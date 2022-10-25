Read full article on original website
KATV
20 to 30 acres burning just west of Watson Chapel in Jefferson County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A large fire was burning on the outskirts of Watson Chapel, the Arkansas Forestry Commission confirmed Wednesday afternoon. The forestry commission said a fire is burning about 20 to 30 acres near Rayhan Road off of Sulphur Springs Road. The commission said a tanker is...
Crews responding to Wednesday wildfire in Jefferson County
Crews in Jefferson County are responding to reports of a wildfire Wednesday afternoon.
Pine Bluff detectives on administrative leave after shootout with suspect
PINE BLUFF, Ark — On October 26 just before 5 p.m., detectives with the Pine Bluff Police Department went to ImmunoTek Plasma Center at 2809 South Camden Road to apprehend a wanted suspect. According to officials, the suspect opened fire with a handgun as soon as he exited the...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office needs help with information on homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has asked the public for information about a homicide. The homicide occurred at 5705 highway 161 in North Little Rock and Kirk Kirkwood was the victim of the homicide. Police said the Homicide happened on Oct. 22. If anyone has...
Fire crews fighting Jefferson County blaze
Fire crews are working Monday night to put out what they describe as a huge blaze in Watson Chapel.
Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
thv11.com
Heroes work to save lives by fighting fires | Saluting Heroes
Saving lives and property by fighting fires can certainly be heroic. We're saluting members of the fire service in Pulaski County.
LRPD: Juvenile injured in southwest Little Rock carjacking
Little Rock police say a juvenile was injured during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.
Fire crews continue to monitor Jefferson County fires
Fire crews are still on the scene monitoring fires that broke out in Pine Bluff Monday night.
Jefferson Co. sheriff talks possibility of fentanyl in kid’s candy, advises a safe Halloween
Halloween candy is bringing some not-so-sweet concerns across the country this year.
I-430 cleared after early morning crash in Little Rock
Interstate 430 in Little Rock is cleared after a Wednesday morning crash.
KATV
City of North Little Rock announces closure of southbound lane of Main Street
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The city of North Little Rock announced on Wednesday they will be closing the southbound lane of Main Street. Fifth to Fourth Street will be closed beginning Oct. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The southbound lane will be closed daily during those times...
KATV
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
Police: 1 dead after shooting at home on West 18th Street in Little Rock
Police in Little Rock say one person is dead following a shooting at a home, pushing the city's total homicide count for the year to the edge of a record.
Little Rock police arrest two in connection with Leander Drive deadly shooting
Police in Little Rock said they have made two arrests in connection with a shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead last week.
Pine Bluff woman shares vision of bringing new food pantry
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Some people hope to be able to make a difference, but they know that making a difference in your community will be no easy task. For Debra Allen of Pine Bluff, working to make a difference has become her new normal— and she can vividly see her end goal.
Second Bryant police officer released from hospital after September car crash
A Bryant police officer is on his way home after a long hospital recuperation.
KATV
North Little Rock porch pirate walks the plank, is identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The North Little Rock Police Department announced Monday they have identified the "porch pirate" swiping packages on Skyline Drive. Last Wednesday, North Little Rock police said the suspect stole a package from a residence in the 1500 block of Skyline Drive around 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 11.
Little Rock official: 30k public records still need to be turned over connected to lawsuit
As the City of Little Rock admits liability and says it's trying to do better, a Pulaski County judge has ordered thousands of public records be turned over -- some connected to LITFest.
KATV
Deputies identify victim of Friday's McAlmont Park shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was identified as the victim who was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161.
