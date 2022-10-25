Read full article on original website
State Football Playoffs Round of 16 Pairings
Boone, Ia (KICD) – The IHSAA released the Football Playoffs round of 16 pairings for all classes on Saturday Morning. Each class is seperated in to 4 four-team brackets called pods. The winner of each pod advances to the Semi-Finals in the UNI Dome. Here are the matchups for Northwest Iowa Schools.
NebraskaTV
High School Volleyball Sub-District Scores
KEARNEY. Neb. — Amherst def. Centura, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 (3-0) Archbishop Bergan def. Oakland-Craig, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 (3-0) Axtell def. Loomis, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20 (3-0) BDS def. Deshler, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16 (3-0) Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tri County Northeast, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12 (3-0) Bayard def. Gordon-Rushville, 25-22, 25-15, 27-25 (3-0) Cambridge...
SBLive Power 25 Iowa high school volleyball rankings: Teams looking for state tournament berths
By Bret Hayworth | Photo by Matthew Putney Iowa high school volleyball teams are moving deeper in regional postseason competition, trying to land state berths, which will be determined by Wednesday, Oct. 26. Here are the Top 25 teams in the SBLive Iowa power rankings, in a list that ...
Sioux City Journal
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sioux Center sweeps Sheldon for state tournament bid
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – A regional championship between Sheldon and Sioux Center resulted in a 25-19, 25-23, 25-11 win Sioux Center win and trip to the Class 3A state tournament next week. Reagan Jansen led the Warriors with 12 kills and Emily Vos added nine kills. Willow Bleeker tallied...
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska high school athlete of the week? (Oct. 17-23)
By Nathan Charles Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Nebraska high school athlete of the week for Oct. 17-23. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email ...
Here are the top 10 times in Iowa high school girls cross country before the state cross country meet
We're into the final week of the Iowa high school girls cross country season, with the state meet coming up on Friday and Saturday. The Class 1A girls will run at 10:30 a.m. and the 2A girls at 2 p.m. Friday. On Saturday the 3A girls run at 10:30 a.m. and the 4A girls at 2 p.m. ...
#3 Woodbury Central hosts Gehlen Catholic in SportsZone Game of the Week
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Gehlen Catholic Jays are set to travel to Woodbury Central to take on the undefeated and state-ranked Wildcats in the second round of the Class A playoffs. For the Jays, wide receiver Keaten Bonderson has been a big part of the success as well as running back Kale Pearson, who […]
NHS has Homecoming victory
NEWBERRY — The Bulldogs’ 2022 Homecoming Friday evening was never a contest as Newberry won 43-2 against Columbia High School to improve to 4-5 on the season. After a trade of fourth down turnovers, Newberry went on a 72-yard five play drive with 5:26 left in the opening stanza.
