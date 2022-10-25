We're into the final week of the Iowa high school girls cross country season, with the state meet coming up on Friday and Saturday. The Class 1A girls will run at 10:30 a.m. and the 2A girls at 2 p.m. Friday. On Saturday the 3A girls run at 10:30 a.m. and the 4A girls at 2 p.m. ...

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO