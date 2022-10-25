ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
multihousingnews.com

Southwood Realty Buys Virginia Community for $69M

The recently completed property includes 270 units. Southwood Realty has acquired West Edge Apartments, a 270-unit luxury community in Lynchburg, Va., for $68.9 million, in an off-market sale. Capstone Apartment Partners arranged the deal, which marked Southwood Realty’s third multifamily acquisition in the state in the past 18 months.
WSLS

Top three spooky spots in Southwest, Central Virginia, according to you

We asked, you answered. Here are the top three ghoulishly fun haunted houses and trails in Southwest and Central Virginia, according to you. Terror Manor, located in Roanoke, is an intense fright-fest, according to their website. Organizers require all children under the age of 16 to have a parent onsite, and it’s not recommended for people younger than 13.
WDBJ7.com

Monster Flea Market hits Berglund Center Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Monster Flea Market will be at the Berglund Center in Roanoke Saturday, October 29. More than 200 vendors will be on hand, selling different types of items ranging from gently used to brand new. There will also be direct sales vendors. Parking and admission are free.
WSET

Loose Shoe Brewing Company Holding Charity Chili Cook-off

AMHERST, Va (WSET) — Loose Shoe Brewing Company in Amherst is holding a charity chili cook-off event. You pay to try all the food or to enter the competition! All the money is then donated to a charity in need. Emily learns about how it all started and the friendships created inside this bar.
High School Football PRO

Lynchburg, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Amherst County High School football team will have a game with Brookville High School on October 25, 2022, 14:00:00.
jerryratcliffe.com

UVA women’s hoops offers an eighth-grader and a national top-15 prospect

Virginia women’s basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to recruiting future talent. Agugua-Hamilton, better known as “Coach Mox,” has extended two new offers, including one to a promising 13-year-old. Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, a 5-foot-10 eighth-grader from Frederick, Md., announced on her...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

EMPOWER Broadband Breaks Ground on $154 Million Project

With several ceremonial shovels full of Southside Virginia soil last Thursday, EMPOWER Broadband, Inc. commemorated a significant stride forward in leveling the playing field between rural and urban communities by launching a significant expansion of their fiber network. EMPOWER employees were joined by Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright, along with other state, regional and local leaders, for a groundbreaking ceremony held last week to celebrate the start of construction on a $154 million initiative to bring high-speed internet to 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, and the southern portions of Charlotte and Brunswick counties. The ceremony was held at Palmer Springs Fire Department in south central Mecklenburg County in one of the first areas for fiber to be deployed in this project.
royalexaminer.com

Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
wfirnews.com

Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
WSET

Hallowheels Offers Adaptive Trunk-or-Treat Event

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Hallowheels 2022 is happening now! Children with adaptive needs have gone all out to make their Halloween costumes memorable! There's even an Adaptive Trunk-or-Treat happening October 29. You can vote for your favorite costume as part of this fundraiser for Children's Assistive Technology Service! Emily got to see how this will help those in our area.
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the polls for early...
WSET

Roanoke Valley drop-off spots announced for National Drug Take Back Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local law enforcement agencies, Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition (RAYSAC), the Prevention Council of Roanoke County, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Western Virginia Water Authority are partnering once again to collect expired, unused and unwanted medications for safe destruction on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at convenient parking lot locations across the valley.
