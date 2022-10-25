ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock With 2 Weeks to Midterms

With just two weeks until the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows Herschel Walker ahead of Senator Raphael Warnock. On Tuesday, a poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group showed Walker leading the incumbent Democrat Warnock by two points, with 49 percent support compared to 47 percent. The poll surveyed 1,076 respondents. Walker, a Republican endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is running against Warnock, who won the seat in a runoff in January 2021.
Mary Trump Thinks Trump Will Seek ‘Revenge’ on Ron DeSantis if He Runs Again

In a Friday episode of her podcast, Mary Trump enthusiastically agreed that it seemed her uncle, former President Donald Trump, would pursue another term in office if only to “take revenge” on the likes of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. “But he’s [Ron’s] flourishing and Trump’s in limbo, which increases the odds that he has to run for office because he’s got to get back in and shut everything down and take revenge,” Trump’s guest, political commentator Ruth Ben-Ghiat, said in the most recent episode of The Mary Trump Show, describing how the conservative party leader’s election denial efforts are creating an opportunity for future, mini-Trumps to defraud voters and claim future elections. “Yes, I was going to ask you that. So I’m glad you went there!,” Mary Trump responded.
Sorry, Ron DeSantis, You Are No Donald Trump

John Harris is founding editor of Politico. His Altitude column offers a regular perspective on politics in a moment of radical disruption. In the two years since Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, the political-media industrial complex has been busy trying to answer an urgent question: Who is the next Trump?
DeSantis Can’t Stop Ripping Biden on Florida Debate Stage

During Florida’s one and only gubernatorial debate Monday night, Rep. Charlie Crist hammered Gov. Ron DeSantis on his 2024 presidential ambitions—criticizing him for waging a conservative crusade in the hopes of gaining MAGA street cred.DeSantis’ response was… to spend the entire evening derailing the person this Republican could face in two years: President Joe Biden.“Charlie Crist has voted with Joe Biden 100 percent of the time,” DeSantis began, when first asked about rising gas prices.“We have the worst inflation in 40 years... thanks to the Biden-Crist policies,” he said, when addressing Florida’s surging cost of home insurance.On inflation: “We know...
