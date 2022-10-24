Vivo "X90-series" leak makes bold claims of portrait lens upgrades the OEM only hints at in a new mobile imaging tech event

Huawei has released the Watch GT 3 SE, another smartwatch in the Watch GT 3 series. Launched without any fanfare, unlike the China-bound Watch GT Cyber, the Watch GT 3 SE appears to be a less version of the regular Watch GT 3. Although Huawei has not confirmed pricing for all regions yet, Shopee already sells the Watch GT 3 SE in Vietnam for VND 4,490,000 (~US$180). Meanwhile, the smartwatch has popped up in Poland for approximately €170; it remains to be seen whether Huawei will offer the Watch GT 3 SE in North America or the US, though.

1 DAY AGO