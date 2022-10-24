Explorer Ventures Presenting Two Key DEMA Show Seminars: Sustainable Liveaboard Travel and How to Earn More With Groups

Read full article on original website
Related
divenewswire.com
Scuba Travel Ventures – Big Changes Being Unveiled at DEMA Show
Higher Commission, Aggressive FOCs and Negotiated “Extras” is why Booth 2025 is the “must-see” booth of DEMA 2022. Plus, Scuba Travel Ventures is making a big change as they enter their 29th year in business. – Get the Top DEMA specials for every destination. – Check...
divenewswire.com
Why DEMA Show? For Steve Weaver, It’s the ONLY Way to Connect with Partners, Suppliers and Customers In One Central Place
Steve Weaver, owner of Colorado-based Weaver’s Dive and Travel and Dream Weaver Travel, has been attending DEMA Shows regularly for the last 40 years. Since 2002, Dream Weaver travel has been exhibiting at the Show as a dive travel wholesaler, helping retailers plan their group travel programs. The team is anticipating another productive event next week at DEMA Show 2022 in Orlando.
divenewswire.com
Nine Tips to Elevate Your DEMA Show Experience
Featuring hundreds of Exhibitors and educational and networking opportunities, you’re likely to have a jam-packed schedule during DEMA Show 2022. From internet access to Show specials, here we offer some helpful tips and resources to help you make the most of your DEMA Show experience, both on and off the Show floor.
divenewswire.com
ProTek Tactical Watch Brand Launched by Luminox Founder, Former Owner; DEMA Show Special Incentive Offers Available
Just in time for this year’s DEMA Show, Time Concepts is introducing ProTek, its new brand of tritium tactical watches, from the Former Owner and Founder of Luminox, Barry Cohen. Stemming from the successful history of Luminox, ProTek is designed for a similar core group of First Responders that includes Law Enforcement, Fire Fighters, SWAT, Tactical, Military and Special Forces. Two of the launch series are dive watches so the DEMA Show is perfect for introducing the brand to dive consumers and retailers. Visit the ProTek booth (listed under Time Concepts) to see the new Collection in booth 1048.
divenewswire.com
SSI Continues to be Industry Innovator With New Digital Signature Training Records
Today’s Dive Professional knows that proper record completion and maintenance is an important part of diver training and safety. To improve record keeping accuracy and efficiency, SSI is pleased to announce a new technological milestone with its Digital Training Records release. Digital Training Records simplify the student record completion, collection, and maintenance process. All required SSI adult student record documents can now be completed and signed digitally. Once completed, these records are conveniently maintained as part of the student’s MySSI profile.
divenewswire.com
Ocean Reef Showcasing New Products at DEMA Show
Come visit OCEAN REEF at DEMA Show, where we will have a great team to help answer all your questions!. Find us at booth #1335 showcasing a variety of OCEAN REEF products you know and love, as well as some new products you’ll love just as much. Come say hi and ask any questions you may have so you can sell our products off your shelf just as quickly as you put them up.
divenewswire.com
Mayan Princess 2022 All-Inclusive DEMA Show Special
Mayan Princess Beach and Dive Resort will be participating in next week’s DEMA Show in Orlando, Florida. The popular all-inclusive property is part of the Bay Island Pavilion in a prominent location on the Show floor. According to Marketing Director Antonio Moncada, this year’s DEMA Show Special features 7-night...
divenewswire.com
Ground-breaking Marine Biology Guide for Divers and Snorkelers Will Be Unveiled at DEMA 2022
Beneath the Blue Planet is the ultimate guide to the ocean, its creatures, and its conservation. This comprehensive and pioneering work answers many of the burning questions that divers and snorkelers have when exploring the underwater world. If you want to know how the ocean works, understand the perils that coral reefs face, and learn about some of the world’s most fascinating marine creatures, then this book will guide you. Beneath the Blue Planet traces the story of our ocean from Earth’s formation to the modern day. It explains the science behind everything from currents to chemistry, and the fascinating ecology of its creatures, ranging from plankton to whales. Beyond explaining why the ocean and its inhabitants are so remarkable, Beneath the Blue Planet explores the serious challenges this precious environment faces, and offers insights into how we can work to preserve it for future generations.
divenewswire.com
Pro Dive International launches DEMA 2022 Specials
DEMA Show is back in Orlando and so is Pro Dive International’s show team Markus & Sabrina with unbeatable deals for groups and individual travelers, fantastic raffle prizes and tequila, at booth #2031. 1. INDIVIDUAL TRAVELERS. BUY A 5×2-TANK PACKAGE, GET 1×2 TANKS FOR FREE. Book until...
divenewswire.com
Heaven Saphir Red Sea Liveaboard at DEMA Show 2022
In 2016 Heaven Saphir Red Sea liveaboard became available for USA divers. Many of them have spent their dream vacations onboard this beautiful boat since then. What most important is the fact that a lot of them returned back a few times. They sure like our hospitality and service we provide, the comfort of the liveaboard, the meals, the itineraries, and most of all the overall safety of Heaven Saphir and our sea and land operations.
divenewswire.com
Hundreds of Dive Operations Say Yes to PADI and Make the Switch for Business Success
The PADI® Retail and Resort membership continues to grow, strengthened by more than 250 dive centers and resorts from around the globe choosing to join the organization to-date this year. This growth is driven by both new stores opening their doors for the first time and established facilities opting to transition from their current training agency to the superior business support, extensive product evolution and purpose-driven mission powered by PADI.
Comments / 0