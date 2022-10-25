Read full article on original website
Bond denied for man arrested following fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.
A North Carolina man was taken into custody Tuesday following a fatal crash in Landrum. Bond denied for man arrested following fatal crash …. A North Carolina man was taken into custody Tuesday following a fatal crash in Landrum. Confederate flag along I-85 violates county ordinance. Confederate flag along I-85...
Man accused of hiding meth in car’s floorboard in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang […]
Shooting injures 2 at Anderson gas station
Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a gas station shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a gas station shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon. Man escapes from Cherokee Co. jail. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is...
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
Coroner's office releases name of Laurens County driver killed in crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office on Wednesday released the name of a driver killed when his BMW went off the road. The crash happened Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. on Durban Road near Park Road, in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Laurens County...
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
Lanes reopened after a crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Lanes have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning on the northbound side of I-85 Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.
Carolina Blends and Brews and Boos: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On St. John Street in Spartanburg, right across from the Chapman Cultural Center, you’ll find Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery, Spartanburg’s second-oldest brewery. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/carolina-blends-and-brews-and-boos-ciclops-cyderi-and-brewery/. Carolina Blends and Brews and Boos: Ciclops Cyderi …. SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On St. John Street in...
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
Overnight shelter in Spartanburg County may be closing, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — By next week, the people making use of an overnight shelter in Spartanburg may have to find a different place to sleep at night. This comes after the city of Spartanburg ordered the Opportunity Center, a division of the non-profit OpportunityHUB, to end their overnight operations by Oct. 31.
Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Father who lost both sons to drug overdoses works to spare others from similar tragedy. Father...
Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Father who lost both sons to drug overdoses works to spare others from similar tragedy. Father...
One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]
Deputies: Oconee Co. man accused of choking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend
An Oconee County man is accused of putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold while trying to force her into his vehicle.
Man charged with killing Spartanburg Co. deputy now in jail
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June was booked into jail this past week after being released from the hospital. 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
Coroner identifies woman struck and killed on US 25 in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a truck Tuesday night in Greenville County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. along U.S. 25 in Travelers Rest, Pye said. A WYFF 4 photographer said it was...
