday's game against Las Vegas despite Jameis Winston being back healthy. Allen went on to say he will stick with Dalton as his starter as long as he continues to like how the offense looks with him at the helm.
ARIZONA STATE

