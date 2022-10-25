Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is set to release on Nintendo Switch in a few short weeks, and a new commercial has been released to build hype for the game. The "My World My Way" commercial focuses on several highlights players can expect to see in the new Pokemon generation. This includes the new starter trio, the game's open-world environments, and the Terastal phenomenon. Fans that have been devouring every new reveal related to Scarlet and Violet shouldn't expect anything new from the commercial, but it does a very nice job explaining why Pokemon fans should be excited for the upcoming game.

1 DAY AGO