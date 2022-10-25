ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallace, NE

Comments / 0

Related
knopnews2.com

NPCC hosts Southeast in the Region IX Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights host the Southeast Community College Storm for the NJCAA Region IX Tournament. The Knights came into the match-up with a 7-26 record, while Southeast made the trip to North Platte with a 9-27 record. The Knights won the opening...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Paxton takes on Wauneta-Palisade

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Game number two at Wallace was between the Paxton Tigers and Wauneta-Palisade Broncos. This is a matchup of the 2vs3 seeds of the tournament. Paxton came in with a record of 21-6 and Wauneta-Palisade was 9-16. The Tigers were the favorites coming in, and they didn’t...
PAXTON, NE
knopnews2.com

Gothenburg hosts the C1-11 Sub District

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg High School hosts the C1-11 Sub District Volleyball Tournament. In round one, the fourth-seeded Holdrege Dusters faced the fifth-seeded Cozad Haymakers. The Dusters defeated the Haymakers to advance to the second round to play the top-seeded Swedes. In the semi-finals round for the bottom...
GOTHENBURG, NE
knopnews2.com

UNL dean visits North Platte High School

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The dean of UNL’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Andrew Belser, came to North Platte Wednesday. During his visit, he spoke to some of the teachers and students of the fine arts programs. Belser’s visit included a tour of the high school and all of the fine arts facilities.. While he got the chance to interact with the faculty and the students at North Platte, he also had a mission.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Lincoln County Detention Center Expansion

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -It has been a year since the Lincoln County Correctional Facilities expansion took place. The initiative was to allow the dental center to house more prisoners, allowing them to accept state-sponsored felons from outside the county.With each out of county prisoner that was given by the state, it generates money from outside of the county, which gives wiggle room to not have to solely rely on the tax payers in Lincoln County but to have another alternative economic force that will help with the longevity of the faculty itself.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

Lincoln County to update employee handbook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Monday to talk about the beginning stages of updating the employee handbook for county employees. The main changes discussed by the Commissioners Monday centered around the pay schedule, and benefits for new employees. Currently the county pays employees once...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala

OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
OGALLALA, NE
knopnews2.com

Gothenburg Sod House Museum hosts annual Sod Witch Trail

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KNOP) - The Sod House Museum in Gothenburg is gearing up for its second annual Sod Witch Trail. The cost is $15. Fast passes are available for $10. Aside from the scares and a photo booth, s’mores, fire candied apples, hot chocolate, hotdogs, and popcorn will be available for purchase.
GOTHENBURG, NE
knopnews2.com

Rec Yeah Forum aims to educate voters prior to Election Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Election Day two weeks away, the campaign to expand and renovate the North Platte Rec Center was a topic of discussion during a town hall form Tuesday. The North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance held a Q&A session to address the Rec Center...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy