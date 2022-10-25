ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Over 500 acres burned in Jefferson County fires

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Two different fires are burning in Jefferson County and over 500 acres have burned so far on Monday night. One larger fire is near Old Warren Rd and Highway 54, and another smaller fire is off 6205 Highway 79 South. According to the Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AR
1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Deputies identify victim of Friday's McAlmont Park shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was identified as the victim who was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR

