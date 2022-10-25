ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundy County, NE

Wallace takes on Hitchcock County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Hitchcock and Wallace Wildcats met in game three of the first day of the subdistrict tournament. Wallace came in as the number one seed and they are looking to win this game to play in the final game tomorrow at 6 p.m. Wallace, enjoying his home...
WALLACE, NE
Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
NEBRASKA STATE
Police get involved after online bullying at McCook High School

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police are investigating a string of online bullying incidents at McCook High School stemming from an Instagram account based off the show “Gossip Girl.”. The account was used to disseminate rumors about students at the high school. The McCook Police Department said it has...
MCCOOK, NE
Lincoln County to update employee handbook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Monday to talk about the beginning stages of updating the employee handbook for county employees. The main changes discussed by the Commissioners Monday centered around the pay schedule, and benefits for new employees. Currently the county pays employees once...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE

