Wallace takes on Hitchcock County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock and Wallace Wildcats met in game three of the first day of the subdistrict tournament. Wallace came in as the number one seed and they are looking to win this game to play in the final game tomorrow at 6 p.m. Wallace, enjoying his home...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
Police get involved after online bullying at McCook High School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are investigating a string of online bullying incidents at McCook High School stemming from an Instagram account based off the show “Gossip Girl.”. The account was used to disseminate rumors about students at the high school. The McCook Police Department said it has...
Lincoln County Dive Team assists with search and rescue at Elwood Reservoir
ELWOOD, Neb.-Members of the Lincoln County Dive Team have been dispatched to assist with a search and rescue in Central Nebraska. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:41 p.m., on Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a boat sinking at Elwood Reservoir with a person on board.
Lincoln County to update employee handbook
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Monday to talk about the beginning stages of updating the employee handbook for county employees. The main changes discussed by the Commissioners Monday centered around the pay schedule, and benefits for new employees. Currently the county pays employees once...
