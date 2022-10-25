Read full article on original website
Radio host dies on air while doing morning show
A longtime British radio host died of a suspected heart attack on Monday, while presenting his daily segment on the air, his radio station announced. Tim Gough, 55, died early Monday morning while his show "Tim Gough at Breakfast" aired live, GenX Radio said in a news release. Gough was presenting the show from his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born.GenX Radio said staff members are "shocked and devastated beyond words" over the loss of their colleague, whom the station described as "a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his...
The Witcher season 3 is bringing back the man behind the show’s best fight scene
Expect a more action-packed season of The Witcher
PlayStation users can grab a major freebie right now, no PS Plus needed
There’s no denying that PlayStation Plus subscribers have it best when it comes to freebies. This month, all PS Plus subscribers were treated to Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot which is a very respectable line-up yet simultaneously pales in comparison to this month’s bumper Extra and Premium tier drops.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Reveal Ghostly New Trailer Tomorrow
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will release a new trailer focusing on Ghost-type Pokemon tomorrow. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company released a teaser for a brand new trailer that is set to be released tomorrow at 9 AM ET. The trailer shows what appears to be "found footage" of a person encountering a Gengar in the Paldea region. The teaser is similar to one released for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which showcased the Hisuian Zorua, a Ghost-type variant of that Pokemon. You can check out the teaser below:
The Witcher is completely free to download right now
The Witcher: Enhanced Edition is free to grab for PC now, and this is a wonderful time to dive into the start of CD Projekt Red's adaptations, as the original game is getting a remake. The Enhanced Edition packs a proper punch, featuring significant NPC improvements, expanded and corrected translations,...
Bayonetta Actress Releases New Statement to 'Defend Myself and My Reputation' - IGN The Daily Fix
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has taken to Twitter to defend herself against claims that she is a ‘liar and golddigger’ in relation to an ongoing controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3 regarding payment for reprising her role as the titular character. FromSoftware has announced that the PC servers for Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition have been taken offline permanently, though the Remastered version will still be restored. Finally, someone scanned every U.S. PlayStation 2 game manual in 4K and shared them online.
MTG Arena economy gets a boost from Golden packs in Brothers’ War pre-order bundle
Wizards of the Coast will implement a significant step toward an improved MTG Arena economy with the release of The Brothers’ War. The economy within MTG Arena has been a hot topic since the digital card game launched in 2018. WotC addressed the economic issues with a stream on March 17, creating Mythic booster packs and a highly debatable Wildcard bundle. Taking a step toward potentially improving the economy, since the two previous options didn’t have much of an impact, WotC revealed today in the MTG Arena announcements the creation of Golden packs.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gets New "My World My Way" Commercial
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, and a new commercial has been released to build hype for the game. The "My World My Way" commercial focuses on several highlights players can expect to see in the new Pokemon generation. This includes the new starter trio, the game's open-world environments, and the Terastal phenomenon. Fans that have been devouring every new reveal related to Scarlet and Violet shouldn't expect anything new from the commercial, but it does a very nice job explaining why Pokemon fans should be excited for the upcoming game.
BIGBANG’s G-Dragon Reveals How He Establishes Successful Music Career, His Hopes and Dreams Despite Success
G-Dragon graced the cover of Elle Korea’s 30th-anniversary issue this November. The special issue features the BIGBANG member’s full interview and pictures that will surely leave fans swooning. G-Dragon talks a lot about his life but mostly touches on his career and future dreams despite the big success...
Inside’s arrival on PS Plus couldn’t have come at a better time
It’s fairly tough, usually, to discover a recreation that really makes me uncomfortable. There are many horror video games that I’ve performed that make me squirm within the second, nevertheless it’s a rarity that one thing leaves me with an never-ending wave of a sense that may solely be described as ‘what the f**ok.’ There may be one title, although, that comes again to me with that feeling extra frequently than I would really like; the seminal Inside, and its ending that simply will not depart me alone.
Amazon's Fallout TV series reveals its first official image
Amazon's Fallout TV series reveals its first official image
You Can Now Download Every US PlayStation 2 Game Manual in 4K Resolution
Still have some PlayStation 2 games laying around that are missing manuals? You’re in luck, as game preservationist Jonathan Grimm spent the past 22-years gathering and then scanning every US manual in 4K using an Epson DS-870 scanner. Considering the console was released on October 26, 2000 in North America, that is quite a number of game manuals that had to be scanned, or just over 1,900.
Amazon Prime Free Games for November 2022 Leaked
It looks like Prime Gaming's upcoming lineup of free games on PC for the month of November 2022 have leaked ahead of an official announcement. Each and every month, those who subscribe to Amazon Prime are able to download a new slate of games on PC for no cost whatsoever. And while this lineup of free games often varies in quality from month to month, it looks like November's offering is going to be one of the strongest that we've seen in 2022.
