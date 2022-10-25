Read full article on original website
WETM
18 Sports Plays of the Week - 10/25
It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles. Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles. Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood …. Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood High...
WETM
Horseheads’ Smith earns Empire 8 soccer honor
A local soccer standout received a major conference honor Monday. A local soccer standout received a major conference honor Monday. Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles. Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles. Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood …. Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood High School. Halloween...
WETM
Gomez-Fitzsimmons wins Athlete of the Week
This week’s winner scored a huge goal for the Senecas. This week’s winner scored a huge goal for the Senecas. Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles. Elmira Police Department auctioning off 17 vehicles. Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood …. Teens arrested after breaking into Canisteo-Greenwood High...
WETM
Salvation Army Food Pantry hands out meals for the hungry
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Seeing hungry faces throughout Elmira is sometimes not easy, but the Salvation Army Food Pantry will tell you it’s a real problem that does not go unnoticed. Earlier today, the Salvation Army Food Pantry in Elmira served food to people who needed it the...
WETM
Millport boil water advisory still in effect
MILLPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Millport’s mayor, Mike Damon, told 18 News the Village’s boil water advisory is still in effect after a leak last week. 18 News spoke with Mayor Damon who said the Village will “not know anything” until Wednesday, October 26. Mayor Damon...
WETM
Groton woman allegedly kicked down door, threatened victim with knife
NEWFIELD, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On October 9th, New York State Troopers were dispatched to a report of a dispute on Ward Boulevard in the Town of Newfield. Troopers determined that Cypress Jana V. Hill, age 25 of Groton, entered a residence by kicking the door open and then threatened a victim with a knife. Hill was released after the incident.
WETM
Local health providers share cancer surviving stories and offer screening recommendations
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, local health providers at Guthrie Medical Corning Centerway share their cancer surviving stories and give advice for screening and other treatments. Bernadette Rohl, a Guthrie Provider for Family Medicine and cancer survivor, briefly shared her experience and what...
