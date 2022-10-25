ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

State Football Playoffs Round of 16 Pairings

Boone, Ia (KICD) – The IHSAA released the Football Playoffs round of 16 pairings for all classes on Saturday Morning. Each class is seperated in to 4 four-team brackets called pods. The winner of each pod advances to the Semi-Finals in the UNI Dome. Here are the matchups for Northwest Iowa Schools.
High School Volleyball Sub-District Scores

KEARNEY. Neb. — Amherst def. Centura, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0) Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 (3-0) Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0) BDS def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 (3-0) Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0) Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-22, 25-15, 27-25 (3-0) Cambridge...
NHS has Homecoming victory

NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs’ 2022 Homecoming Friday evening was never a contest as Newberry won 43-2 against Columbia High School to improve to 4-5 on the season. After a trade of fourth down turnovers, Newberry went on a 72-yard five play drive with 5:26 left in the opening stanza.
