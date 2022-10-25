Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Loving Highsmith Free Online
Best sites to watch Loving Highsmith - Last updated on Oct 25, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Loving Highsmith online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Loving Highsmith on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream An Unexpected Christmas Free Online
Best sites to watch An Unexpected Christmas - Last updated on Oct 27, 2022. Best sites to stream: Hallmark Movies Now Amazon Channel ,DIRECTV. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch An Unexpected Christmas online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for An Unexpected Christmas on this page.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream One Piece - En route vers l'épisode 1000 Free Online
Cast: Hiroyuki Nakano Takanori Asada Shinji Shimizu Ryusuke Hikawa Konosuke Uda. Is One Piece - En route vers l'épisode 1000 on Netflix ?. One Piece - En route vers l'épisode 1000 never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream How to Train Your Dragon Free Online
Best sites to watch How to Train Your Dragon - Last updated on Oct 26, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch How to Train Your Dragon online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for How to Train Your Dragon on this page.
PlayStation dualsense edge controller price and release date confirmed – here’s how to pre-order
PlayStation has announced it’s first high-performance, highly customisable gaming controller, the dualsense edge, will be launching early next year and pre-orders are live now on PS Direct.Made with the PlayStation 5 in mind, the dualsense edge is a premium-level gaming controller, similarly positioned to the elite gamepad Xbox owners will already be familiar with.Revealed by PlayStation at Gamescom this summer, the gamepad has a range of hardware- and software-based customisation options for a more tailored gaming experience. This includes triggers and sticks with adjustable sensitivity and dead zones, swappable stick caps, and the ability to re-map or disable buttons, as...
Where the heck is Minecraft VR on Quest 2?
Minecraft VR is nothing new, but it's only been on a few platforms to date. Considering the popularity of the Quest 2, why isn't there an official version yet?
Age of Empires 4 and Age of Empires 2: DE are coming to Xbox next year
During a special Age of Empires 25th Anniversary broadcast, it was revealed that Age of Empires 4 and Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition are coming to Xbox in 2023.
ComicBook
The Quarry Offering Major Discount and Free DLC This Week
Halloween is an excellent time to check out a horror game, and fans of The Quarry have a fun incentive to revisit the game this week. Publisher 2K Games has revealed that fans can claim '50s Throwback Character Outfits for free on all platforms for a limited time. Additionally, digital versions of the game can be purchased at 40% off. The sale will last through October 31st for the Xbox version, and through November 4th on Steam. PlayStation versions are also included in the discount, but an end date has not been revealed.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Steals New Addition From PlayStation Plus
Xbox Game Pass essentially just stole a new game from Sony's PlayStation Plus service. In a general sense, it's not much of a surprise to ever see many of the same titles come to both PS Plus and Game Pass over time. Popular games like Death Stranding, Hollow Knight, Assassin's Creed Origins, and countless others have appeared simultaneously on both Xbox and PlayStation subscription platforms. For one reason or another, though, Game Pass has now been able to snag a former PS Plus game that only left the service mere days ago.
Respawn Reveals New Apex Legends Map 'Broken Moon'
Apex Legends has a new map coming on Nov. 1 and players can look forward to the exciting area that's called Broken Moon. The new map will also be available with Eclipse. From zip rails to bionomics, here's everything you need to know about this new map. In the Apex...
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Free Games for November 2022 Leaked
It looks like Prime Gaming's upcoming lineup of free games on PC for the month of November 2022 have leaked ahead of an official announcement. Each and every month, those who subscribe to Amazon Prime are able to download a new slate of games on PC for no cost whatsoever. And while this lineup of free games often varies in quality from month to month, it looks like November's offering is going to be one of the strongest that we've seen in 2022.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Revealed
With November right around the corner, Sony has today announced the lineup of free PS4 and PS5 games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus beginning next week. Per usual, the monthly slate of PS Plus titles happened to leak beforehand, which means we have already had a good idea of what to expect. Still, that lineup has now been confirmed.
decrypt.co
Future of Work in the Metaverse to Look 'More Like Video Games': Microsoft Xbox Lead
Phil Spencer, who leads the software giant's Xbox division, joined a host of high-profile tech CEOs in criticizing Meta’s flagship project. Microsoft’s gaming CEO has poured water on Meta’s metaverse project, describing it as “a poorly built video game.”. Phil Spencer, speaking at the WSJ Tech...
Netflix removing titles and features as part of new plan
Netflix with ads is a reality that’s set to be upon us very soon thanks to the new Basic with ads subscription tier. The release date varies slightly depending on where you live - Canada and Mexico will be getting it first on 1 November, followed by the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Brazil, Japan and Korea on 3 November, before it finally reaches Spain on 10 November.
Nintendo Download: Lifestyles of the Witch and Famous
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005376/en/ Bayonetta 3 -- a new, over-the-top climax action game -- will be available on Oct. 28 in Nintendo eShop. (Graphic: Business Wire)
In The Following Month, Two Classic Nintendo 64 Games Will Be Made Available For Online Play On The Nintendo Switch
Mario Party and Mario Party 2 will be available for play to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack users beginning the following month. The launch dates for both video games have been set for November 2nd. Since the launch of the Expansion Pack the year before, Nintendo has, for the most part, kept releasing one game per month. This streak was broken in September when no new games were launched, so this could be considered a bit of make-up! Whatever the circumstances, players who grew up with the Nintendo 64 will be overjoyed to learn that these two games are making a comeback.
knowtechie.com
Age of Empires is going mobile on iOS and Android
Age of Empires turns 25 this year and to help celebrate, the massively popular real-time strategy game is coming to iOS and Android. Microsoft, alongside its internal studio and creators of Age of Empires World’s Edge, announced the new mobile game during the Age of Empires 25th anniversary broadcast.
Polygon
PlayStation Plus Essentials for November include Nioh 2 and Harry Potter
Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies will be offered to PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers beginning Nov. 1, Sony announced Wednesday. Nioh 2 is the 2020 follow-up to hit action-RPG Nioh, which launched in 2017. Both Souls-likes were critical and commercial successes for Team Ninja. Nioh 2 stars a player-created protagonist, set in Japan’s turbulent Sengoku period during the late 1500s. The game melds hack-and-slash melee combat with supernatural abilities, earned by defeating hostile yokai spirits.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Upset Over Removal of Helpful Feature
PlayStation Plus subscribers have found themselves a bit annoyed in the wake of Sony potentially removing a helpful feature that was previously part of the service. Ever since PS Plus received a massive overhaul earlier in 2022, it has been a bit difficult to keep track of what games are coming and going from the extensive PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries. And while Sony previously provided a way of informing subscribers of when titles would be exiting, it seems that this feature is no longer around.
Comments / 0