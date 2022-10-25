Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in South Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenGreenville, SC
BMW will invest $1.7 billion to make EVs in the South CarolinaTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
BMW intends to invest $1.7 billion in the United States to produce electric vehiclesZoran BogdanovicSpartanburg, SC
BMW Investing $1.7 Billion in South Carolina for EV ProductionTech ReviewedSpartanburg, SC
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
Related
wspa.com
Bond denied for man arrested following fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.
A North Carolina man was taken into custody Tuesday following a fatal crash in Landrum. Bond denied for man arrested following fatal crash …. A North Carolina man was taken into custody Tuesday following a fatal crash in Landrum. Confederate flag along I-85 violates county ordinance. Confederate flag along I-85...
wspa.com
Shooting injures 2 at Anderson gas station
Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a gas station shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are investigating a gas station shooting that injured two people Monday afternoon. Man escapes from Cherokee Co. jail. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is...
wspa.com
Construction begins on ice rink in downtown Greenville
Construction begins on ice rink in downtown Greenville. Construction begins on ice rink in downtown Greenville. Confederate flag along I-85 violates county ordinance. Confederate flag along I-85 violates county ordinance. Carolina Blends and Brews-Magnetic South. 11 PM 10/26/22 Carolina Blends and Brews-Magnetic South. Man accused of shooting, killing man at...
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Minerva
It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva. It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva. Former Greenville Co. deputy charged with distributing …. A former Greenville County deputy has been charged with the...
wspa.com
Let's Eat at Dyar's Diner in Pendleton
Confederate flag along I-85 violates county ordinance. Confederate flag along I-85 violates county ordinance. 11 PM 10/26/22 Carolina Blends and Brews-Magnetic South. Construction begins on ice rink in downtown Greenville. Construction begins on ice rink in downtown Greenville. Man accused of shooting, killing man at Greenville …. Man accused of...
wspa.com
City: Fall for Greenville 2022 a success with record crowds
City: Fall for Greenville 2022 a success with record …. SC Gov candidates meet for first and only debate …. The top candidates for Governor, incumbent Republican Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham, shared their stances on abortion, economic policy and other issues on the debate stage Wednesday night.
wspa.com
Overdose deaths continue to rise
Upstate assisted living facility owner back behind …. Upstate assisted living facility owner back behind bars. Pedestrian hit, killed along U.S. 25 near Travelers …. Pedestrian hit, killed along U.S. 25 near Travelers Rest. Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg. Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg. Upstate woman...
wspa.com
Let there be Mom
SC Gov candidates meet for first and only debate …. The top candidates for Governor, incumbent Republican Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham, shared their stances on abortion, economic policy and other issues on the debate stage Wednesday night. Doctors concern about Flu and RSV on top of COVID;...
wspa.com
Man charged with killing Spartanburg Co. deputy now in jail
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June was booked into jail this past week after being released from the hospital. 63-year-old Duane Leslie Heard was booked into the York County Detention Center Thursday, October 20. He faces several charges, including murder, in the June 21 killing of Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.
wspa.com
The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries In Greenwood
“The following is sponsored content from The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries”. Megan is at The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries to show you what they have to offer. The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries. 864-229-4012.
wspa.com
Upstate county council nominee accused of racist and homophobic tweets
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A race for Pickens County Council District One has become a conversation across the area. Over the weekend, Brad White, the Republican candidate for the seat was accused by the Pickens County Democratic Party of tweeting racial and homophobic slurs from an anonymous account traced back to him.
wspa.com
Non-profit to break ground on housing for homeless adults with disabilities
A new development may be the solution for adults experiencing chronic homelessness with mental or physical disabilities in Greenville County. Non-profit to break ground on housing for homeless …. A new development may be the solution for adults experiencing chronic homelessness with mental or physical disabilities in Greenville County. 7Weather...
wspa.com
Greenville Fashion Week Models Auditions
Greenville Fashion Week is celebrating their 5 year anniversary this coming April. Do you think you have what it takes to rock the runway. We are joined by Maegan Heinz and Kenlee McVay from Greenville Fashion Week to tell us how folks can audition.
Comments / 0