Carlos Alcaraz has a very clear goal in mind to finish off the season and it's to win every event he plays which should ensure his stay at number one. Alcaraz made a good start in Basel surviving a very close clash with Jack Draper where he needed to go the full distance in order to win. Draper pushed him quite hard but Alcaraz was able to find his best in the biggest moments which is what won him many close matches this year.

2 DAYS AGO