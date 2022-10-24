Vivo "X90-series" leak makes bold claims of portrait lens upgrades the OEM only hints at in a new mobile imaging tech event

Read full article on original website
Samsung's Maintenance Mode comes to international smartphones via One UI 5
Android Business Galaxy S Launch Smartphone Software. Some South Korean smartphone users may have been relieved to receive a new One UI feature rated to lock personal data down should the device in question need to visit a repair center. Now, the OEM has announced that the option has gone global.
Realme 10 is tipped to launch in light and dark gradient colorways with a 6.4-inch display and a 5,000mAh battery
Realme decided to give its entry-level 9-series variant a dash of vibrant yellow along with more predictable Stargaze White and Meteor Black SKUs. However, its rumored replacement exhibits nothing of the sort in the first full-color renders linked to the reportedly upcoming budget Android smartphone. According to the typically reliable...
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 AnTuTu listing highlights significant performance gains over the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Dimensity 9000+
Multiple rumours from the past few weeks suggested that MediaTek is all set to launch the Dimensity 9000's immediate successor, the Dimensity 9200, in November, right around when Qualcomm plans to take the wraps off its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. A Geekbench listing shed some light on the latter's performance. Now we get to see how the Taiwanese chipmaker's flagship offering fares, but on a different benchmark.
OnePlus Ace Pro Genshin Impact Limited Edition is announced in China alongside the brand's US Black Friday preview
The Ace Pro could be described as the spiritual successor to the original Ace smartphones made by OnePlus' parent company OPPO. Now, this premium device has joined its forebears in producing a new Special Edition version. OnePlus China has partnered with Genshin Impact for this limited version of the Ace...
Vivo X80, X70 Pro Plus and X70 Pro (Global Editions) are slated to get Android 13 betas from November 2022
Vivo's Android-based UI for its smartphones goes by the name of OriginOS Ocean - however, that applies in China alone, whereas devices sold outside that market persist in running the potentially objectionably-named Funtouch OS (or FOS) out of the box. OriginOS Ocean upgrades to Android 13 in its latest iteration;...
Motorola Razr 22 launch unfolds with limited fanfare on European shores
5G Android Foldable Launch Smartphone Touchscreen Software. The Motorola Moto Razr 2022 has been available in China since August 2022; now, it has finally launched as the Razr 22 for the European market. The clamshell foldable makes a departure from its predecessors in becoming a truly high-end device in this generation, with top-end silicon to drive an FHD+ pOLED main display that can even handle increased refresh rates this time around.
Nothing Phone (1) receives new features and optimisations courtesy of Nothing OS 1.1.6
Nothing has introduced a new software revision for the Phone (1), bringing its first smartphone up to v1.1.6. Debuting alongside the Ear (1) Stick, Nothing OS 1.1.6 contains several optimisations from last month's v1.1.4. While the latest version of Nothing OS is a relatively small download size, Nothing has still packed in more than just an obligatory Android security patch update.
Realme 10-series smartphones are touted to take "three major leaps forward" on their November 2022 debut
Realme usually makes the launch of its "number series" smartphones a yearly event; however, according to its brand's new teasers, it has decided to align them more with the OPPO Reno series with a change in this frequency. Accordingly, while the 9 series started to emerge in early 2022, its next generation might debut in November of the same year.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G arrives as one of the first Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 smartphones
The Redmi Note 12 has arrived, the entry-level model in the new Redmi Note 12 series. Equipped with the same display as the Redmi Note 12 Pro, the Redmi Note 12 also has Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery and a 48 MP camera. The Redmi Note 12 starts at CNY 1,199 (~US$167) in China, but an international launch remains pending at this stage.
Schenker launches Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro ultrabooks with world's lightest chassis
Schenker is expanding the Vision lineup with 16-inch ultrabooks touted as the world’s lightest in their performance class. Highlights for the new Vision 16 and Vision 16 Pro models include 16:10 displays, Alder Lake-H processors, slim magnesium alloy chassis, powerful GPU options, and a robust port selection. Both models...
Watch GT Cyber launch date revealed as Huawei teases innovative feature for upcoming smartwatch
Huawei has announced the official launch of the Watch GT Cyber, a smartwatch that has leaked several times in the last few months. Scheduled to launch on November 2 with the Pocket S, the Watch GT Cyber may be a Chinese exclusive initially. For reference, Huawei's next hardware event commences at 19:00 CST, or 11:00 UTC. Presumably, Huawei will unveil more than just the Pocket S and Watch GT Cyber though, as is often the case during its launch events.
Microsoft releases stable Android 12L update for Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 with new features and improvements
Microsoft has delivered Android 12L for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, less than two weeks after the company previewed the OS update. As expected, Microsoft has tweaked Android 12L from the stock version that Google presented in December 2021. With that being said, the version of Android 12L running on the Surface Duo series is much closer to a stock experience than One UI 4.1.1 on the Galaxy Z Fold4.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus debuts with a 200 MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Xiaomi has now finally unveiled its latest mid-range challengers, the Redmi Note 12 series, in China. The lineup includes four models, of which the most attractive will likely be the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, thanks to its hardware and pricing. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus sports a 6.67-inch...
Huawei Watch GT 3 SE launches globally as a cheaper Watch GT 3 model with up to 2 weeks of battery life
Huawei has released the Watch GT 3 SE, another smartwatch in the Watch GT 3 series. Launched without any fanfare, unlike the China-bound Watch GT Cyber, the Watch GT 3 SE appears to be a less version of the regular Watch GT 3. Although Huawei has not confirmed pricing for all regions yet, Shopee already sells the Watch GT 3 SE in Vietnam for VND 4,490,000 (~US$180). Meanwhile, the smartwatch has popped up in Poland for approximately €170; it remains to be seen whether Huawei will offer the Watch GT 3 SE in North America or the US, though.
BOE touts its new MLED breakthrough as a way to make transparent displays clearer and brighter than ever
Business Chinese Tech Gadget Launch Monitor Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Transparent displays are making their way into the high-end TV space as well as a possible necessity for augmented reality tech, although they might still be as impractical as they are expensive. However, BOE now claims to be able to fix that for their next generations with its new MLED panel type.
Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition: Xiaomi unveils limited edition smartphone with a striking design
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 12 Racing Edition in China, a limited edition Redmi Note 12 series model. Available for CNY 2,599 (~US$362) in Xiaomi's home market, the Racing Edition sports a unique-looking back panel amid a few other design changes. Xiaomi has unleashed the Redmi Note 12 Racing...
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition datasheets leak before launch day
Xiaomi has already confirmed that it has set aside tomorrow for the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series, which will also be joined by at least the Book Air 13. However, almost all specifications for the former have now leaked on Weibo, courtesy of several datasheets. Surprisingly, only three Redmi Note 12 series models have leaked, with the regular Redmi Note 12 absent for some reason. Instead, datasheets for just the Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition have surfaced.
Google Pixel Watch: Google shuts down reports of display burn-in issues from early adopters
Google has not long started shipping Pixel Watch units, with the company electing to offer complimentary LTE models with Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders. While the company's first smartwatch has come in for some flack because of its outdated chipset and short battery life, its AMOLED display has been a highlight, even with its large bezels.
Motorola Geneva leaks with a stylus, 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage
Evan Blass and 91mobiles have teamed up again to deliver details about 'Geneva', the codename for an unreleased Motorola smartphone. Thought to have been assigned the model number XT2315, Blass claims that Motorola intends to release Geneva at some point next year under its Moto G Stylus series. As such, Motorola Geneva is likely to contain mostly mid-range hardware.
