Crete, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Abandoned vehicle determined to be stolen out of Beatrice

BEATRICE - An abandoned vehicle found in eastern Gage County was recovered by police and ruled stolen. On Wednesday morning, the Gage County Sheriff's office was dispatched to the areas of W. Dogwood and South 54th Road east of Pickrell for an abandoned vehicle. Deputies concluded the vehicle had been stolen out of Beatrice.
BEATRICE, NE
WOWT

Council Bluffs man fights to rebuild home after fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A senior citizen is ready to rebuild after a fire destroyed the home where he lived for decades but his path forward is being blocked by a railroad. A raging fire that destroyed his home left Jim Steinbach, 76, with a big hole on his...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Douglas County Sheriff investigating threat at Elkhorn middle school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said there would be “an increased law enforcement presence” at area schools Thursday as authorities investigate a school shooting threat at an Elkhorn middle school. Elkhorn Public Schools also sent a note out to staff and families letting...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
WOWT

York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring

YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
YORK, NE
Western Iowa Today

Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains

(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LAUREL, NE
WOWT

Laurel homicide suspect in custody after released from hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in Laurel on August 4 has been released from the hospital. The suspect Jason Jones, 42, was discharged from CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln Wednesday morning according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Jones is facing four counts of first-degree...
LAUREL, NE
WOWT

Omaha Fire Department Station 24 welcomes new medic unit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news for the Omaha Fire Department and for residents. Station 24 on Fontenelle Boulevard now has a new medic unit. It will help serve areas of Northeast and North central Omaha. The Omaha Fire Department did a study looking at which areas have a high...
OMAHA, NE

