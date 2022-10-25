ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

WETM

18 Sports Plays of the Week - 10/25

It's time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Horseheads’ Smith earns Empire 8 soccer honor

A local soccer standout received a major conference honor Monday.
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM

Gomez-Fitzsimmons wins Athlete of the Week

This week's winner scored a huge goal for the Senecas.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the hungry

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seeing hungry faces throughout Elmira is sometimes not easy, but the Salvation Army Food Pantry will tell you it’s a real problem that does not go unnoticed. Earlier today, the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Elmira served food to people who needed it the...
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Millport boil water advisory still in effect

MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Millport’s mayor, Mike Damon, told 18 News the Village’s boil water advisory is still in effect after a leak last week. 18 News spoke with Mayor Damon who said the Village will “not know anything” until Wednesday, October 26. Mayor Damon...
MILLPORT, NY
WETM

Groton woman allegedly kicked down door, threatened victim with knife

NEWFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield. Troopers determined that Cypress Jana V. Hill, age 25 of Groton, entered a residence by kicking the door open and then threatened a victim with a knife. Hill was released after the incident.
GROTON, NY

