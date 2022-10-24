Explorer Ventures Presenting Two Key DEMA Show Seminars: Sustainable Liveaboard Travel and How to Earn More With Groups

Beneath the Blue Planet is the ultimate guide to the ocean, its creatures, and its conservation. This comprehensive and pioneering work answers many of the burning questions that divers and snorkelers have when exploring the underwater world. If you want to know how the ocean works, understand the perils that coral reefs face, and learn about some of the world’s most fascinating marine creatures, then this book will guide you. Beneath the Blue Planet traces the story of our ocean from Earth’s formation to the modern day. It explains the science behind everything from currents to chemistry, and the fascinating ecology of its creatures, ranging from plankton to whales. Beyond explaining why the ocean and its inhabitants are so remarkable, Beneath the Blue Planet explores the serious challenges this precious environment faces, and offers insights into how we can work to preserve it for future generations.

