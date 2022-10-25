Read full article on original website
NPCC hosts Southeast in the Region IX Tournament
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights host the Southeast Community College Storm for the NJCAA Region IX Tournament. The Knights came into the match-up with a 7-26 record, while Southeast made the trip to North Platte with a 9-27 record. The Knights won the opening...
North Platte hosts Omaha Bryan for the first round of the A-3 Sub-Districts
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Bulldogs host the Omaha Bryan Bears for the first round of the A-2 District Tournament. The Bulldogs come into the first round with an 8-25 record for the regular season, while Bryan has a 6-23 record. The Bulldogs win it in straight...
Dundy County Stratton face Hitchcock County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The first game of the volleyball Sub-District D2-9 hosted by Wallace High School was between the Hitchcock County Falcons and the Dundy County Stratton Tigers. Hitchcock came into this game with an 8-21 record and Dundy County came in with an 0-27 record. The winner of...
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
UNL dean visits North Platte High School
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The dean of UNL’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Andrew Belser, came to North Platte Wednesday. During his visit, he spoke to some of the teachers and students of the fine arts programs. Belser’s visit included a tour of the high school and all of the fine arts facilities.. While he got the chance to interact with the faculty and the students at North Platte, he also had a mission.
Cool and mostly cloudy Thursday; Sunny and not so creepy Halloween weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cool and cloudy day Wednesday, that trend will mostly continue into the day Thursday with a “treat” coming Halloween Weekend. A disturbance to our south will be moving towards the southeast during the day Thursday and this will continue to allow...
Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
Overcast skies with precipitation chances Wednesday into Thursday; Warming up during the weekend
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Wednesday is going to be full of clouds and cool temperatures with slight precipitation chances across the viewing area Wednesday night into Thursday. A warmup is on the way though for the weekend. With a disturbance to our southwest and high pressure system to our...
Lincoln County to update employee handbook
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Monday to talk about the beginning stages of updating the employee handbook for county employees. The main changes discussed by the Commissioners Monday centered around the pay schedule, and benefits for new employees. Currently the county pays employees once...
Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala
OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
Lincoln County Dive Team assists with search and rescue at Elwood Reservoir
ELWOOD, Neb.-Members of the Lincoln County Dive Team have been dispatched to assist with a search and rescue in Central Nebraska. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:41 p.m., on Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a boat sinking at Elwood Reservoir with a person on board.
Patrol cites 1 business in Chase County during alcohol inspections
During the evening hours of Friday, October 21, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Chase and Perkins Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
2 North Platte men arrested on drug distribution allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Two North Platte men have been arrested on drug distribution allegations following a traffic stop. Police said on Monday at around 6:38 a.m., officers responded to the report of a possibly intoxicated driver near McDonald Ave. and B St. Officers arrived in the area and eventually located a...
Rec Yeah Forum aims to educate voters prior to Election Day
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Election Day two weeks away, the campaign to expand and renovate the North Platte Rec Center was a topic of discussion during a town hall form Tuesday. The North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance held a Q&A session to address the Rec Center...
