Anderson County, SC

wspa.com

Shooting injures 2 at Anderson gas station

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a gas station shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a gas station shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon. Man escapes from Cherokee Co. jail. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Carolina Blends and Brews and Boos: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – On St. John Street in Spartanburg, right across from the Chapman Cultural Center, you'll find Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery, Spartanburg's second-oldest brewery. READ MORE: https://www.wspa.com/news/carolina-blends-and-brews-and-boos-ciclops-cyderi-and-brewery/.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Overnight shelter in Spartanburg County may be closing, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — By next week, the people making use of an overnight shelter in Spartanburg may have to find a different place to sleep at night. This comes after the city of Spartanburg ordered the Opportunity Center, a division of the non-profit OpportunityHUB, to end their overnight operations by Oct. 31.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]
wspa.com

Man charged with killing Spartanburg Co. deputy now in jail

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June was booked into jail this past week after being released from the hospital. 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

