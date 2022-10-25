The announcement the BBC will move the global streaming of Doctor Who from free to air channels to Disney+ will change the viewing habits for millions of people internationally. In Australia, Doctor Who will be removed from the ABC, in New Zealand from TVNZ, and in America from BBC America. According to reports, the BBC and Disney+ are thrilled with the deal. The show’s chief writer Russell T. Davies has said this new relationship will allow the show to “launch the TARDIS all around the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while keeping our traditional home firmly on the...

14 HOURS AGO