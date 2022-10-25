ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

These are the 8 heroes that haven’t been picked or banned in TI11

They weren't even a consideration. There are 123 heroes in Dota 2, but only some of them get to be relevant in the meta. Balancing the scales is a difficult task considering the number of characters in the game, and each patch tries to give all heroes an even playing field.
dotesports.com

How to fix the Claim Failed Unknown error (error 7) in Dota 2

Valve is giving away the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass and an Arcana for free, and it has caused quite a commotion. Thousands of players are flooding into the servers to unlock their latest rewards. Claiming your The International 2022 Swag Bag in Dota 2 isn’t an easy feat, however,...
dotesports.com

‘It affects the meta for sure’: n0tail and Ceb on how the long break will impact teams at TI11

For the first time in 11 whole The Internationals, we have a break between the main stage playoffs and the grand finals weekend. This week-long break might come as a blessing to some players who have been playing non-stop throughout these last couple of months, either getting ready for TI or playing through the various qualifiers to get to the main stage.
tennisuptodate.com

Alcaraz sets immediate goals and sends message to chasing pack: "My goal is to win every tournament and stay Number One"

Carlos Alcaraz has a very clear goal in mind to finish off the season and it's to win every event he plays which should ensure his stay at number one. Alcaraz made a good start in Basel surviving a very close clash with Jack Draper where he needed to go the full distance in order to win. Draper pushed him quite hard but Alcaraz was able to find his best in the biggest moments which is what won him many close matches this year.
dotesports.com

‘A lot of solo queue games are decided in early game:’ Rekkles shares his tips and tricks to climbing the League ladder

Climbing in solo queue, especially if you don’t have a duo partner, is a time-consuming process that involves a deep understanding of the current meta, picks and counterpicks, lane matchups, and so many more intricate details that we can’t even begin listing them all. With all this in mind, every tip and trick that will help you climb the incredibly tedious League of Legends rank ladder is always more than welcome, particularly if it’s coming from a pro player like Martin “Rekkles” Larsson.
dotesports.com

IEM Rio Major Pick ‘Em selections from the top CS:GO pros and personalities

The diamond event coin for the CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em challenge is the ultimate badge of honor for the competitive CS:GO fan. For each Major, fans can purchase the viewer pass in-game and play the Pick ‘Em challenge during each stage, and if they nail enough of their predictions, they can upgrade the event coin they receive all the way up to the diamond level.
dotesports.com

Every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them

One of Overwatch 2‘s most sought-after cosmetics are Mythic skins. These ultra-rare, customizable skins are generally only available as battle pass rewards and are some of the hardest items to obtain in the game. The time and effort required are well worth it, though: flashing a Mythic skin in battle proves your dedication and patience in achieving such a high battle pass level.
dotesports.com

So long, Peter Cottontail—bunnyhopping has been nerfed in MW2

Less than two days before the Oct. 28 launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, developers Infinity Ward released an important list of changes made to game’s core multiplayer mode following insights learned from the beta. The changes primarily focused on improvements to enemy visibility and reduced player...
dotesports.com

How to complete the Lantern Lit challenge in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event

As part of Overwatch 2’s first Halloween Terror event, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment introduced Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, a mode that allows players to complete a horde mode PvE sequence. Teams of four can explore Eichenwalde’s pathways, buildings, and castle like never before on their quest to defeat the Bride of Junkenstein.
dotesports.com

Valve is giving away the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass and an Arcana for free

The International 2022 is set to wrap up this weekend with the final four teams clashing to see who will lift the Aegis of Champions in Singapore. To celebrate, Valve is giving all Dota 2 players a special surprise in the form of The International 2022 Swag Bag. From now...
dotesports.com

Overwatch 2 players are convinced Blizzard is breaking the law with its skin bundles

Lootboxes and microtransactions have been a massive part of the free-to-play gaming industry for years now, with players across the globe throwing their hard-earned cash at the potential for a different or rare cosmetic. The games using this business model have made absurd amounts of cash, all while providing a...
dotesports.com

Modern Warfare 2 will give players the option of using 2 Field Upgrades after reaching a certain level in multiplayer—but at a big cost

With the full release of Modern Warfare 2 comes the full release of the game’s customization system, from weapon platforms to class customization. During the game’s open beta, players could level up and unlock certain weapon platforms, attachments, and other items, but only up to a certain point. Much of the game’s possible additions to your loadout of choice remained locked, making sure players still have something to look forward to.
dotesports.com

Talon Esports introduces VCT 2023 roster featuring former Overwatch star

Thai organization Talon Esports has unveiled its VALORANT roster for the inaugural season of the APAC international league next year. Talon Esports has signed six players to the organization, with former Overwatch player Patiphan Chaiwong leading the charge. Patiphan left Overwatch to pursue a career in VALORANT in 2020 but later returned to the Overwatch League with the Los Angeles Gladiators.
dotesports.com

The biggest VALORANT questions answered before VCT 2023 kicks off

It’s getting closer and closer to the start of the 2023 VCT season and the partnership era of VALORANT. Across the world, the 30 partnered teams are shaping their rosters and circling the month of February on their calendars with the kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil on their minds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy