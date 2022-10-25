Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
These are the 8 heroes that haven’t been picked or banned in TI11
They weren't even a consideration. There are 123 heroes in Dota 2, but only some of them get to be relevant in the meta. Balancing the scales is a difficult task considering the number of characters in the game, and each patch tries to give all heroes an even playing field.
dotesports.com
How to fix the Claim Failed Unknown error (error 7) in Dota 2
Valve is giving away the 2022 Dota 2 battle pass and an Arcana for free, and it has caused quite a commotion. Thousands of players are flooding into the servers to unlock their latest rewards. Claiming your The International 2022 Swag Bag in Dota 2 isn’t an easy feat, however,...
dotesports.com
Puppey, Monet claim Valve made big mistake with TI11 break, warn it’s already impacting players
Traditionally, The International has always been scheduled in the same way. Teams play against each other on-site with no crowd in the group stages, and then after a short break, the playoffs and finals kick off at the main venue. It’s a format Dota 2 players and viewers are familiar with.
dotesports.com
‘I didn’t leave any regret about this year’: Faith_bian joyfully retires from competitive Dota 2
After openly stating that he would retire after PSG.LGD’s run at The International 2022 concluded, Zhang “Faith_bian” Ruida has officially retired from competitive Dota 2. The legendary player was very open about his decision both before and during TI11, saying that he wanted to start a new...
dotesports.com
‘It affects the meta for sure’: n0tail and Ceb on how the long break will impact teams at TI11
For the first time in 11 whole The Internationals, we have a break between the main stage playoffs and the grand finals weekend. This week-long break might come as a blessing to some players who have been playing non-stop throughout these last couple of months, either getting ready for TI or playing through the various qualifiers to get to the main stage.
tennisuptodate.com
Alcaraz sets immediate goals and sends message to chasing pack: "My goal is to win every tournament and stay Number One"
Carlos Alcaraz has a very clear goal in mind to finish off the season and it's to win every event he plays which should ensure his stay at number one. Alcaraz made a good start in Basel surviving a very close clash with Jack Draper where he needed to go the full distance in order to win. Draper pushed him quite hard but Alcaraz was able to find his best in the biggest moments which is what won him many close matches this year.
dotesports.com
‘A lot of solo queue games are decided in early game:’ Rekkles shares his tips and tricks to climbing the League ladder
Climbing in solo queue, especially if you don’t have a duo partner, is a time-consuming process that involves a deep understanding of the current meta, picks and counterpicks, lane matchups, and so many more intricate details that we can’t even begin listing them all. With all this in mind, every tip and trick that will help you climb the incredibly tedious League of Legends rank ladder is always more than welcome, particularly if it’s coming from a pro player like Martin “Rekkles” Larsson.
dotesports.com
IEM Rio Major Pick ‘Em selections from the top CS:GO pros and personalities
The diamond event coin for the CS:GO Major Pick ‘Em challenge is the ultimate badge of honor for the competitive CS:GO fan. For each Major, fans can purchase the viewer pass in-game and play the Pick ‘Em challenge during each stage, and if they nail enough of their predictions, they can upgrade the event coin they receive all the way up to the diamond level.
dotesports.com
CoD fans think Activision has struck gold with its big Modern Warfare 2 launch change
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 released its campaign before the multiplayer game mode, and it might have worked in their favor—fans think Activision has found the master key to bringing hype back to the long-standing franchise. Fans already shout from the rooftops when a new CoD title is...
dotesports.com
Every Mythic skin in Overwatch 2 and how to unlock them
One of Overwatch 2‘s most sought-after cosmetics are Mythic skins. These ultra-rare, customizable skins are generally only available as battle pass rewards and are some of the hardest items to obtain in the game. The time and effort required are well worth it, though: flashing a Mythic skin in battle proves your dedication and patience in achieving such a high battle pass level.
dotesports.com
Riot devs are giving K’Sante a mighty power boost on the eve of his League release
Riot Games are still fiddling with K’Sante and his power levels less than a week out from his big League of Legends debut, with the devs pouring just a little more strength into the brawler’s battle-heavy abilities. K’Sante, who is due to hit the Rift for the first...
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
dotesports.com
Only 2 players remain with double-digit KDAs at Worlds 2022—and they’re on the same team
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. After almost a full month of action at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, there...
dotesports.com
So long, Peter Cottontail—bunnyhopping has been nerfed in MW2
Less than two days before the Oct. 28 launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, developers Infinity Ward released an important list of changes made to game’s core multiplayer mode following insights learned from the beta. The changes primarily focused on improvements to enemy visibility and reduced player...
dotesports.com
How to complete the Lantern Lit challenge in the Overwatch 2 Halloween event
As part of Overwatch 2’s first Halloween Terror event, the development team at Blizzard Entertainment introduced Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, a mode that allows players to complete a horde mode PvE sequence. Teams of four can explore Eichenwalde’s pathways, buildings, and castle like never before on their quest to defeat the Bride of Junkenstein.
dotesports.com
Valve is giving away the 2022 Dota 2 Battle Pass and an Arcana for free
The International 2022 is set to wrap up this weekend with the final four teams clashing to see who will lift the Aegis of Champions in Singapore. To celebrate, Valve is giving all Dota 2 players a special surprise in the form of The International 2022 Swag Bag. From now...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players are convinced Blizzard is breaking the law with its skin bundles
Lootboxes and microtransactions have been a massive part of the free-to-play gaming industry for years now, with players across the globe throwing their hard-earned cash at the potential for a different or rare cosmetic. The games using this business model have made absurd amounts of cash, all while providing a...
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2 will give players the option of using 2 Field Upgrades after reaching a certain level in multiplayer—but at a big cost
With the full release of Modern Warfare 2 comes the full release of the game’s customization system, from weapon platforms to class customization. During the game’s open beta, players could level up and unlock certain weapon platforms, attachments, and other items, but only up to a certain point. Much of the game’s possible additions to your loadout of choice remained locked, making sure players still have something to look forward to.
dotesports.com
Talon Esports introduces VCT 2023 roster featuring former Overwatch star
Thai organization Talon Esports has unveiled its VALORANT roster for the inaugural season of the APAC international league next year. Talon Esports has signed six players to the organization, with former Overwatch player Patiphan Chaiwong leading the charge. Patiphan left Overwatch to pursue a career in VALORANT in 2020 but later returned to the Overwatch League with the Los Angeles Gladiators.
dotesports.com
The biggest VALORANT questions answered before VCT 2023 kicks off
It’s getting closer and closer to the start of the 2023 VCT season and the partnership era of VALORANT. Across the world, the 30 partnered teams are shaping their rosters and circling the month of February on their calendars with the kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil on their minds.
