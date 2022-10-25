ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 10

Beatrice Miele
2d ago

people need to listen to this gentleman..and to remember the adage : Those who forget history, are doomed to REPEAT it..Its happening again folks..like this man said, this IS how it started in Germany!

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard

LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by the popular Los Angeles road. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood. Some called it ridiculous, others don't see an issue with the wooden home with wheels attached at the bottom.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Los Angeles council censures members amid racism scandal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Council formally rebuked two members and its former president Wednesday for their involvement in a racism scandal that has led to days of protests, police and state investigations and shaken public faith in City Hall. The 12-0 vote to censure former council President Nury Martinez and Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León represented the strongest step the council can take to publicly reprimand them for their participation in a secretly recorded 2021 meeting laced with crude, bigoted comments, in which the Latino Democrats schemed to protect their political clout in the redrawing of council districts at the expense of Blacks and renters. The council cannot expel members — it can only suspend a member when criminal charges are pending. While a censure is largely symbolic, it adds new weight to the pressure coming from across the political spectrum for Cedillo and de León to resign. Councilman Paul Koretz said he remained in shock from listening to the offensive remarks that he said had severely damaged trust in government. Like it or not, he lamented that the recording reflected on the entire council.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

Over The Weekend, Thousands Gathered In LA To Protest The Iranian Government

Over The Weekend, Thousands Gathered In LA To Protest The Iranian Government. Protesters filled the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday calling for a regime change in Iran and rights for women. The protest in L.A. follows the September arrest of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in custody of Iran's morality police three days later. She'd been accused of not properly wearing a hijab. Southern California is home to the largest diaspora of Iranians outside of Iran. Saturday’s protest saw 5,000 people of all ages and genders gather in Pershing Square and chanted their way to L.A. City Hall. The calls are clear. People want a regime change and accountability for the killing of Mahsa Amini.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For November 2022

November isn’t what I would call primetime for free museum days in Los Angeles, but there is plenty of excellent programming on deck on at institutions across the county. Before we get to the main list, check out a quick sampling of free events you can check out this coming month at L.A. museums and cultural centers:
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Irvine man charged with killing service dog in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. - A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car. Randy Francois of Irvine was charged in September with two felony counts of cruelty to animals, but he failed to appear in court after bonding out of custody and an arrest warrant was issued for the defendant, according to court records.
SANTA ANA, CA
KCRA.com

Pickax-wielding woman smashes home's windows as baby sleeps in SoCal

A woman was arrested after police said she used a pickax to smash several windows of a home where a baby was sleeping in suburban Southern California. Home security video aired by ABC 7 in Los Angeles showed the woman on the front porch of the home in Pasadena, swinging the pickax and smashing window after window on Monday evening.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Woman with pickaxe smashes in windows of Pasadena home

PASADENA, Calif. - A woman was arrested after she was caught on home surveillance video using a pickaxe to bash in the windows of a Pasadena home, officials said. The video is chilling. A woman can be seen carrying a pickaxe walking up a driveway and then swinging it at the windows of a house on Asbury Drive.
PASADENA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died today after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, possibly the result of a medical emergency, according to authorities and published reports.   “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a The post Actor, part-time local resident Leslie Jordan dies in car crash in Hollywood appeared first on KESQ.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy