Paxton, NE

knopnews2.com

NPCC hosts Southeast in the Region IX Tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Community College Knights host the Southeast Community College Storm for the NJCAA Region IX Tournament. The Knights came into the match-up with a 7-26 record, while Southeast made the trip to North Platte with a 9-27 record. The Knights won the opening...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Dundy County Stratton face Hitchcock County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The first game of the volleyball Sub-District D2-9 hosted by Wallace High School was between the Hitchcock County Falcons and the Dundy County Stratton Tigers. Hitchcock came into this game with an 8-21 record and Dundy County came in with an 0-27 record. The winner of...
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

UNL dean visits North Platte High School

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The dean of UNL’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Andrew Belser, came to North Platte Wednesday. During his visit, he spoke to some of the teachers and students of the fine arts programs. Belser’s visit included a tour of the high school and all of the fine arts facilities.. While he got the chance to interact with the faculty and the students at North Platte, he also had a mission.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Lincoln County to update employee handbook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Monday to talk about the beginning stages of updating the employee handbook for county employees. The main changes discussed by the Commissioners Monday centered around the pay schedule, and benefits for new employees. Currently the county pays employees once...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Emergency officials respond to fatal fire in Ogallala

OGALLALA - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's office is investigating a fatal structure fire Monday morning in Ogallala. Deputy Keith County Attorney Rory Roundtree says Donald F. Lunn, 72, was found deceased in the kitchen of a house at 614 W. Fourth St. at approximately 6:15 a.m. The incident appears to be an accident and doesn't indicate foul play, according to the preliminary investigation.
OGALLALA, NE
knopnews2.com

Rec Yeah Forum aims to educate voters prior to Election Day

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Election Day two weeks away, the campaign to expand and renovate the North Platte Rec Center was a topic of discussion during a town hall form Tuesday. The North Platte Area Wellness & Recreation Alliance held a Q&A session to address the Rec Center...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

