These are the 8 heroes that haven’t been picked or banned in TI11
They weren't even a consideration. There are 123 heroes in Dota 2, but only some of them get to be relevant in the meta. Balancing the scales is a difficult task considering the number of characters in the game, and each patch tries to give all heroes an even playing field.
How to complete the Photozomb challenge and strike a pose with the Bride in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event
One of the reasons the original Overwatch’s Junkenstein’s Revenge mode was so popular was that players realized they could “photobomb” many of the dramatic boss entry moments. When bosses entered the arena, the camera would pause and zoom in on them for a few seconds, ensuring that all players knew where they were. Players who completed the mode many times over started to learn these entry locations: they would navigate their characters to them and emote at just the right moment, adding a dose of humor every time a boss appeared.
When does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release?
When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced on June 12, 2022, many grew excited about the Soulslike game. However, the main thing people kept wondering about was when it would all be released. While some were already able to gain a glimpse into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty through the...
The best support heroes in Overwatch 2
The importance of support heroes has increased exponentially with the release of Overwatch 2. The change to five-vs-five gameplay has incentivized the need for healing and other forms of utility to succeed. Blizzard released the eighth support hero, Kiriko, alongside the launch of Overwatch 2 earlier this month, adding yet...
Does Modern Warfare 2 have skill based matchmaking? SBMM and the debate around it explained
Not all Call of Duty matches are the same. When players queue up to find multiplayer matches, the system considers their skill level to create balanced teams. Though all players start around the same skill level when they first create their account, their placement shifts based on the number of matches they win and lose. Winning more will mean you’ll start playing against better players, while continuously losing will match you against players achieving similar results. Skill based matchmaking (SBMM) can take its time to find the perfect skill equilibrium for your account, so your match difficulty can fluctuate at the beginning.
How Catalyst went from a Boreas misfit to a legend of the Apex Games
Tressa Smith, better known as Catalyst, is the next character to join the Apex Legends roster in season 15 when the Apex Games move to the broken moon that she calls home. While her Stories from the Outlands cinematic focused on the complicated friendships of her teenage years, the story of how she grew into the “technowitch” legend of today is far more fragmented in its retelling.
Puppey, Monet claim Valve made big mistake with TI11 break, warn it’s already impacting players
Traditionally, The International has always been scheduled in the same way. Teams play against each other on-site with no crowd in the group stages, and then after a short break, the playoffs and finals kick off at the main venue. It’s a format Dota 2 players and viewers are familiar with.
Is the MW2 Vault Edition worth it?
Each year, Call of Duty offers an additional tier to the base game at launch to allow players exclusive extras with the newest title. Modern Warfare 2 is no exception to this, offering the Vault Edition for players who are looking for a few more things in their loadout when they launch the game for the first time.
Defenses up: Riot is once again buffing turrets in League of Legends
Riot Games has wanted to bring back the split-pushing meta for several seasons now by introducing heavy split-pushing items like Sanguine Blade and Hullbreaker. On top of that, the devs have been consistently buffing champions like Fiora and Nasus so that they can make the enemy team increasingly nervous and take over the game. On Oct. 25, a new change was shipped to the PBE, with Riot once again buffing gold generation from turret platings.
‘A lot of solo queue games are decided in early game:’ Rekkles shares his tips and tricks to climbing the League ladder
Climbing in solo queue, especially if you don’t have a duo partner, is a time-consuming process that involves a deep understanding of the current meta, picks and counterpicks, lane matchups, and so many more intricate details that we can’t even begin listing them all. With all this in mind, every tip and trick that will help you climb the incredibly tedious League of Legends rank ladder is always more than welcome, particularly if it’s coming from a pro player like Martin “Rekkles” Larsson.
The Guard set to re-sign superstar VALORANT player
North American organization The Guard is set to re-sign Trent Cairns to its VALORANT roster for the Challengers VCT circuit next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Trent was an integral part of The Guard’s success following his acquisition in January. The Guard rose to prominence in North America following their stint in the VCT Stage One Challengers, which concluded in March.
IEM Rio Major Pick ‘Em selections from the top CS:GO pros and personalities
The diamond event coin for the CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em challenge is the ultimate badge of honor for the competitive CS:GO fan. For each Major, fans can purchase the viewer pass in-game and play the Pick ‘Em challenge during each stage, and if they nail enough of their predictions, they can upgrade the event coin they receive all the way up to the diamond level.
Teferi returns in MTG Brother’s War with a unique way to gain loyalty counters
The next stage in a multi-set story is coming with Brother’s War, a time-traveling journey that brings back classic characters and a heavy Artifact theme. Spoilers began today with several heavy hitters as previews continue throughout the weekend with several coming at Magic 30, the 30th-anniversary celebration that hosts the Magic World Championship.
‘It affects the meta for sure’: n0tail and Ceb on how the long break will impact teams at TI11
For the first time in 11 whole The Internationals, we have a break between the main stage playoffs and the grand finals weekend. This week-long break might come as a blessing to some players who have been playing non-stop throughout these last couple of months, either getting ready for TI or playing through the various qualifiers to get to the main stage.
Riot devs are giving K’Sante a mighty power boost on the eve of his League release
Riot Games are still fiddling with K’Sante and his power levels less than a week out from his big League of Legends debut, with the devs pouring just a little more strength into the brawler’s battle-heavy abilities. K’Sante, who is due to hit the Rift for the first...
MTG Arena economy gets a boost from Golden packs in Brothers’ War pre-order bundle
Wizards of the Coast will implement a significant step toward an improved MTG Arena economy with the release of The Brothers’ War. The economy within MTG Arena has been a hot topic since the digital card game launched in 2018. WotC addressed the economic issues with a stream on March 17, creating Mythic booster packs and a highly debatable Wildcard bundle. Taking a step toward potentially improving the economy, since the two previous options didn’t have much of an impact, WotC revealed today in the MTG Arena announcements the creation of Golden packs.
Every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them
One of Overwatch 2‘s most sought-after cosmetics are Mythic skins. These ultra-rare, customizable skins are generally only available as battle pass rewards and are some of the hardest items to obtain in the game. The time and effort required are well worth it, though: flashing a Mythic skin in battle proves your dedication and patience in achieving such a high battle pass level.
MTG Brother’s War Commander preconstructed decks come with retro frame cards
Brother’s War is launching with two Commander decks centered around the two main figures in the time-travel storyline: Urza and Mishra. Typical of Standard releases nowadays, Commander decks are released with a new set, giving a boost to the popular eternal format with new cards and specific archetype support. Both decks that are coming in Brother’s War will be focused on Artifacts in different ways.
How to fix the Claim Failed Unknown error (error 7) in Dota 2
Valve is giving away the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass and an Arcana for free, and it has caused quite a commotion. Thousands of players are flooding into the servers to unlock their latest rewards. Claiming your The International 2022 Swag Bag in Dota 2 isn’t an easy feat, however,...
Snip3back: FaZe Clan enters Apex Legends with a potential superteam and mysterious third
As expected, Snip3down didn’t stay retired for very long. While he may have stepped away from professional Halo yesterday, he’s already back to competing with FaZe Clan. This time, however, he’ll do it in Apex Legends. FaZe announced its first pro Apex team today, headlined by Snip3down,...
